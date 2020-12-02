TISSNET 2021 Important Dates Announced

Tata Institute of Social Sciences has announced the dates for TISSNET 2021 Entrance exam. TISSNET Exam is conducted for screening eligible students for admission to the various postgraduate level courses offered at the institute one of them being Masters of Arts in Human Resource Management and Labour Relations. TISSNET exam is an important exam for MBA aspirants as TISS is one of top MBA colleges in India specialising in the field of Human Resource Management. Therefore, it is important for the MBA aspirants to keep track of all the important dates related to the exam and also understand key exam events that are part of the TISSNET 2021.

Below, we have listed the TISSNET 2021 important dates and key exam events.

TISSNET 2021 Exam Important Dates

TISSNET Exam Events Dates (Announced) Release of application 20th November 2020 Last date to submit the online application/ 15th January 2021 Last Date for receipt of application form by post 20th January 2021 Admit card release 5th February 2021 Exam date 20th February 2021 Declaration of result To be Announced PI & PIT admission rounds To be Announced Announcement of Selection To be Announced

Register Process for TISSNET 2021

The TISSNET 2021 will be held in the online mode. TISSNET Aspirants can apply for a maximum of three programs at TISS across any two of the TISS Campuses and other Centre Locations. The application forms for TISSNET 2021 are available in the online mode only and candidates need to complete the application process in the online format as there is no provision for offline process. Candidates applying for TISSNET 2020 will also be required to submit the application fee of Rs.1030/- if the payment is made through Credit/Debit/net banking. In case, candidates make the payment through Cash Deposit (using the prescribed challan) in any of the SBI Bank branch then they need to make a payment of Rs 1000 + Bank Charges.

An aspirant can apply for maximum 3 programs:-

TISS NET 2021 Registration Fee (per Program) Rs.1030/- for 1 programe Rs.2060/- for 2 programs Rs.3090/- for 3 programs

Eligibility Criteria for TISSNET 2021

Candidates aspiring to apply for the MA in HRM & LR at TISS need to first ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria prescribed by the institute. They eligibility criteria for the TISSNET 2021 are as given below.

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 3 years duration from a recognized University

Candidates who fulfill all the requirement of their final year Bachelor’s Degree by June 2021 are eligible to apply

If a provisionally admitted student is not able to pass in the final year of his/her degree examination, he/she will not be allowed to continue the program

Eligibility details filled by candidates in the application form will be considered final for the purpose of entrance test and selection process. Nevertheless, if the information provided by candidates is found incorrect or misleading, their candidature will be immediately cancelled

