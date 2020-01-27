TANCET 2020 Admit Card to be out soon at tancet.annauniv.edu - Download Now

TANCET Admit Card: Anna University will release the TANCET 2020 admit card for the candidates on the official website of Anna University i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu soon. As er the update on the official website, TANCET exam aspirants can download the TANCET 2020 admit card from 13th February onwards. This year, TANCET MBA Entrance exam will be held on 29th Feb 2020 in the forenoon session (2.30 PM To 4.30 PM).

Candidates need to visit the official website to download the TANCET admit card. It is a mandatory document required at the TANCET exam center for the purpose of candidate's verification. If the TANCET admit card is lost before appearing for the exam, a duplicate admit card can be obtained on payment of Rs.100/- in the form of Demand Draft along-with a written application letter to The Secretary, TANCET, Anna University, Chennai – 600 025. It is mandatory to mention the Registration number while drafting the application letter in respect to the loss of admit card.

How to download TANCET 2020 Admit Card?

Visit official website of Anna University dedicated for the TANCET exam

Click on the link: “Hall Ticket login” button as shown in the image here.

Input your registered Email ID and Password to login

TANCET 2020 Admit Card will be displayed once you log in with the aforementioned credentials

Download and print the admit card for future reference

In case, you forget your User ID or Password, click on the ‘Forgot Password’ tab in the admit card log in page and retrieve your lost password or user ID

TANCET Admit Card 2020 - Things to Check

TANCET Admit Card 2020 will have the following information that is important for you to know:

Admit Card Number

Candidate’s Name

Candidate’s Photograph with signature

Date & reporting timing of the examination

Date of Birth

Discrepancy in TANCET 2019 Hall Ticket

Exam day Instructions (Very important for you to follow)

Examination venue with proper address

TANCET 2018 Application Number

If any discrepancy is found in the Admit Card in regard to the mismatch of information, applicants must immediately report the problem to the official authority of TANCET to avoid any kind of hassles in future.

Meanwhile, if you can’t download your admit card, don’t panic. This may be due to the following reasons, which should be taken care of before downloading the admit card:

Low internet speed

Incorrect credentials

Incomplete Application Form

Documents Required on the TANCET Exam Day:

Candidates will have to bring a valid and original photo identity card along-with the Hall Ticket on the day of TANCET examination. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without a valid photo identity proof and TANCET Hall Ticket.

Instructions on TANCET Admit Card:

Candidates must check if the details on the Admit Card are legible and correct. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination if their admit cards are not issued by Anna University

Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam at any center other than that allotted to him/her in the Hall Ticket

At the day of examination, candidates will have to carry a valid photo identity proof and a print copy of the admit card

Admit Card will be considered valid only if the candidate’s photo and signature images are clearly printed in the hard copy. Therefore, candidates are advised to take a clear and colour printout of TANCET 2020 admit card, which is printed clearly and all the letters and images are visible

To stay updated with latest MBA news, Please visit: www.Jagranjosh.com/mba

Also Read: About TANCET Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About TANCET Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About TANCET Test Centers – Click Here

Also Read: About TANCET Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About TANCET Exam Registration Process – Click Here

Also Read: About TANCET Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About TANCET List of Participating Institutes – Click Here