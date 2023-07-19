SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 (July 19): Shift 1,2 Paper Review, Questions Asked, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam Analysis 2023 (July 19): Check the SSC CGL exam analysis shift-wise held on July 19, 2023, along with expected cut-off marks, memory-based question paper, types of question asked, the number of good attempts, and the difficulty level of the question paper.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023 (July 19 All Shifts)
SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023 (July 19 Shift 1,2): Today, on July 19, 2023, the Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CGL Exam, and participants of the Tier-1 exam have offered their feedback and insights on the exam's questions. Taking this feedback into account, we have prepared a comprehensive analysis of the SSC CGL exam, which includes an assessment of question difficulty, good attempts, and expected cut-off marks.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis (July 19, 2023): Tier-1 Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

Based on the feedback provided by candidates who took the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2023, shift 1 and shift 2, the overall difficulty level of the paper was rated as 'easy to moderate.' Refer to the table below to find the section-wise difficulty levels and the number of good attempts in the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam.

Subject

SSC CGL Exam Level

Number of Good Attempts

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Easy to Moderate

20-22

Quantitative Aptitude

Easy to Moderate

18-20

General Awareness

Moderate

16-18

English Comprehension

Easy to Moderate

22-24

Total

Easy to Moderate

77-82

SSC CGL Section Wise Exam Analysis 2023

According to the review of the candidates, the questions asked in all the shifts of the Tier I exam was  of ‘easy to moderate’ level. Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam for all the sections outlined below.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023: General Intelligence & Reasoning

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL General Intelligence & Reasoning shared below:

SSC CGL Reasoning Topics (Shift-1)

Number of Questions

Missing Number Series

1

Order Ranking

1

Mirror image

1

Venn Diagram

1

Alphabetical series

4-5

Dictionary Order

1

Figure Counting Triangle

1

Dice

1

Syllogism

3

SSC CGL Reasoning Topics (Shift-2)

No. of Questions

Non- Verbal Series

3

Embedded

1

Blood Relation

4

Dice (Closed Dice)

1

Coding-Decoding

2

Analogy

4

Figure Counting Triangle

1

Block- Calendar

1

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023: General Awareness (GA, GK, GS, Current Affairs Section)

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL General Awareness section shared below:

SSC CGL GA Topics (Shift-1)

Number of Questions

Chemistry

4

History

3

Economics

1

Biology

3

Static GK

4-5

Current Affairs

7-8

Polity

2

Geography

2

SSC CGL GA Topics (Shift-2)

Questions Asked

History

02

Polity

01

Geography

02

Economics

03

Static Awareness

01

Biology

02

Chemistry

02

Physics

01

Current Affairs

05

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023: English Language and Comprehension 2023

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL English Comprehension shared below:

SSC CGL English Topics (Shift-1)

Questions Asked

Error

04

Para Jumble

08

Cloze test

05

Filler

03

Antonyms

01

Synonyms

02

SSC CGL English Topics (Shift-2)

No. Of Questions Asked

Fill in the Blanks

1

Sentence Improvement

2

Error Detection

1

Sentence Rearrangement

2

Idioms and Phrases

2-3

Synonyms

2

Antonyms

2

Narration

2

One Word Substitution

1

Spelling Correction

1

Cloze test

5

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023: Quantitative Aptitude Section

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude analysis below:

SSC CGL Quant Topics (Shift-1)

Number of Questions

Time & Work

1

Data Interpretation

5

Mensuration

1-2

Number System

1

Geometry

3-4

Unit Digit

1

Profit loss

3-4

Percentage

1

Algebra

3-4

Simple Interest

3

Trigonometry

1-2

SSC CGL Quant Topics (Shift-2)

Questions Asked

Mensuration

01

Time & Work

01

SI CI

01

Percentage

02

Algebra

03

Trigonometry

02

Number System

01

Unit Digit

02

Geometry

01

Total

25

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2023

Let’s look at the SSC CGL exam pattern in brief below:.

Section

Question/Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25/50

1 hour

Quantitative Aptitude

25/50

General Awareness

25/50

English Comprehension

25/50

Total

100/200

Note:

  • The question available in the Tier I exam is Objective Type Multiple choice based. 
  • The Tier I exam will be asked in both English & Hindi except for the English comprehension section.
  • There shall be negative marks of 0.50 for every incorrect answer marked by the candidates.

The analysis of the SSC CGL exam provided above for each shift will aid you in evaluating your rank among the vast number of candidates who are scheduled to take the SSC CGL Tier-1 Online Exam. The SSC CGL selection process consists of three stages: Tier 1, Tier 2, and a document verification round. To progress to the subsequent recruitment rounds, candidates must achieve the required cut-off marks. Only those who successfully clear both rounds of the SSC CGL selection process will be included in the final merit list.

FAQ

Q1. What was the level of questions asked in SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Exam?

As per the SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023, the questions asked in the Tier-1 exam held on July 19, 2023, was of 'easy to moderate' level.

Q2. What is the number of good attempts for the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2023 held on July 19?

As per the SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023, the number of good attempts is 77-82 questions.

Q3. Is there any negative marking in the SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 exam?

Yes, a negative marking of 0.50 marks will be applicable for each wrong answer.
