SBI PO Handwritten Declaration 2023: Dimensions, Format, Guidelines

SBI PO Handwritten Declaration 2023: Get here insights for handwritten declaration and thumb impression rules for SBI PO recruitment 2023

SBI PO Hand Written Declaration 2023: The SBI PO 2023 notification has been released by the State Bank of India. The SBI PO application form link is activated from September 7, 2023, and will be activated till September 27, 2023. The candidates must carefully and accurately fill out the SBI PO handwritten declaration that the SBI requests of them.

In this article, we have discussed in detail the SBI PO's handwritten declaration.

SBI PO Handwritten Declaration 2023

The SBI PO exam handwritten declaration must be written by the candidates and in English and in the prescribed format only. If the SBI PO Handwritten declaration is written by any other person or written in any other language will be considered invalid.

What is Hand Written Declaration in SBI PO: Sample Format

The SBI has defined the handwritten format in its official notification, As per the notification the text for the handwritten declaration is as follows –

“I________(Name of the candidate), _______(Date of Birth) hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required. The signature, photograph and left-hand thumb impression is of mine.”

The above-mentioned handwritten declaration has to be in the candidate’s handwriting and in

English only

SBI PO Handwritten Declaration 2023: Sample Size

The SBI PO handwritten declaration 2023 sample and important rules are listed below as released by the SBI

The applicant has to write the declaration in English clearly on white paper with black ink.

File Type: jpg/jpeg

Dimension: 800 x 400 pixels in 200 DPI (Preferred for required quality) i.e. 10 cm x 5 cm (Width x Height)

File Size: 50 kb- 100 kb

Handwritten declarations in CAPITAL LETTERS shall NOT be accepted.

SBI PO Handwritten Declaration 2023: Guidelines

We have compiled a list of the most important guidelines as issued for the SBI PO Handwritten declaration

A handwritten declaration should be in the candidate’s handwriting

A declaration should be in English only

The SBI PO declaration should not be in CAPITAL LETTERS.

The handwritten declaration should be between 50 and 100 KB and should be 800 × 400 pixels in size.

If after the appointment or during the recruitment process it is found that the handwriting of the candidate does not match the handwriting of the SBI PO's handwritten declaration then SBI may cancel their appointment or candidature.

Steps to Upload SBI PO Hand Written Declaration

Below we have written the uploading procedure that a candidate should keep in mind while uploading the SBI PO Hand Written Declaration

Step 1: Save the file in your computer in the given prescribed format

Step 2: Click on the button to upload the document

Step 3: Browse for the image on your computer

Step 4: Select the file from your computer

Step 5: Click on the upload button or open the file button

Step 6: Preview the image that is uploaded

Step 7: Click on save

