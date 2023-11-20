SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023: State Wise JA New Vacancies, Last Year Trends

SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023: State Bank of India released the SBI Junior Associate Notification for the 8773 vacant positions. Get more details about the SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy in the article below

SBI Clerk 2023 Vacancy and Previous Year Trends

SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023 Out: The State Bank of India has released the state-wise SBI Junior Associate  (JA) vacancy details on the official portal. As per the latest notice, the officials have announced a total of 8773 Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) posts in SBI. Out of the 8773 vacancies, 8283 are regular vacancies, and 490 are backlog vacancies. 

All the eligible aspirants must be familiar with the SBI Clerk state wise vacancy to get insights into the competition level and reshape their strategy accordingly. The SBI Clerk vacancy and the backlog vacancies are released state-wise for all categories. Moreover, candidates can apply for SBI Clerk vacancies in one State/UT only. 

In this article, we have shared SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy 2023, along with the category-wise vacancy trends and steps to download  Junior Associates vacancies.

SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023 Overview

The State Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill up 8773 vacancies for Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) posts in SBI. Here is the complete overview of the SBI Clerk state wise vacancy details tabulated below.

SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

State Bank of India

Post Name

Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales)

SBI Clerk Vacancy

8773

Application Mode

Online

Application Dates

November 17, 2023, to December 7, 2023

Selection Stages

Preliminary,  Main Exams and Language Proficiency Test (LPT)

Official Website

sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023 Category Wise

Here is the category-wise distribution of the regular SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023 shared below for the ease of the candidates.

Category

SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023

SC

1284

ST

748

General

3515

EWS

817

OBC

1919

Total

8283

SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023

The State Bank of India has released the SBI Clerk Notification 2023 on the official website. A total of 8773 vacancies have been released for the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) posts in SBI. Out of the 8773 vacancies, 8283 are regular vacancies, and 490 are backlog vacancies. Check the state-wise distribution of the SBI Clerk vacancy 2023 for all the categories below.

SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy 2023-Regular Vacancies

The State Bank of India has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill up 8283 regular vacancies for  Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in the SBI. The candidates applying for SBI Clerk vacancies of a particular State/UT should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in the given opted local language of that State/UT. Here is the SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy 2023 for all the categories shared below for ease of the aspirants.

SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy 2023 

Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) Vacancy

Circle

State/UT

Language

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

GEN

Total

Ahmedabad

Gujarat

Gujarati

57

123

221

82

337

820

Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh

Telugu/ Urdu

08

03

13

05

21

50

Bengaluru

Karnataka

Kannada

72

31

121

45

181

450

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Hindi

43

57

43

28

117

288

Chhattisgarh

Hindi

25

67

12

21

87

212

Bhubaneswar

Odisha

Odia

11

15

08

07

31

72

Chandigarh/New Delhi

Haryana

Hindi/Punjabi

50

--

71

26

120

267

Chandigarh

Jammu & Kashmir

Urdu/ Hindi

07

09

23

08

41

88

Himachal Pradesh

Hindi

45

07

36

18

74

180

Ladakh UT

Urdu/Ladakhi/Bhoti (Bodhi)

04

05

13

05

23

50

Punjab

Punjabi/ Hindi

52

--

37

18

73

180

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

Tamil

32

01

46

17

75

171

Pondicherry

Tamil

--

--

01

--

03

04

Hyderabad

Telangana

Telgu/ Urdu

84

36

141

52

212

525

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Hindi

159

122

188

94

377

940

Kolkata

West Bengal

Bengali/ Nepali

26

05

25

11

47

114

A&N Islands

Hindi/ English

--

01

05

02

12

20

Sikkim

Nepali/ English

--

--

--

--

04

04

Lucknow/New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh

Hindi/ Urdu

373

17

480

178

733

1781

Maharashtra/Mumbai Metro

Maharashtra

Marathi

10

08

26

10

46

100

New Delhi

Delhi

Hindi

65

32

117

43

180

437

Uttarakhand

Hindi

38

06

27

21

123

215

North Eastern

Arunachal Pradesh

English

--

31

-

06

32

69

Assam

Assamese /Bengali/ Bodo

30

51

116

43

190

430

Manipur

Manipuri

--

08

03

02

13

26

Meghalaya

English/Garo/ Khasi

--

33

03

07

34

77

Mizoram

Mizo

--

07

--

01

09

17

Nagaland

English

--

18

--

04

18

40

Tripura

Bengali/ Kokboro

04

08

--

02

12

26

Patna

Bihar

Hindi/Urdu

66

04

112

41

192

415

Jharkhand

Hindi/Santhali

19

42

19

16

69

165

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala

Malyalam

04

--

12

04

27

47

Lakshadweep

Malyalam

--

01

--

--

02

03

Total

1284

748

1919

817

3515

8283

SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy 2023-Backlog Vacancies

A total of 490 backlog vacancies have been released through the SBI Clerk recruitment drive. Here is the distribution of the SBI Clerk state wise vacancy 2023 for all the categories below.

Category

Backlog Vacancy

SC/ST/OBC

141

PwD

92

Xs

257

Total

490

How to Download SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy 2023?

Candidates can check the steps below to download SBI Clerk state wise Vacancy 2023 details without any trouble.

Step 1: Go to the official SBI website, i.e. sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click the “Careers” tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Under the “Current Openings”, click on the "Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)" link.

Step 4: The official SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy 2023 PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the SBI Clerk vacancy PDF for future use.

SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023-Important Guidelines

Here are the important guidelines associated with the SBI Clerk State Wise Vacancy 2023 shared below for the ease of the candidates.

Candidates may only apply for the SBI Clerk vacancy of one State/UT. 

  • There is no provision for Inter Circle Transfer/Interstate transfer for Junior Associates to be recruited. 
  • Candidature of the aspirants will be accepted only against the vacancies in the State/UT for which they have applied/opted.
  • Reservation for PwBD/ESM/DESM candidates is a horizontal reservation, and these are included in the SBI Clerk Vacancy of various parent categories. 
  • 4.5% of the vacancies are reserved for Disabled Ex-servicemen and dependents of Servicemen killed in action, other than 10% earmarked for ESMs (a total of 14.50%).

SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023: Past Trend

There are various variations observed in the SBI Clerk Vacancy trends over the past five years. Candidates should review past exam trends to get insights into the competition and reshape their strategy accordingly. Here are the SBI Clerk category-wise vacancy comparisons from 2016 to 2022 shared below for the ease of the candidates.

Year

Number of SBI Clerk Vacancy

2016

10726

2018

8301

2019

9633

2020

9400

2021

5000

2022

5008

