KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Recruitment Policy 2022: Check Eligibility, Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Promotion, Allowances

KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Recruitment Policy 2022: Check the Official Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment policy in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) including Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Grade Pay, Allowances & Promotion Policy. 

Created On: Mar 15, 2022 11:40 IST
KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Recruitment Policy 2022: KVS PGT Teaching Posts can be an excellent opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher. KVS has not yet released the exam notification related to 2022 Vacancies for recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs). The official notification will get released at its official website - kvsangathan.nic.in. In this article, we are going to share the official recruitment policy related to KVS PGT Recruitment like Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Grade Pay & Promotion Policy.

Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Post Graduate Teacher (PGT):

Details

Recruitment Rules

Name of post

Post Graduate Teacher

Classification

Group ‘B’

Scale of pay

Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4800/- (Entry Scale)

Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.5400/- (Senior Scale)

Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.6600/- (Selection Scale)

Whether selection post or non-selection post

Selection

Age Limit for Direct Recruits

40 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable

Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits

Essential

1. Two years’ Integrated

Post Graduate M.Sc Course of Regional College of Education

of NCERT in the concerned subject;

Or

Master Degree from a recognized University with atleast 50%

marks in aggregate in the following subjects:

a) PGT (English)- English

b) PGT (Hindi) – Hindi or Sanskrit with Hindi as one of the subjects at Graduate level.

c) PGT (Maths) Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics

d) PGT (Physics)–Physics / Electronics/Applied Physics/ Nuclear Physics.

e) PGT (Chemistry) Chemistry/ Bio. Chem.

f) PGT (Biology) - Botany/ Zoology/ Life Sciences/Bio Sciences/ Genetics/ Micro Biology/Bio Technology/ Molecular Bio/Plant Physiology provided they have studied Botany and Zoology at Graduation level.

g) PGT (History) – History

h) PGT Geography-Geography

i) PGT (Commerce) – Master’s Degree in Commerce.

However, holder of Degrees of M.Com in Applied/Business Economics shall not be eligible.

j) PGT (Economics) – Economics/ Applied Economics/

Business Economics.

2. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university

3. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English media.

Desirable:

Knowledge of computer applications.

Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees

Age – No

Educational Qualifications –Yes, However, the condition of having 50% marks and above in the subject concerned in M.A/ M.Sc shall not apply in case of teachers who have rendered at least 05 years of service in KVS as TGT

Period of probation, if any

02 years

Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods

100 % direct recruitment for those subjects which do not have feeder cadre and 50% by Direct Recruitment that includes campus selection from Central Universities located in NE Region and remaining 50% promotion through limited departmental examination

In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made

By Promotion through Limited Departmental Examination from amongst eligible TGTs having three years’ regular service as TGT in KVS with Master’s Degree in that subject/combination of subjects:

Feeder post

Promotional post

TGT (Sanskrit) who has post

graduation in that subject

PGT (Hindi) (Provided the

candidate has Post

graduation in Hindi)

TGT (Hindi)

PGT (Hindi)

TGT (English)

PGT (English)

TGT (Maths)

PGT (Math/ Physics/Chemistry)

TGT (Science)

PGT (Biology/ Chemistry)

TGT (S.St.)

PGT (History/ Geography/ Economics/ Political Science/ Sociology

In case vacancies are not available in a particular subject cadre

at the PGT level for which a senior TGT is eligible, a TGT – who may be junior in the same feeder cadre may be promoted without promotion of the senior if vacancies are available in a different subject cadre at the PGT level if the junior is eligible for it

If a DPC exists what is the composition

N. A.

Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Computer Science:

Details

Recruitment Rules

Name of post

Post Graduate Teacher (Computer Science)

Classification

Group ‘B’

Scale of pay

Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4800/- (Entry Scale)

Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.5400/- (Senior Scale)

Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.6600/- (Selection Scale)

Whether selection post or non-selection post

N.A.

Age Limit for Direct Recruits

40 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable

Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits

Essential :

At-least 50 % marks in aggregate in any of the following;

1. B.E or B. Tech. (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized

University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/

university recognized by the Govt. of India.

OR

B.E or B. Tech. (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in

Computers from recognized University.

OR

M.Sc (Computer Science)/ MCA or Equivalent from a

recognized University.

 OR

B.Sc (Computer Science) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate

degree in subject from a recognized University.

OR

Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in

any subject from recognized University.

OR

‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any

subject.

OR

‘C’ Level from ‘DOEACC’ Ministry of Information and

Communication Technology and Graduation.

2. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English.

Note: For subsequent promotion the incumbent will have to acquire B.Ed. or equivalent degree

Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees

N.A.

Period of probation, if any

Two years

Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods

100 % direct recruitment

In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made

N.A.

If a DPC exists what is the composition

N. A.

 Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Bio-Technology:

Details

Recruitment Rules

Name of post

Post Graduate Teacher (Bio-Technology)

Classification

Group ‘B’

Scale of pay

PB-2 :Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4800/- (Entry scale)

PB-3 :Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs. 5400/- (Senior scale)

PB-3: Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs. 6600/- (Selection scale)

Whether selection post or non-selection post

N.A.

Age Limit for Direct Recruits

40 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable

Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits

Essential :

At-least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following;

Master Degree in Bio Technology/Genetics/Micro Biology/Life

Science/Bio Science/Bio Chemistry.

2. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English

Note: For subsequent promotion the incumbent will have to acquire B.Ed. or equivalent degree.

Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees

N.A.

Period of probation, if any

Two years

Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods

100 % direct recruitment

In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made

N.A.

If a DPC exists what is the composition

N. A.

KVS PGT 2022 Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Promotion & Allowances

Below is the Current Pay Scale and Salary Structure of KVS Teaching Staff after 7th Pay Commission:

KVS Staff Current Salary Structure

DESIGNATION

PAY SCALE

(in Rs.)

LEVEL

% OF DA

% OF HRA

EPF Contribution

PGT's (Group B)

Post Graduate Teachers

47600 - 151100

8

28

27

As Per KVS Rules

We have created a dummy salary slip covering all the salary components for calculating Gross and Net Salary of a KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posted in Category X City:

KVS PGT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission

SALARY COMPONENTS

SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.)

Pay Scale

9,300-34,800

Grade pay

4800

1. Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission

47600

2. House Rent Allowance (27% of Basic)

12852

3. Transport Allowance

1600

Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3)

62000

Total Approximate Net Salary

58000 to 60000

The other salary perquisites received by the KVS Teaching staff is that retired teachers will also get pension of more than 24% of what they are currently receiving. Teachers also get a yearly increment of 3% basic salary.

KVS PGT 2022 Posting Zones

Below is the Zone List for KVS PGT 2022 Recruitment Process:

S. No.

Zone Name

States Name under the Specific Zone

1

Central Zone

1. Uttar Pradesh

2. Madhya Pradesh

3. Chhattisgarh

2

North Zone

1. Chandigarh

2. Delhi

3. Haryana

4. Himachal Pradesh

5. Jammu and Kashmir

6. Punjab

7. Uttarakhand

3

East Zone

1. West Bengal

2. Bihar

3. Jharkhand

4. Odisha

5. Sikkim

4

West Zone

1. Rajasthan

2. Maharashtra

3. Goa

4. Gujarat

5. Daman and Diu

6. Dadra Nagar and Haveli

5

South Zone

1. Karnataka

2. Tamil Nadu

3. Andhra Pradesh

4. Kerala

5. Telangana

6. Lakshadweep

7. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

6

North -Eastern Zone

1. Assam

2. Meghalaya

3. Manipur

4. Mizoram

5. Arunachal Pradesh

6. Tripura

7. Nagaland

So, KVS PGT Teaching Post can offer you a reputable government job alongwith a good salary package.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Age Limit for KVS PGT Post Graduate Teacher Recruitment?

40 Years (Age Relaxation Is Applicable On Different Categories)

Q2. What is the Educational Qualification Required for KVS PGT Post Graduate Teacher Recruitment?

(a) Two Years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject.OR Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate (b) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

Q3. What is the Salary of a Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)?

60000 (approx)
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.