JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) Recruitment Policy 2022: Check Eligibility, Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Promotion, Benefits

KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) Recruitment Policy 2022: Check the Official Primary Teacher (PRT) recruitment policy in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) including Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Grade Pay, Allowances and Promotion Policy.

Created On: Mar 9, 2022 12:59 IST
KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) Recruitment Policy 2022
KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) Recruitment Policy 2022

KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) Recruitment Policy 2022: KVS PRT Teaching Posts can be an excellent opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher. KVS has not yet released the exam notification related to 2022 Vacancies for recruitment of Primary Teachers (PRTs). The official notification will get released at its official website - kvsangathan.nic.in. In this article, we are going to share the official recruitment policy related to KVS PRT Recruitment like Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Grade Pay & Promotion Policy.

Recent Stories

Check KVS TGT Trained Graduate Teacher Recruitment Policy 2022

Check KVS 2022 Recruitment Updates

Check Eligibility Criteria for KVS TGT/ TGT/ PRT 2022 Recruitment

Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) TGT/ TGT/ PRT 2022 Recruitment

Check Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for KVS TGT/ TGT/ PRT Recruitment 2022

Check KVS Teachers' Increased Salary 2021 Details

Click here to know the Application Process for KVS TGT/ TGT/ PRT 2022 Recruitment

Click here to Download the Previous Year Question Papers for KVS TGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam

Click here to know the KVS 2022 Zone Preference List for TGT/TGT/PRT Postings

KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) 2022 Recruitment Policy

Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Primary Teacher (PRT):

Details

Recruitment Rules

Name of post

Primary Teacher

Classification

Group ‘B’

Scale of pay

PB-2: 9300-34800

Grade Pay : 4200 (Entry Scale)

Grade Pay : 4600 (Senior Scale)

Grade Pay : 4800 (Selection Scale)

Whether selection post or non-selection post

NA

Age Limit for Direct Recruits

30 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable

Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits

Essential

a) Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent

b) Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the CBSE in accordance with the

Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

c) Competence to teach through Hindi & English media.

Desirable:

Knowledge of Computer Applications.

Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees

NA

Period of probation, if any

Two years

Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods

100% by direct recruitment including campus interview from RIEs.

In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made

NA

If a DPC exists what is the composition

NA

Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Primary Teacher (PRT) Music:

Details

Recruitment Rules

Name of post

PRT (Music)

Classification

Group ‘B’

Scale of pay

PB-2: 9300-34800

Grade Pay : 4600 (Entry Scale)

Grade Pay : 4800 (Senior Scale)

Grade Pay : 5400 (Selection Scale)

Whether selection post or non-selection post

N.A.

Age Limit for Direct Recruits

30 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable

Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits

Essential

1) Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent and Bachelor Degree in Music or equivalent from a recognized University.

2. Competence to teach through English/Hindi media.

Desirable :

Knowledge of computer application

Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees

N.A.

Period of probation, if any

Two years

Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods

100% by direct recruitment

In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made

N.A.

If a DPC exists what is the composition

N. A.

KVS PRT 2022 Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Promotion & Allowances

Below is the Current Pay Scale and Salary Structure of KVS Teaching Staff after 7th Pay Commission:

KVS Staff Current Salary Structure

DESIGNATION

PAY SCALE

(in Rs.)

LEVEL

% OF DA

% OF HRA

EPF Contribution

PRT's (Group B)

Primary Teachers

35400 - 112400

6

28

27

As Per KVS Rules

We have created a dummy salary slip covering all the salary components for calculating Gross and Net Salary of a KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) posted in Category X City:

KVS PRT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission

SALARY COMPONENTS

SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.)

Pay Scale

9,300 - 34,800

Grade pay

4200

1. Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission

35400

2. House Rent Allowance (27% of Basic)

9558

3. Transport Allowance

1600

Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3)

46500

Total Approximate Net Salary

42000 to 44000

The other salary perquisites received by the KVS Teaching staff is that retired teachers will also get pension of more than 24% of what they are currently receiving. Teachers also get a yearly increment of 3% basic salary.

Related Stories
Check Govt Exam Calendar for March 2022
Check UPTET 2022 Exam Result Date
Check CTET 2022 Result Live Updates
Check UGC NET Result 2022 Analysis
Check CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks

KVS PRT 2022 Posting Zones

Below is the Zone List for KVS PRT 2022 Recruitment Process:

S. No.

Zone Name

States Name under the Specific Zone

1

Central Zone

1. Uttar Pradesh

2. Madhya Pradesh

3. Chhattisgarh

2

North Zone

1. Chandigarh

2. Delhi

3. Haryana

4. Himachal Pradesh

5. Jammu and Kashmir

6. Punjab

7. Uttarakhand

3

East Zone

1. West Bengal

2. Bihar

3. Jharkhand

4. Odisha

5. Sikkim

4

West Zone

1. Rajasthan

2. Maharashtra

3. Goa

4. Gujarat

5. Daman and Diu

6. Dadra Nagar and Haveli

5

South Zone

1. Karnataka

2. Tamil Nadu

3. Andhra Pradesh

4. Kerala

5. Telangana

6. Lakshadweep

7. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

6

North -Eastern Zone

1. Assam

2. Meghalaya

3. Manipur

4. Mizoram

5. Arunachal Pradesh

6. Tripura

7. Nagaland

So, KVS PRT Teaching Post can offer you a reputable government job alongwith a good salary package.

Also Read:

Check UP TGT PGT 2021 Teachers’ Salary in UPSESSB

Check DSSSB PRT TGT PGT 2021 Teachers’ Salary

Check Army Public School AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teachers Salary after 7th Pay Commission

National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 Impact on Teacher Recruitment 2021

FAQ

Q1. What is the Age Limit for KVS PRT Primary Teacher Recruitment?

30 Years (Age Relaxation Is Applicable On Different Categories)

Q2. What is the Educational Qualification Required for KVS PRT Primary Teacher Recruitment?

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) + Pass In The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), Conducted By CBSE In Accordance With The Guidelines Framed By The NCTE For The Purpose

Q3. What is the Salary of a Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)?

Rs. 44000 approx
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.