SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023: State Wise JA New Vacancies, Last Year Trends

SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023 Out: The State Bank of India has released the state-wise SBI Junior Associate (JA) vacancy details on the official portal. As per the latest notice, the officials have announced a total of 8773 Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) posts in SBI. Out of the 8773 vacancies, 8283 are regular vacancies, and 490 are backlog vacancies.
All the eligible aspirants must be familiar with the SBI Clerk state wise vacancy to get insights into the competition level and reshape their strategy accordingly. The SBI Clerk vacancy and the backlog vacancies are released state-wise for all categories. Moreover, candidates can apply for SBI Clerk vacancies in one State/UT only.
In this article, we have shared SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy 2023, along with the category-wise vacancy trends and steps to download Junior Associates vacancies.
SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023 Overview
The State Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill up 8773 vacancies for Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) posts in SBI. Here is the complete overview of the SBI Clerk state wise vacancy details tabulated below.
|
SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
State Bank of India
|
Post Name
|
Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales)
|
SBI Clerk Vacancy
|
8773
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Dates
|
November 17, 2023, to December 7, 2023
|
Selection Stages
|
Preliminary, Main Exams and Language Proficiency Test (LPT)
|
Official Website
|
sbi.co.in
SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023 Category Wise
Here is the category-wise distribution of the regular SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023 shared below for the ease of the candidates.
|
Category
|
SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023
|
SC
|
1284
|
ST
|
748
|
General
|
3515
|
EWS
|
817
|
OBC
|
1919
|
Total
|
8283
SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023
The State Bank of India has released the SBI Clerk Notification 2023 on the official website. A total of 8773 vacancies have been released for the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) posts in SBI. Out of the 8773 vacancies, 8283 are regular vacancies, and 490 are backlog vacancies. Check the state-wise distribution of the SBI Clerk vacancy 2023 for all the categories below.
SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy 2023-Regular Vacancies
The State Bank of India has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill up 8283 regular vacancies for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in the SBI. The candidates applying for SBI Clerk vacancies of a particular State/UT should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in the given opted local language of that State/UT. Here is the SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy 2023 for all the categories shared below for ease of the aspirants.
|
SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy 2023
|
Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) Vacancy
|
Circle
|
State/UT
|
Language
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
GEN
|
Total
|
Ahmedabad
|
Gujarat
|
Gujarati
|
57
|
123
|
221
|
82
|
337
|
820
|
Amaravati
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Telugu/ Urdu
|
08
|
03
|
13
|
05
|
21
|
50
|
Bengaluru
|
Karnataka
|
Kannada
|
72
|
31
|
121
|
45
|
181
|
450
|
Bhopal
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Hindi
|
43
|
57
|
43
|
28
|
117
|
288
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Hindi
|
25
|
67
|
12
|
21
|
87
|
212
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Odisha
|
Odia
|
11
|
15
|
08
|
07
|
31
|
72
|
Chandigarh/New Delhi
|
Haryana
|
Hindi/Punjabi
|
50
|
--
|
71
|
26
|
120
|
267
|
Chandigarh
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Urdu/ Hindi
|
07
|
09
|
23
|
08
|
41
|
88
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Hindi
|
45
|
07
|
36
|
18
|
74
|
180
|
Ladakh UT
|
Urdu/Ladakhi/Bhoti (Bodhi)
|
04
|
05
|
13
|
05
|
23
|
50
|
Punjab
|
Punjabi/ Hindi
|
52
|
--
|
37
|
18
|
73
|
180
|
Chennai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Tamil
|
32
|
01
|
46
|
17
|
75
|
171
|
Pondicherry
|
Tamil
|
--
|
--
|
01
|
--
|
03
|
04
|
Hyderabad
|
Telangana
|
Telgu/ Urdu
|
84
|
36
|
141
|
52
|
212
|
525
|
Jaipur
|
Rajasthan
|
Hindi
|
159
|
122
|
188
|
94
|
377
|
940
|
Kolkata
|
West Bengal
|
Bengali/ Nepali
|
26
|
05
|
25
|
11
|
47
|
114
|
A&N Islands
|
Hindi/ English
|
--
|
01
|
05
|
02
|
12
|
20
|
Sikkim
|
Nepali/ English
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
04
|
04
|
Lucknow/New Delhi
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Hindi/ Urdu
|
373
|
17
|
480
|
178
|
733
|
1781
|
Maharashtra/Mumbai Metro
|
Maharashtra
|
Marathi
|
10
|
08
|
26
|
10
|
46
|
100
|
New Delhi
|
Delhi
|
Hindi
|
65
|
32
|
117
|
43
|
180
|
437
|
Uttarakhand
|
Hindi
|
38
|
06
|
27
|
21
|
123
|
215
|
North Eastern
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
English
|
--
|
31
|
-
|
06
|
32
|
69
|
Assam
|
Assamese /Bengali/ Bodo
|
30
|
51
|
116
|
43
|
190
|
430
|
Manipur
|
Manipuri
|
--
|
08
|
03
|
02
|
13
|
26
|
Meghalaya
|
English/Garo/ Khasi
|
--
|
33
|
03
|
07
|
34
|
77
|
Mizoram
|
Mizo
|
--
|
07
|
--
|
01
|
09
|
17
|
Nagaland
|
English
|
--
|
18
|
--
|
04
|
18
|
40
|
Tripura
|
Bengali/ Kokboro
|
04
|
08
|
--
|
02
|
12
|
26
|
Patna
|
Bihar
|
Hindi/Urdu
|
66
|
04
|
112
|
41
|
192
|
415
|
Jharkhand
|
Hindi/Santhali
|
19
|
42
|
19
|
16
|
69
|
165
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
Kerala
|
Malyalam
|
04
|
--
|
12
|
04
|
27
|
47
|
Lakshadweep
|
Malyalam
|
--
|
01
|
--
|
--
|
02
|
03
|
Total
|
1284
|
748
|
1919
|
817
|
3515
|
8283
SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy 2023-Backlog Vacancies
A total of 490 backlog vacancies have been released through the SBI Clerk recruitment drive. Here is the distribution of the SBI Clerk state wise vacancy 2023 for all the categories below.
|
Category
|
Backlog Vacancy
|
SC/ST/OBC
|
141
|
PwD
|
92
|
Xs
|
257
|
Total
|
490
How to Download SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy 2023?
Candidates can check the steps below to download SBI Clerk state wise Vacancy 2023 details without any trouble.
Step 1: Go to the official SBI website, i.e. sbi.co.in.
Step 2: Click the “Careers” tab on the homepage.
Step 3: Under the “Current Openings”, click on the "Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)" link.
Step 4: The official SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy 2023 PDF will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Save and download the SBI Clerk vacancy PDF for future use.
SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023-Important Guidelines
Here are the important guidelines associated with the SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy 2023 shared below for the ease of the candidates.
Candidates may only apply for the SBI Clerk vacancy of one State/UT.
- There is no provision for Inter Circle Transfer/Interstate transfer for Junior Associates to be recruited.
- Candidature of the aspirants will be accepted only against the vacancies in the State/UT for which they have applied/opted.
- Reservation for PwBD/ESM/DESM candidates is a horizontal reservation, and these are included in the SBI Clerk Vacancy of various parent categories.
- 4.5% of the vacancies are reserved for Disabled Ex-servicemen and dependents of Servicemen killed in action, other than 10% earmarked for ESMs (a total of 14.50%).
SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023: Past Trend
There are various variations observed in the SBI Clerk Vacancy trends over the past five years. Candidates should review past exam trends to get insights into the competition and reshape their strategy accordingly. Here are the SBI Clerk category-wise vacancy comparisons from 2016 to 2022 shared below for the ease of the candidates.
|
Year
|
Number of SBI Clerk Vacancy
|
2016
|
10726
|
2018
|
8301
|
2019
|
9633
|
2020
|
9400
|
2021
|
5000
|
2022
|
5008
