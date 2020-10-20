IRMASAT 2021 Exam Pattern: Know the Changes introduced in Social Awareness Test

IRMASAT 2021 exam pattern is designed and defined by the exam regulatory authority, Institute of Rural Management Anand. The IRMASAT 2021 is conducted on the issues of Social Awareness Concern. The IRMA exam pattern is a crucial aspect for the candidates preparing for the IRMASAT Exam. It will provide a thorough idea about the total number of questions, marking scheme, section-wise syllabus, total marks and time duration to complete the test.

IRMASAT 2021 – Exam Pattern Highlights

Find out all about the IRMASAT exam pattern through the key highlights shared below in the tabular form for your convenience:-

IRMASAT Exam Components IRMASAT Exam Pattern Total number of Questions 40 Time Duration 80 Minutes Number of Sections 4 (Quantitative Ability, Social Issues, Analytical Reasoning, English Comprehension) Marks per question +1 Negative marks per question -1/4th Exam Mode Online

IRMASAT 2021: Exam Structure

Candidates can take a look at the exam structure of IRMASAT to gain fair idea about various aspects that will impact their preparation strategy:

Exam Duration - IRMASAT 2021 is an online based test for 120 minutes duration.

- IRMASAT 2021 is an online based test for 120 minutes duration. Exam Syllabus - The syllabus for IRMA test mainly revolves around social awareness topic, and questions from Indian Economy, Environmental Issues, Health Issues, Human Rights and Agriculture are asked in the exam.

- The syllabus for IRMA test mainly revolves around social awareness topic, and questions from Indian Economy, Environmental Issues, Health Issues, Human Rights and Agriculture are asked in the exam. of Questions - The test has a total of 40 MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions).

- The test has a total of 40 MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions). Marking Scheme - It is to note that 1/4 th marks out of the total marks assigned will be deducted for every wrong answer. Therefore, guess work will not work in IRMA 2021 exam.

- It is to note that 1/4 marks out of the total marks assigned will be deducted for every wrong answer. Therefore, guess work will not work in IRMA 2021 exam. Shortlisting Process - On the basis of written test performance, candidates will be shortlisted for Group Activity (GA) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds.

IRMASAT 2021 - Exam Pattern Analysis

The candidates who appeared for the IRMASAT exam shared the following reviews about the IRMASAT exam as mentioned below:-

Question paper carries 40 MCQs and time allotted to complete the test is 80 minutes. Candidates were allowed to choose only one correct answer out of 5 options for every question. Candidates were refrain from doing guess work as it may result in negative marking. As per the trend being observed from the previous year’s IRMASAT question paper, questions were generally asked from current general awareness topics. Out of 40 questions asked in the exam, 28 were passage based group questions and 12 were stand-alone questions.

About IRMASAT 2021

IRMASAT 2021 exam is conducted for admission to PGDRM and FPRM courses. On the basis of CAT and XAT scores, candidates will be shortlisted for IRMASAT exam. Based on the IRMASAT written test result, candidates will be called for Group Activity and Personal Interview Rounds. Final admission will be conferred based on XAT, CAT and IRMASAT scores along-with the performance in GA and PI.

