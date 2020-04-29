NPAT BBA Eligibility Criteria 2020 | Know Age limit | Education Qualification | Common FAQs

NMIMS University conducts NMIMS Programs after 12th (NPAT 2020) exam for admission to the 3-year full-time Undergraduate level BBA Program offered at 6 campuses. NPAT BBA Exam is schedule to be conducted in online mode from 18th May 2020 to 22nd May 2020. Interested candidates must fulfill the criteria mentioned below to be able to apply for the NPAT BBA Exam:

NPAT BBA Eligibility Criteria

Read the eligibility criteria carefully to apply for the NPAT 2020 exam:

NPAT BBA - Age Limit

Candidates above 25 years of age are not eligible to apply irrespective of any category.

NPAT BBA Exam - Education Qualification

Category-wise education qualification requirements are mentioned as under:

General, NC-OBC and EWS Category aspirants must have passed standard X/ SSC and standard XII/ HSC or equivalent examinations with minimum 60% overall percentage

NPAT BBA - Some Common Eligibility FAQs

Can I apply for NPAT BBA exam?

Yes you can apply for NPAT BBA exam as the registrations are open till 10th May 2020.

I am 19 years of age and have passed 12th Standard. Can I apply for the NPAT BBA Exam?

No. Although you fulfill the education qualification criteria, however, if you do not fulfill age limit criteria to apply for the exam.

I have not completed my class 12th yet. Can I apply for the NPAT exam?

As per the guidelines of NMIMS University, candidates who are likely to complete standard XII/ HSC or equivalent are required to upload internet copy of result duly attested by Principal of the school / college, failing which candidate will not be admitted for the program.

What is the minimum percentage required in class 12th to apply for the NPAT exam?

As mentioned above, candidates must have secured minimum 60% for General, EWS, and NC-OBC or 55% for SC, ST and PWD to apply for the NPAT Exam.

I have passed 12th standard from a state-board not from CBSE Board and have secured 55% overall marks. Am I eligible to apply for the NPAT Exam?

The overall percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in X and XII Standard would be calculated based on the aggregate marks of all subjects that appear in the mark sheet/grade sheet, irrespective of the Board from where the student appeared for Class 12th exam.

I am a first year student, pursuing BBA from a private University. Am I allowed/eligible to apply for the NPAT Exam?

You can apply for the NPAT exam if you fulfill the age and education qualification criteria as mentioned above.

How many times can we appear for the NPAT exam in a lifetime?

There is no specific limitation as to how many times a candidate can appear for the NPAT exam. NMIMS University conducts NPAT BBA exam once in a year and you can make several attempts to crack the exam.

Is there any other BBA entrance exam whose score is accepted for admission at NMIMS affiliated colleges?

No. NPAT exam is mandatory to apply for the NMIMS University affiliated colleges and NPAT score is accepted by the 6 campuses.

