RRB Group D 2021 Recruitment: 11000+ Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical Vacancies, Job Profile, Salary after 7th CPC, Allowances, Promotion

RRB Group D 2021 Recruitment: Get details of RRB Group D Assistant (Workshop) in Mechanical Department including vacancies, job profile, salary (7 th CPC), allowances, promotion policy, eligibility & medical standards under RRB Group D 2020-21 Recruitment.

RRB Group D 2021 Recruitment: In 2019, Railway Recruitment Board started RRB Group D Recruitment Process to fill 103769 Vacancies under various posts in Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs). Due to the COVID-19 surge across India, the release date of the exam schedule and admit cards of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam have been officially delayed.

In this article, we are going to discuss the details of Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical Posts including the Job Profile, Pay Scale and Promotion Policy. The post of Assistant (Workshop) in the Mechanical Department comes under the category of Group D Posts in various units of Indian Railways.

RRB Group D 2021 Recruitment: Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical Vacancies, Salary as per 7th Pay Commission & Allowances

As per the 7th Pay Commission, the salary of the Mechanical Assistant (Workshop) along with the number of vacancies announced this year by RRB is given in the below table:

RRB Group D Vacancies and Salary as per 7th Pay Commission Name of the post Department Pay Scale (In Rs.) Total Vacancies (All RRBs) Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical Rs. 18,000/- (Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix) plus allowances as admissible 11277

Apart from the Basic Pay, RRB Group D Level 1 Posts are entitled to several other benefits and allowances. These allowances will vary as per the various official rules of the respective Government Departments where the candidates are posted. Some of these allowances are:

Dearness Allowance

House Rent Allowance

Transport Allowance

Allowance for Night Duty

Daily Allowance,

Mileage Allowance beyond 8 km

Compensation in case of Holidays

Fixed Conveyance Allowance8. Conveyance Allowance to Doctors

Special Compensatory (Tribal/Scheduled Area) Allowances.

Special Allowance to Railway School Teachers

Special Allowance for child care, women with disabilities and Educational Allowance

Overtime Allowance (OTA)

Pension Scheme

Medical Benefits

The House Rent Allowance (HRA) of all government employees will be calculated as per the criteria mentioned below in the table:

Category of Cities HRA Before 7th Pay Commission HRA After 7th Pay Commission X 30% 24% Y 20% 16% Z 10% 8%

The three categories of cities are classified according to their population density. Let’s look at the list of cities which fall under the X, Y and Z categories:

Categories Cities X (Population >= 50 Lakhs) Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata Y (Population 5 to 50 Lakhs) Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Puducherry, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Moradabad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar Cty, Vijayawada, Warangal, Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Guwahati, Patna, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Sangli, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Vadodara, Surat, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Srinagar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Belgaum, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi, Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur Z (Population < 5 Lakhs) All other remaining cities

Below are the region-wise details of the total 103769 Vacancies announced by RRCs this year:

RRB GROUP D 2021: Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical Job Profile & Work Responsibilities

The major roles and responsibilities of an Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical are:

(a) Assistant (workshop) is posted in a carriage and wagon workshop.

(b) Ensures the security and maintenance of coaches.

(c) Preventive and breakdown maintenances of coaches and wagons take place in the workshop department.

(d) A section (eg: a Wheel shop, Bogie shop, Furnish shop, etc) is allotted to Assistant Workshop).

The main locomotive workshops of the railway may be either situated at the same station as the main carriage and wagon workshops or at different stations.

In addition to the repairs and reconditioning of rolling stock and of plant and machinery, and the manufacture of the spare parts for the repair thereof, these workshops may carry out work of the nature shown below: —

(1) Construction and assembly of—

(a). Locomotives.

(b) Coaching Vehicles,

(c) Goods Vehicles.

(2) Manufacture of articles required by the Stores Department for General use.

(3) Manufacture of articles of various kinds for—

(a) Other Government Department.

(b) Foreign Railways,

(c) Others.

RRB GROUP D 2021: Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical Promotion Policy

Candidates who are selected for the post of Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical have a scope of promotion and growth opportunities in the future under the departments or units of Indian Railways. After a good year of work experience, an Assistant can get promoted to the post of Superintendent in the Indian Railways Mechanical Department.

RRB GROUP D 2021: Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical Education Qualification

Below is the Minimum Education Qualification for the Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical Posts:

RRB GROUP D - Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical Education Qualification Details Post Name Education Qualification Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical 10th pass (OR) ITI from institutions recognized by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT)/ State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) (or) equivalent (OR) National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT

RRB GROUP D 2021: Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical Age Limit

As on 1st July 2019 lower and upper age limit indicated for various posts under RRB/RRC in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix are as given below:

Category Age Limit (As on 1st July 2019) General 18 to 33 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1986) OBC (NCL) 18 to 36 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1983) SC/ST 18 to 38 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1981)

RRB GROUP D 2021: Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical Medical Standards

Below are the Medical Standards for the Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical Posts:

RRB GROUP D – Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical Details Medical Standards General Fitness Vision Standards C-1 Physically fit in all respects Distant Vision: 6/12, 6/18 with or without glasses. Near Vision: Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses when reading or close work is required.

RRB Group D Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical Posts can be a great Job Opportunity for Candidates who wants a lucrative government Job in Indian Railways. The Job Profile of Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical can offer you a decent government job and a good salary package.