SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 (July 19): Shift 1,2 Paper Review, Questions Asked, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023 (July 19 Shift 1,2): Today, on July 19, 2023, the Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CGL Exam, and participants of the Tier-1 exam have offered their feedback and insights on the exam's questions. Taking this feedback into account, we have prepared a comprehensive analysis of the SSC CGL exam, which includes an assessment of question difficulty, good attempts, and expected cut-off marks.
SSC CGL Exam Analysis (July 19, 2023): Tier-1 Difficulty Level, Good Attempts
Based on the feedback provided by candidates who took the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2023, shift 1 and shift 2, the overall difficulty level of the paper was rated as 'easy to moderate.' Refer to the table below to find the section-wise difficulty levels and the number of good attempts in the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam.
|
Subject
|
SSC CGL Exam Level
|
Number of Good Attempts
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
Easy to Moderate
|
20-22
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Easy to Moderate
|
18-20
|
General Awareness
|
Moderate
|
16-18
|
English Comprehension
|
Easy to Moderate
|
22-24
|
Total
|
Easy to Moderate
|
77-82
SSC CGL Section Wise Exam Analysis 2023
According to the review of the candidates, the questions asked in all the shifts of the Tier I exam was of ‘easy to moderate’ level. Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam for all the sections outlined below.
SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023: General Intelligence & Reasoning
Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL General Intelligence & Reasoning shared below:
|
SSC CGL Reasoning Topics (Shift-1)
|
Number of Questions
|
Missing Number Series
|
1
|
Order Ranking
|
1
|
Mirror image
|
1
|
Venn Diagram
|
1
|
Alphabetical series
|
4-5
|
Dictionary Order
|
1
|
Figure Counting Triangle
|
1
|
Dice
|
1
|
Syllogism
|
3
|
SSC CGL Reasoning Topics (Shift-2)
|
No. of Questions
|
Non- Verbal Series
|
3
|
Embedded
|
1
|
Blood Relation
|
4
|
Dice (Closed Dice)
|
1
|
Coding-Decoding
|
2
|
Analogy
|
4
|
Figure Counting Triangle
|
1
|
Block- Calendar
|
1
SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023: General Awareness (GA, GK, GS, Current Affairs Section)
Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL General Awareness section shared below:
|
SSC CGL GA Topics (Shift-1)
|
Number of Questions
|
Chemistry
|
4
|
History
|
3
|
Economics
|
1
|
Biology
|
3
|
Static GK
|
4-5
|
Current Affairs
|
7-8
|
Polity
|
2
|
Geography
|
2
|
SSC CGL GA Topics (Shift-2)
|
Questions Asked
|
History
|
02
|
Polity
|
01
|
Geography
|
02
|
Economics
|
03
|
Static Awareness
|
01
|
Biology
|
02
|
Chemistry
|
02
|
Physics
|
01
|
Current Affairs
|
05
SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023: English Language and Comprehension 2023
Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL English Comprehension shared below:
|
SSC CGL English Topics (Shift-1)
|
Questions Asked
|
Error
|
04
|
Para Jumble
|
08
|
Cloze test
|
05
|
Filler
|
03
|
Antonyms
|
01
|
Synonyms
|
02
|
SSC CGL English Topics (Shift-2)
|
No. Of Questions Asked
|
Fill in the Blanks
|
1
|
Sentence Improvement
|
2
|
Error Detection
|
1
|
Sentence Rearrangement
|
2
|
Idioms and Phrases
|
2-3
|
Synonyms
|
2
|
Antonyms
|
2
|
Narration
|
2
|
One Word Substitution
|
1
|
Spelling Correction
|
1
|
Cloze test
|
5
SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023: Quantitative Aptitude Section
Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude analysis below:
|
SSC CGL Quant Topics (Shift-1)
|
Number of Questions
|
Time & Work
|
1
|
Data Interpretation
|
5
|
Mensuration
|
1-2
|
Number System
|
1
|
Geometry
|
3-4
|
Unit Digit
|
1
|
Profit loss
|
3-4
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Algebra
|
3-4
|
Simple Interest
|
3
|
Trigonometry
|
1-2
|
SSC CGL Quant Topics (Shift-2)
|
Questions Asked
|
Mensuration
|
01
|
Time & Work
|
01
|
SI CI
|
01
|
Percentage
|
02
|
Algebra
|
03
|
Trigonometry
|
02
|
Number System
|
01
|
Unit Digit
|
02
|
Geometry
|
01
|
Total
|
25
SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2023
Let’s look at the SSC CGL exam pattern in brief below:.
|
Section
|
Question/Marks
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
25/50
|
1 hour
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25/50
|
General Awareness
|
25/50
|
English Comprehension
|
25/50
|
Total
|
100/200
Note:
- The question available in the Tier I exam is Objective Type Multiple choice based.
- The Tier I exam will be asked in both English & Hindi except for the English comprehension section.
- There shall be negative marks of 0.50 for every incorrect answer marked by the candidates.
|
SSC CGL 2023 Exam Updates
|
Check SSC CGL 2023 Exam Important Topics Subject-wise
Check SSC CGL 2023 Revised Syllabus & New Exam Pattern
Check SSC CGL 2023 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy
Check SSC CGL Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023 in Detail
The analysis of the SSC CGL exam provided above for each shift will aid you in evaluating your rank among the vast number of candidates who are scheduled to take the SSC CGL Tier-1 Online Exam. The SSC CGL selection process consists of three stages: Tier 1, Tier 2, and a document verification round. To progress to the subsequent recruitment rounds, candidates must achieve the required cut-off marks. Only those who successfully clear both rounds of the SSC CGL selection process will be included in the final merit list.