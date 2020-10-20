IRMASAT 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Know Age limit, Education Qualification to apply for PGDRM

IRMA (Indian Institute of Rural Management Anand) has released the updated eligibility criteria for PGDRM and FPRM Programmes. It has enlisted the requirements in terms of nationality, age and educational qualification that every applicant has to fulfil for appearing in IRMA Social Awareness Test. The eligibility criteria for Fellow Programme (FPRM) and Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Management (PGDRM) are different.

The eligibility criteria for PGDRM Programme is a Graduation Degree in any discipline with minimum 50% marks for General and OBC Category, and 45% marks for SC, ST & Differently Abled Person. In addition, candidates must have valid scorecards of CAT and XAT exams. To be eligible for FPRM Programmes, candidates must done Graduation and Post Graduation in any discipline with minimum 50% and 55% marks respectively. Candidates should also have a valid score in UGC Junior Research Fellowship in relevant disciplines.

IRMASAT 2021: Eligibility criteria for PGDRM programme

For admission to PRM Programme, the eligibility criteria of IRMA 2020 are as follows:

A Graduate in any discipline with minimum 15 years of education (10+2+3)

Genera category and OBC category candidates must have secured at-least 50% aggregate marks in Graduation

DAP/SC/ST candidates must secure at-least 45% marks in Graduation

Candidates in their final year of Graduation can also apply for IRMA 2020 test. However, they have to submit the proof of Graduation degree before June 2020

Candidates who score above 80-85 percentile in CAT 2019/XAT 2020 are eligible to be shortlisted for IRMASAT and GD/PI process

Persons of Indian Origin (PIO), NRI sponsored applicants, Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) should have scores of GRE and GMAT along-with CAT and MAT scores.

IRMASAT 2021: Eligibility criteria for FPRM programme

For admission to FPRM Programme, the eligibility criteria of IRMA 2021 are as follows:

Candidates must have completed PGDRM (Postgraduate Diploma in Rural Management. Or

Candidates should have done PGDRDM from IRMA with 1 year post diploma work experience. Or

Applicants must have done Post Graduation in any discipline with 55% marks and Graduation with minimum 50% aggregate marks. Or

Candidates must have Five- year professional degree in Veterinary Science, Medicine, Architecture, etc, with at-least 60% marks along-with minimum 1 year of work experience. Or

Four-year of professional degree in Agricultural Science, Engineering, etc, with 60% marks and at-least 3 years of work experience

Applicants must have a score of UGC JRF in respective disciplines such as Economics, Management, Sociology, Social Work, Commerce, Psychology, etc.

Applicants holding PGDRM Degree from IRMA and have a valid score of UGC JRF in respective disciplines will be directly called for the interview process

