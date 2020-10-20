IRMASAT 2021: Profile Based Selection Process Introduced, Get Details here

IRMA MBA Exam or the IRMASAT 2021 will have a unique profile-based selection procedure from this year, as per the latest notification issued by the B-school. The Institute of Rural Management Anand, in its latest notification for IRMA Exam has clarified that the MBA entrance exam will follow a profile based selection procedure. Get all the necessary details about this new IRMA 2021 selection procedure and also understand how you can qualify in it to join PGPRM / the Post Graduate Programme in Rural Management IRMA, here.

IRMA Admission Process – Significant Changes

The following are the key changes introduced to the IRMASAT 2021 Admission Procedure:

Profile Based Shortlisting Procedure IRMASAT Exam ceases to be shortlisting criteria, becomes another component of the entrance exam CAT 2020 and XAT 2021 to be compulsory exams to be part of shortlisting procedure

IRMASAT 2021 – Current Selection Process

IRMA follows a four step selection process for admission to its flagship PGPRM programme. The four steps of the IRMA Selection Procedure is listed below:

Step 1: Submission of IRMA Application Form 2021 with CAT 2019 / XAT 2020 score

As part of the first step, candidates will have to complete the application formalities for IRMASAT 2021. Candidates can visit official website of IRMA to complete the online application form and pay the requisite fee of Rs Rs.1500/-. The last date to complete the first step i.e. IRMA Application Form is 31st December 2020.

Mandatory MBA Entrance Exams (CAT 2019 / XAT 2020)

During the first step, only those candidates who have appeared for CAT 2019 or XAT 2020 MBA entrance exam will be considered. Aspirants are shortlisted and selected to participate in the rest of the steps of the IRMASAT 2021 Selection Process.

Step 2: IRMASAT 2021 – Shortlisting Criteria / Profess

As per the latest notification issued by IRMA, the institute will follow two pronged approach to select the candidates for admission to its flagship PGPRM programme:

Profile Based Shortlisting Non-Profile Based Shortlisting (Based on CAT 2018 / XAT 2019 Score)

This means that MBA aspirants who have applied in step 1, should qualify in either of the following shortlisting criteria in order to be eligible to be part of further screening process steps i.e. IRMA – Issues of Social Concern Test and GD / PR Rounds.

IRMASAT Profile-Based Shortlisting (Previous Year)

IRMA has not yet announced the profile based shortlisting criteria for IRMA admission 2021 yet. Candidates can read the norms and conditions of previous year to get fair idea about the expectations from the aspirants in the upcoming admission process.

The applicants who have applied in the step 1 successfully and paid the requisite fee for the IRMA exam will be shortlisted on the basis of following profile-based factors:

Graduation Specialization Stream: Development, Agriculture, Dairy, Public policy, Sustainability, Veterinary Sciences, Food Technology Work Experience: Development Sector, Dairy, Public Policy Academic Excellence: Graduation from Top Universities / Colleges 80 percentile and above score in CAT / XAT exam

Candidates / Applicants qualifying the above-mentioned shortlisting criteria will be shortlisted to participate in the further screening rounds of IRMA MBA exam under the profile based shortlisting process.

IRMASAT Non-Profile Based Shortlisting

The Non-Profile Based Shortlisting criteria for IRMA 2021 Selection Process is based on a candidates’ performance in the mandatory MBA entrance exams. Candidates scoring above 85 percentile in CAT exam or XAT exam, who do not qualify the profile-based shortlisting criteria, will be eligible for shortlisting under the non-profile based shortlisting profess.

However, candidates must keep in mind that mere fulfilment of minimum eligibility criteria doesn’t ensure shortlisting for the further screening rounds of IRMASAT exam and final admission to PGPRM at IRMA.

Step 3: IRMASAT 2021 - Issues of Social Concern Test

Candidates shortlisted through either of the shortlisting process / criteira, will be called in to participate in the IRMA exam - Issues of Social Concern Test. The test has 40 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), and the time duration of the test is 80 minutes. Although the exam has only one section of social awareness, there are several topics covered in this section. Questions about topics such as Economy, Human Rights, Agriculture, Education and Environmental Issues will be asked in the exam. Earlier, this test was used to shortlist candidates for the selection to the GD and PI rounds prior to the final selection. But from this year onwards, it will only be treated as one of the components of the IRMASAT Exam and the Admission Selection Process.

Step 4: GD / PI Rounds

After the IRMA – Issues of Social Concern Test, candidates will have to appear for the final step of the selection process i.e. GD and PI Rounds.

After the completion of all the four stages / steps of the IRMASAT admission Selection Procedure, the final score of the candidates will be calculated keeping in mind their performance in each of the rounds. The final merit list with the names of candidates selected for admission to IRMA PGPRM Programme is released by the institute.

