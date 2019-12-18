LIC Assistant Mains Important Topics 2019: Reasoning/Quantitative Aptitude/GA/English/Hindi

The LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019 will be held on 22 December 2019. We have shared here the most important topics of the LIC Assistant Mains of all the sections Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness and English Language. The LIC Assistant important topics will help candidates to prepare well for the exam. It is highly expected that the LIC Assistant Mains Question Paper 2019 is set on these important topics. So, go through these topics and brush up your preparations for the upcoming LIC Assistant exam.

The Life Insurance Corporation will be conducting the LIC Assistant Mains in online mode. Candidates need to mark their answers on computer screens. A total of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will be asked in the examination. Candidates need to mark the most accurate answer. Each question is of 1 Mark; however, if an answer marked by you is incorrect, a penalty will be imposed of 0.25 marks. There will be a sectional timing for all four sections.

Have a look at the important topics for the LIC exam below that will boost your preparation. Also, check the difficulty level of each section. Before going through the topics, have a quick look at the LIC Assistant Mains Exam Pattern 2019:

Sections Total questions Marks Duration Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 60 60 40 General/ Financial Awareness 50 50 35 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 40 English Language 40 40 35 Total 200 200 150 Minutes

Most Important Topics of LIC Assistant Mains 2019

Section Important Topics Reasoning (Easy-Moderate) Puzzles, Syllogism, Coding-Decoding, Direction, Input-output, Blood Relation, Data-sufficiency, Inequality, Odd man out, Figure series, Alphanumeric series Quantitative Aptitude (Moderate-Difficult) Data Interpretation (Caselet, Bar Graph & Line Graph), Number Series, Percentage, Speed, Distance and Time, Simple Interest and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Pipe & Cisterns, Average, Mixture and Allegations, Time and Work, Approximation and Simplification General/Financial Awareness (Moderate) Monetary policies, Overview of Indian Economy, Current Affairs, National and International Matters, Currency and Capital, Awards and Honours, Indian Financial System, Organisations such as IMF, Moody’s, World Bank, WEF, SEBI, RBI, IRDAI, etc. English Language (Easy-Moderate) Reading Comprehension, Sentence Rearrangement, Sentence Improvement, Cloze Test, Error Detection, Synonym-Antonym, Phrases, Grammar, Fillers Hindi Language (Easy-Moderate) हिंदी व्याकरण, वाक्य सुधार, गद्यांश, रिक्त स्थानों की पूर्ति, पाठ बोधन, पर्यायवाची/विलोमार्थी, अकार्थी शब्द

How to prepare these topics for LIC Assistant Mains 2019 Exam?

Develop a reading habit: Candidates should read newspapers, magazines, weekly Current Affairs and General Knowledge blogs to gain strength for General/Financial Awareness section.

Prepare Notes: Instead of studying verbally, make proper notes and bullets so that you retain a particular topic for a much longer time. It will also help you in last-minute revision.

Build a Proper Strategy: As soon as you get to know the important topics, prepare and follow a proper strategy. Make a time table to cover all the sections of the LIC Assistant Mains exam. Invest around an hour for each section daily.

Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Nothing prepares you well for a competitive exam than the previous year papers. Practice previous year papers and analyse your weak and strong areas.