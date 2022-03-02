JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Recruitment Policy 2022: Check Eligibility, Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Promotion, Benefits

KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Recruitment Policy 2022: Check the Official Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment policy in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) including eligibility Criteria, Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Grade Pay, Allowances and Promotion Policy.

Created On: Mar 2, 2022 16:14 IST
KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Recruitment Policy 2022
KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Recruitment Policy 2022

KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Recruitment Policy 2022: KVS TGT Teaching Posts can be an excellent opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher. KVS has not yet released the exam notification related to 2022 Vacancies for recruitment of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs). The official notification will get released on its official website - kvsangathan.nic.in. In this article, we are going to share the official recruitment policy related to KVS TGT Recruitment like Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Grade Pay & Promotion Policy.

Recent Stories

Check KVS 2022 Recruitment Updates

Check Eligibility Criteria for KVS TGT/ TGT/ PRT 2022 Recruitment

Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) TGT/ TGT/ PRT 2022 Recruitment

Check Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for KVS TGT/ TGT/ PRT Recruitment 2022

Check KVS Teachers' Increased Salary 2021 Details

Click here to know the Application Process for KVS TGT/ TGT/ PRT 2022 Recruitment

Click here to Download the Previous Year Question Papers for KVS TGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam

Click here to know the KVS 2022 Zone Preference List for TGT/TGT/PRT Postings

KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2022 Recruitment Policy

Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT):

Details

Recruitment Rules

Name of post

Trained Graduate Teacher

Classification

Group ‘B’

Scale of pay

Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4800/- (Entry Scale)

Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.5400/- (Senior Scale)

Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.6600/- (Selection Scale)

Whether selection post or non-selection post

Selection

Age Limit for Direct Recruits

35 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable

Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits

Essential

1) Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate ;

OR

Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate. The electives subjects and Languages in the combination of subjects as under :

a) For TGT (‘Sanskrit): Sanskrit as a subject in all the three years.

b) For TGT (Hindi): Hindi as a subject in all the three years.

c) For TGT (English) : English as a subject in all the three years.

d) For TGT (S.St) Any two of the following:

History, Geography, Economics and Pol. Science of which one must be either History or Geography.

e) For TGT (Maths) - Bachelor Degree in Maths with any two of the following subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Computer Science, Statistics.

f) For TGT (Science)- Botany, Zoology and Chemistry.

2) Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

3) Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English medium

Desirable :

Knowledge of Computer Applications.

Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees

Age – No

Educational Qualifications –Yes, However, the condition of having 50% marks and above in the subject concerned in M.A/ M.Sc shall not apply in case of teachers who have rendered at least 05 years of service in KVS as PRT

Period of probation, if any

Two years

Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods

50% by Direct Recruitment that includes campus selection from RIEs and remaining 50% promotion through limited departmental examination.

In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made

50% By Promotion through Limited Dept. Exam: From amongst eligible PRTs having 05 years of regular service with Bachelor’s Degree in that subject/combination of subjects as prescribed for direct recruits, BY Departmental Examination) Open to PRTs with atleast 05 years regular service in KVS.

If a DPC exists what is the composition

N. A.

KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2022 Recruitment Policy for Physical & Health Education (P&HE)

Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Physical & Health Education (P&HE):

Details

Recruitment Rules

Name of post

Trained Graduate Teacher (P&HE)

Classification

Group ‘B’

Scale of pay

PB-2: 9300-34800

Grade Pay : 4600 (Entry Scale)

Grade Pay : 4800 (Senior Scale)

Grade Pay : 5400 (Selection Scale)

Whether selection post or non-selection post

N.A.

Age Limit for Direct Recruits

35 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable

Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits

Bachelors Degree in Physical Education or equivalent

Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees

N.A.

Period of probation, if any

Two years

Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods

100 % direct recruitment

In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made

N.A.

If a DPC exists what is the composition

N. A.
Related Stories
Check Govt Exam Calendar for March 2022
Check UPTET 2022 Exam Result Date
Check CTET 2022 Result Live Updates
Check UGC NET Result 2022 Analysis
Check CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks

KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2022 Recruitment Policy for Art Education

Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Art Education:

Details

Recruitment Rules

Name of post

Trained Graduate Teacher (Art Education)

Classification

Group ‘B’

Scale of pay

PB-2: 9300-34800

Grade Pay : 4600 (Entry Scale)

Grade Pay : 4800 (Senior Scale)

Grade Pay : 5400 (Selection Scale)

Whether selection post or non-selection post

N.A.

Age Limit for Direct Recruits

35 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable

Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits

1. Five Years’ recognized Diploma in drawing and Painting/Sculpture/ Graphic Art.

OR

Equivalent recognized Degree

2. Working knowledge of Hindi & English

Desirable:

Working knowledge of Computer Application

Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees

N.A.

Period of probation, if any

Two years

Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods

100 % direct recruitment

In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made

N.A.

If a DPC exists what is the composition

N. A.

KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2022 Recruitment Policy for Work Experience

Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Work Experience:

Details

Recruitment Rules

Name of post

Trained Graduate Teacher (Work Experience)

Classification

Group ‘B’

Scale of pay

PB-2: 9300-34800

Grade Pay : 4600 (Entry Scale)

Grade Pay : 4800 (Senior Scale)

Grade Pay : 5400 (Selection Scale)

Whether selection post or non-selection post

N.A.

Age Limit for Direct Recruits

35 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable

Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits

1.Electrical Gadgets and Electronics:

(i) Three years Diploma after Higher Secondary in Electrical. Electronics Engineering from an institution recognized by State Govt./Govt. of India (The minimum qualification for admission to the Diploma Course should be at least Higher Secondary). OR

Degree in Electrical or Electronics Engineering from a recognized University.

OR

Graduate in Electrical or Electronics Engineering from arecognized University.

i) Working knowledge of Hindi and English.

Desirable :

(i) One year practical experience in a recognized workshop institution/factory.

(ii) Knowledge of Computer Applications.

Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees

N.A.

Period of probation, if any

Two years

Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods

100% direct recruitment

In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made

N.A.

If a DPC exists what is the composition

N. A.

KVS TGT 2022 Salary after 7th Pay Commission

Below is the Current Pay Scale and Salary Structure of KVS Teaching Staff after 7th Pay Commission:

KVS Staff Current Salary Structure

DESIGNATION

PAY SCALE

(in Rs.)

LEVEL

% OF DA

% OF HRA

EPF Contribution

TGT's (Group B)

Trained Graduate Teachers

44900 - 142400

7

28

27

As Per KVS Rules

We have created a dummy salary slip covering all the salary components for calculating Gross and Net Salary of a KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posted in Category X City:

KVS TGT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission

SALARY COMPONENTS

SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.)

Pay Scale

9,300-34,800

Grade pay

4600

1. Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission

44900

2. House Rent Allowance (27% of Basic)

12123

3. Transport Allowance

1600

Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3)

58600

Total Approximate Net Salary

54000 to 56000

The other salary perquisites received by the KVS Teaching staff is that retired teachers will also get pension of more than 24% of what they are currently receiving. Teachers also get a yearly increment of 3% basic salary.

Also Read:

Check UP TGT PGT 2021 Teachers’ Salary in UPSESSB

Check DSSSB PRT TGT PGT 2021 Teachers’ Salary

Check Army Public School AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teachers Salary after 7th Pay Commission

National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 Impact on Teacher Recruitment 2021

KVS TGT 2022 Posting Zones

Below is the Zone List for KVS TGT 2022 Recruitment Process:

S. No.

Zone Name

States Name under the Specific Zone

1

Central Zone

1. Uttar Pradesh

2. Madhya Pradesh

3. Chhattisgarh

2

North Zone

1. Chandigarh

2. Delhi

3. Haryana

4. Himachal Pradesh

5. Jammu and Kashmir

6. Punjab

7. Uttarakhand

3

East Zone

1. West Bengal

2. Bihar

3. Jharkhand

4. Odisha

5. Sikkim

4

West Zone

1. Rajasthan

2. Maharashtra

3. Goa

4. Gujarat

5. Daman and Diu

6. Dadra Nagar and Haveli

5

South Zone

1. Karnataka

2. Tamil Nadu

3. Andhra Pradesh

4. Kerala

5. Telangana

6. Lakshadweep

7. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

6

North -Eastern Zone

1. Assam

2. Meghalaya

3. Manipur

4. Mizoram

5. Arunachal Pradesh

6. Tripura

7. Nagaland

So, KVS TGT Teaching Post can offer you a reputable government job along with a good salary package.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Age Limit for KVS TGT Recruitment?

35 years (Age Relaxation is applicable on different categories)

Q2. What is the Educational Qualification Required for KVS TGT Recruitment?

Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate + Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose

Q3. What is the Salary of a Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)?

Rs. 54000 to 56000 approx
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.