SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023: State Wise JA New Vacancies, Last Year Trends

SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023: State Bank of India released the SBI Junior Associate Notification for the 8773 vacant positions. Get more details about the SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy in the article below

SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023 Out: The State Bank of India has released the state-wise SBI Junior Associate (JA) vacancy details on the official portal. As per the latest notice, the officials have announced a total of 8773 Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) posts in SBI. Out of the 8773 vacancies, 8283 are regular vacancies, and 490 are backlog vacancies.

All the eligible aspirants must be familiar with the SBI Clerk state wise vacancy to get insights into the competition level and reshape their strategy accordingly. The SBI Clerk vacancy and the backlog vacancies are released state-wise for all categories. Moreover, candidates can apply for SBI Clerk vacancies in one State/UT only.

In this article, we have shared SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy 2023, along with the category-wise vacancy trends and steps to download Junior Associates vacancies.

SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023 Overview

The State Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill up 8773 vacancies for Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) posts in SBI. Here is the complete overview of the SBI Clerk state wise vacancy details tabulated below.

SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body State Bank of India Post Name Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) SBI Clerk Vacancy 8773 Application Mode Online Application Dates November 17, 2023, to December 7, 2023 Selection Stages Preliminary, Main Exams and Language Proficiency Test (LPT) Official Website sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023 Category Wise

Here is the category-wise distribution of the regular SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023 shared below for the ease of the candidates.

Category SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023 SC 1284 ST 748 General 3515 EWS 817 OBC 1919 Total 8283

SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023

The State Bank of India has released the SBI Clerk Notification 2023 on the official website. A total of 8773 vacancies have been released for the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) posts in SBI. Out of the 8773 vacancies, 8283 are regular vacancies, and 490 are backlog vacancies. Check the state-wise distribution of the SBI Clerk vacancy 2023 for all the categories below.

SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy 2023-Regular Vacancies

The State Bank of India has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill up 8283 regular vacancies for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in the SBI. The candidates applying for SBI Clerk vacancies of a particular State/UT should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in the given opted local language of that State/UT. Here is the SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy 2023 for all the categories shared below for ease of the aspirants.

SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy 2023 Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) Vacancy Circle State/UT Language SC ST OBC EWS GEN Total Ahmedabad Gujarat Gujarati 57 123 221 82 337 820 Amaravati Andhra Pradesh Telugu/ Urdu 08 03 13 05 21 50 Bengaluru Karnataka Kannada 72 31 121 45 181 450 Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Hindi 43 57 43 28 117 288 Chhattisgarh Hindi 25 67 12 21 87 212 Bhubaneswar Odisha Odia 11 15 08 07 31 72 Chandigarh/New Delhi Haryana Hindi/Punjabi 50 -- 71 26 120 267 Chandigarh Jammu & Kashmir Urdu/ Hindi 07 09 23 08 41 88 Himachal Pradesh Hindi 45 07 36 18 74 180 Ladakh UT Urdu/Ladakhi/Bhoti (Bodhi) 04 05 13 05 23 50 Punjab Punjabi/ Hindi 52 -- 37 18 73 180 Chennai Tamil Nadu Tamil 32 01 46 17 75 171 Pondicherry Tamil -- -- 01 -- 03 04 Hyderabad Telangana Telgu/ Urdu 84 36 141 52 212 525 Jaipur Rajasthan Hindi 159 122 188 94 377 940 Kolkata West Bengal Bengali/ Nepali 26 05 25 11 47 114 A&N Islands Hindi/ English -- 01 05 02 12 20 Sikkim Nepali/ English -- -- -- -- 04 04 Lucknow/New Delhi Uttar Pradesh Hindi/ Urdu 373 17 480 178 733 1781 Maharashtra/Mumbai Metro Maharashtra Marathi 10 08 26 10 46 100 New Delhi Delhi Hindi 65 32 117 43 180 437 Uttarakhand Hindi 38 06 27 21 123 215 North Eastern Arunachal Pradesh English -- 31 - 06 32 69 Assam Assamese /Bengali/ Bodo 30 51 116 43 190 430 Manipur Manipuri -- 08 03 02 13 26 Meghalaya English/Garo/ Khasi -- 33 03 07 34 77 Mizoram Mizo -- 07 -- 01 09 17 Nagaland English -- 18 -- 04 18 40 Tripura Bengali/ Kokboro 04 08 -- 02 12 26 Patna Bihar Hindi/Urdu 66 04 112 41 192 415 Jharkhand Hindi/Santhali 19 42 19 16 69 165 Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Malyalam 04 -- 12 04 27 47 Lakshadweep Malyalam -- 01 -- -- 02 03 Total 1284 748 1919 817 3515 8283

SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy 2023-Backlog Vacancies

A total of 490 backlog vacancies have been released through the SBI Clerk recruitment drive. Here is the distribution of the SBI Clerk state wise vacancy 2023 for all the categories below.

Category Backlog Vacancy SC/ST/OBC 141 PwD 92 Xs 257 Total 490

How to Download SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy 2023?

Candidates can check the steps below to download SBI Clerk state wise Vacancy 2023 details without any trouble.

Step 1: Go to the official SBI website, i.e. sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click the “Careers” tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Under the “Current Openings”, click on the "Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)" link.

Step 4: The official SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy 2023 PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the SBI Clerk vacancy PDF for future use.

SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023-Important Guidelines

Here are the important guidelines associated with the SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy 2023 shared below for the ease of the candidates.

Candidates may only apply for the SBI Clerk vacancy of one State/UT.

There is no provision for Inter Circle Transfer/Interstate transfer for Junior Associates to be recruited.

Candidature of the aspirants will be accepted only against the vacancies in the State/UT for which they have applied/opted.

Reservation for PwBD/ESM/DESM candidates is a horizontal reservation, and these are included in the SBI Clerk Vacancy of various parent categories.

4.5% of the vacancies are reserved for Disabled Ex-servicemen and dependents of Servicemen killed in action, other than 10% earmarked for ESMs (a total of 14.50%).

SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023: Past Trend

There are various variations observed in the SBI Clerk Vacancy trends over the past five years. Candidates should review past exam trends to get insights into the competition and reshape their strategy accordingly. Here are the SBI Clerk category-wise vacancy comparisons from 2016 to 2022 shared below for the ease of the candidates.

Year Number of SBI Clerk Vacancy 2016 10726 2018 8301 2019 9633 2020 9400 2021 5000 2022 5008

