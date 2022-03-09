KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) Recruitment Policy 2022: Check Eligibility, Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Promotion, Benefits

KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) Recruitment Policy 2022: Check the Official Primary Teacher (PRT) recruitment policy in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) including Salary after 7 th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Grade Pay, Allowances and Promotion Policy.

KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) Recruitment Policy 2022: KVS PRT Teaching Posts can be an excellent opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher. KVS has not yet released the exam notification related to 2022 Vacancies for recruitment of Primary Teachers (PRTs). The official notification will get released at its official website - kvsangathan.nic.in. In this article, we are going to share the official recruitment policy related to KVS PRT Recruitment like Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Grade Pay & Promotion Policy.

KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) 2022 Recruitment Policy

Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Primary Teacher (PRT):

Details Recruitment Rules Name of post Primary Teacher Classification Group ‘B’ Scale of pay PB-2: 9300-34800 Grade Pay : 4200 (Entry Scale) Grade Pay : 4600 (Senior Scale) Grade Pay : 4800 (Selection Scale) Whether selection post or non-selection post NA Age Limit for Direct Recruits 30 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits Essential a) Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent b) Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. c) Competence to teach through Hindi & English media. Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Applications. Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees NA Period of probation, if any Two years Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods 100% by direct recruitment including campus interview from RIEs. In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made NA If a DPC exists what is the composition NA

Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Primary Teacher (PRT) Music:

Details Recruitment Rules Name of post PRT (Music) Classification Group ‘B’ Scale of pay PB-2: 9300-34800 Grade Pay : 4600 (Entry Scale) Grade Pay : 4800 (Senior Scale) Grade Pay : 5400 (Selection Scale) Whether selection post or non-selection post N.A. Age Limit for Direct Recruits 30 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits Essential 1) Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent and Bachelor Degree in Music or equivalent from a recognized University. 2. Competence to teach through English/Hindi media. Desirable : Knowledge of computer application Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees N.A. Period of probation, if any Two years Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods 100% by direct recruitment In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made N.A. If a DPC exists what is the composition N. A.

KVS PRT 2022 Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Promotion & Allowances

Below is the Current Pay Scale and Salary Structure of KVS Teaching Staff after 7th Pay Commission:

KVS Staff Current Salary Structure DESIGNATION PAY SCALE (in Rs.) LEVEL % OF DA % OF HRA EPF Contribution PRT's (Group B) Primary Teachers 35400 - 112400 6 28 27 As Per KVS Rules

We have created a dummy salary slip covering all the salary components for calculating Gross and Net Salary of a KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) posted in Category X City:

KVS PRT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission SALARY COMPONENTS SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.) Pay Scale 9,300 - 34,800 Grade pay 4200 1. Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission 35400 2. House Rent Allowance (27% of Basic) 9558 3. Transport Allowance 1600 Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3) 46500 Total Approximate Net Salary 42000 to 44000

The other salary perquisites received by the KVS Teaching staff is that retired teachers will also get pension of more than 24% of what they are currently receiving. Teachers also get a yearly increment of 3% basic salary.

KVS PRT 2022 Posting Zones

Below is the Zone List for KVS PRT 2022 Recruitment Process:

S. No. Zone Name States Name under the Specific Zone 1 Central Zone 1. Uttar Pradesh 2. Madhya Pradesh 3. Chhattisgarh 2 North Zone 1. Chandigarh 2. Delhi 3. Haryana 4. Himachal Pradesh 5. Jammu and Kashmir 6. Punjab 7. Uttarakhand 3 East Zone 1. West Bengal 2. Bihar 3. Jharkhand 4. Odisha 5. Sikkim 4 West Zone 1. Rajasthan 2. Maharashtra 3. Goa 4. Gujarat 5. Daman and Diu 6. Dadra Nagar and Haveli 5 South Zone 1. Karnataka 2. Tamil Nadu 3. Andhra Pradesh 4. Kerala 5. Telangana 6. Lakshadweep 7. Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 North -Eastern Zone 1. Assam 2. Meghalaya 3. Manipur 4. Mizoram 5. Arunachal Pradesh 6. Tripura 7. Nagaland

So, KVS PRT Teaching Post can offer you a reputable government job alongwith a good salary package.