IRMASAT 2021 Section-wise detailed Exam Syllabus

IRMASAT 2021 exam is going to be conducted in online mode by the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA). In order to appear for the IRMA 2021 exam, it is mandatory for candidates to get a good percentile in CAT or XAT exam. Without CAT/XAT scores, candidates will not be allowed to take the IRMA test. Meanwhile, the IRMA 2021 will be completely based on the issues of Social Concern.

The exam pattern followed by IRMA is completely different from other management entrance exams. There is only one section of Social Awareness in IRMA entrance test. The questions in the IRMA test are based on issues of social concern like Economic Development, Public Health Issues and Corporate Social Responsibility. Therefore, candidates must have thorough knowledge of social awareness to crack the IRMA test. The time duration of IRMA exam is 80 minutes, and a total of 40 questions are asked in the exam

IRMA 2021 Exam Syllabus

IRMA 2021 Exam syllabus includes only one section of Social Awareness, however, the questions are asked from several topics of current social concern events. Therefore, it becomes important for candidates to stay updated with latest national and international social events.

Candidates should have thorough understanding of Indian Economy along-with in-depth knowledge of education, health and agriculture sectors. All the latest developments and issues happening in these sectors should be closely observed and analyzed in order to do well in the IRMA 2021 exam. In addition, candidates preparing for IRMA exam should stay well versed with latest government schemes, policies and plans.

As the topic of Social Awareness is vast, there are no specific guidelines for the IRMA exam syllabus. However, it is important to understand the IRMA exam syllabus as the topics covered in this test is different from other traditional MBA entrance tests. Nevertheless, as per the previous years’ question paper, some topics that are generally covered in this section every year are as follows:

Women-Oriented Schemes

Social and Economic Development

Short-Term Migration

Sex Ratio

Rural Development

Rural and Urban Population

Poverty alleviation and development programmes

Millenium development goals

IRDP Schemes

Internal security issues

Indian Economy

Human Rights

Human Development

Health Issues

Gender and Social Groups

Environmental Issues

Employment and Literacy

Educational Initiatives of the Government

Education

Corporate Social Responsibility

Agriculture

How to prepare for IRMASAT 2021?

IRMASAT 2021 exam aims to test the general aptitude and assesses if the candidate is the right match to pursue Post-graduate diploma in Rural Management (PGDRM). Candidates can prepare for the exam through:

Current affairs magazines

Reading newspaper on daily basis

Subscribe to social media channels that are focused on Social and Rural economic events and happenings

Watch news-channels especially debate and discussions pertaining to the topics covered in the exam syllabus

Make notes that are handy to use during the last minute preparation for the IRMASAT exam to stay updated with the latest happenings.

The question paper is designed to test the willingness and knowledge of the aspirants with regards to the rural sector of Indian economy and association of other macro and micro economic factors that affect the rural economy of India. Candidates should prepare for the exam keeping in view the objective of the course and institute. The degree awarded by IRMA is equivalent to the Master’s degree and is recognised both by AICTE and AIU.

IRMA 2021 Exam Pattern

Now, it’s important to take a look at the IRMA Exam pattern. The overview of IRMA exam pattern is listed below:

Total number of questions – 40

Time duration of the exam – 80 minutes

Mode of exam – Computer-based

Type of Questions – Multiple Choice Questions

Marking scheme – +1 mark for every correct answer and -0.25 for every wrong answer

IRMA 2021 Exam overview

IRMA is a test conducted on the issues of social concerns. There are 240 seats for Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Management Programme. Candidates are shortlisted for the IRMA online test on the basis of XAT and CAT scores. Those who clear the online test are called for General Activity (GA) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds. Admissions to PGDRM course is offered based on the candidate’s scores in XAT, CAT and IRMA Online result along-with the performance in GA and PI.To stay updated with latest MBA news, please visit: Jagranjosh.com/mba

