SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 (July 19): Shift 1,2 Paper Review, Questions Asked, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam Analysis 2023 (July 19): Check the SSC CGL exam analysis shift-wise held on July 19, 2023, along with expected cut-off marks, memory-based question paper, types of question asked, the number of good attempts, and the difficulty level of the question paper.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023 (July 19 Shift 1,2): Today, on July 19, 2023, the Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CGL Exam, and participants of the Tier-1 exam have offered their feedback and insights on the exam's questions. Taking this feedback into account, we have prepared a comprehensive analysis of the SSC CGL exam, which includes an assessment of question difficulty, good attempts, and expected cut-off marks.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis (July 19, 2023): Tier-1 Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

Based on the feedback provided by candidates who took the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2023, shift 1 and shift 2, the overall difficulty level of the paper was rated as 'easy to moderate.' Refer to the table below to find the section-wise difficulty levels and the number of good attempts in the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam.

Subject SSC CGL Exam Level Number of Good Attempts General Intelligence & Reasoning Easy to Moderate 20-22 Quantitative Aptitude Easy to Moderate 18-20 General Awareness Moderate 16-18 English Comprehension Easy to Moderate 22-24 Total Easy to Moderate 77-82

SSC CGL Section Wise Exam Analysis 2023

According to the review of the candidates, the questions asked in all the shifts of the Tier I exam was of ‘easy to moderate’ level. Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam for all the sections outlined below.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023: General Intelligence & Reasoning

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL General Intelligence & Reasoning shared below:

SSC CGL Reasoning Topics (Shift-1) Number of Questions Missing Number Series 1 Order Ranking 1 Mirror image 1 Venn Diagram 1 Alphabetical series 4-5 Dictionary Order 1 Figure Counting Triangle 1 Dice 1 Syllogism 3

SSC CGL Reasoning Topics (Shift-2) No. of Questions Non- Verbal Series 3 Embedded 1 Blood Relation 4 Dice (Closed Dice) 1 Coding-Decoding 2 Analogy 4 Figure Counting Triangle 1 Block- Calendar 1

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023: General Awareness (GA, GK, GS, Current Affairs Section)

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL General Awareness section shared below:

SSC CGL GA Topics (Shift-1) Number of Questions Chemistry 4 History 3 Economics 1 Biology 3 Static GK 4-5 Current Affairs 7-8 Polity 2 Geography 2

SSC CGL GA Topics (Shift-2) Questions Asked History 02 Polity 01 Geography 02 Economics 03 Static Awareness 01 Biology 02 Chemistry 02 Physics 01 Current Affairs 05

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023: English Language and Comprehension 2023

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL English Comprehension shared below:

SSC CGL English Topics (Shift-1) Questions Asked Error 04 Para Jumble 08 Cloze test 05 Filler 03 Antonyms 01 Synonyms 02

SSC CGL English Topics (Shift-2) No. Of Questions Asked Fill in the Blanks 1 Sentence Improvement 2 Error Detection 1 Sentence Rearrangement 2 Idioms and Phrases 2-3 Synonyms 2 Antonyms 2 Narration 2 One Word Substitution 1 Spelling Correction 1 Cloze test 5

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023: Quantitative Aptitude Section

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude analysis below:

SSC CGL Quant Topics (Shift-1) Number of Questions Time & Work 1 Data Interpretation 5 Mensuration 1-2 Number System 1 Geometry 3-4 Unit Digit 1 Profit loss 3-4 Percentage 1 Algebra 3-4 Simple Interest 3 Trigonometry 1-2

SSC CGL Quant Topics (Shift-2) Questions Asked Mensuration 01 Time & Work 01 SI CI 01 Percentage 02 Algebra 03 Trigonometry 02 Number System 01 Unit Digit 02 Geometry 01 Total 25

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2023

Let’s look at the SSC CGL exam pattern in brief below:.

Section Question/Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 25/50 1 hour Quantitative Aptitude 25/50 General Awareness 25/50 English Comprehension 25/50 Total 100/200

Note:

The question available in the Tier I exam is Objective Type Multiple choice based.

The Tier I exam will be asked in both English & Hindi except for the English comprehension section.

There shall be negative marks of 0.50 for every incorrect answer marked by the candidates.

The analysis of the SSC CGL exam provided above for each shift will aid you in evaluating your rank among the vast number of candidates who are scheduled to take the SSC CGL Tier-1 Online Exam. The SSC CGL selection process consists of three stages: Tier 1, Tier 2, and a document verification round. To progress to the subsequent recruitment rounds, candidates must achieve the required cut-off marks. Only those who successfully clear both rounds of the SSC CGL selection process will be included in the final merit list.