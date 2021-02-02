TISSNET 2021: Exam Syllabus to get admission in MA (HRM & LR) programme

TISSNET 2021 exam will be conducted in online mode by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) for admission to MA (HRM & LR). In order to appear for the TISSNET 2021 exam, it is mandatory for candidates to get a good percentile in the MBA entrance exam. Without TISSNET scores, candidates will not be allowed to seek admission in any of the TISS campuses. TISSNET 2019 exam is scheduled to take place on February 20, 2021.

TISSNET Exam Syllabus

The exam pattern followed by TISSNET is similar to the other management entrance exams such as CAT, MAT, CMAT, and XAT to name a few. There are six major areas from which questions will be asked in the exam to test the general aptitude of the candidates appearing for the TISSNET exam. The areas which candidates must prepare thoroughly for the TISSNET exam are:

Logical Reasoning

Data Interpretation

Quantitative Ability

Verbal Ability

Reading Comprehension

General Awareness

All these six areas will be divided among three sections mentioned as under:

Exam Sections Questions General Awareness 40 English Proficiency 30 Mathematics and Logical Reasoning 30 Total 100

In all there will be 10 questions in the entire exam of 1 mark each. This means that each question will carry one mark and aspirants will be a score out of 100 in the exam.

Section-wise topics to prepare for TISSNET

In each section there will be certain topics from which the aspirants will be asked to answer the questions. Take a look at the topics of each section which carries importance in the TISSNET exam:

English Proficiency

In this section there will be 30 questions from verbal ability and reading comprehension section. Aspirants can prepare topics such as Antonyms, Analogies, Odd word out, Word substitute in a sentence, Right usage of words in fill in the blank, Right usage of word in match the following, Fill in the Blanks – Homophones, Idioms - Fill in the blank, Idioms - Match the following, Error spotting - grammar/words/ punctuation, Sentence Correction from the verbal ability section. Questions asked from the reading comprehension (RCs) focus on testing the understanding of the candidates regarding the Purpose of the passage, Strengthen and Weaken, Assumption and Supporting Statement, Flaw and Discrepancy, Inference and Conclusion Drawn, Passage based questions, Author's Point of View, Main idea of the passage.

General Awareness (GA)

In this section, questions from topics such as Environment & ecology, Politics/History/Governance/Law, Economy/ Policy, International politics/ current events, Gender/Health/Education, Labour, Media/ICTs/Literature/Art/Culture, and Sports will be asked. Overall there will be 40 questions of 1 mark each to test the aptitude of the candidates.

Mathematics and Logical Reasoning

One of the most time consuming sections of the exam, it will carry 30 questions of 1 mark each. Topics such as Profit and Loss, Averages, Basic Geometry, Ratio and Proportion, and Percentages hold great relevance in the mathematics section in the TISSNET exam. Apart from this questions from Number Series, Alphabet Series, Eye for detail, Statement Conclusion/Assumption/ Arguments, Logical Connectivity, Linear/Circular/Family Arrangement, Venn Diagram, Puzzles, and Cubes topics are commonly asked in the exam.

To prepare for the Data Interpretation (DI) section, aspirants need to practise questions from Bar graph, Tables, Pie chart, Double pie chart, Case lets, Multiple graphs, Line graphs, and Data comparison to ace a good percentile in the exam.

TISSNET 2021 Exam overview

TISSNET is an MBA entrance exam conducted for admission to MA (HRM). There are four campuses of TISS which accept TISSNET score and candidates shortlisted in the TISSNET exam are later called for the GD and PI for further shortlisting.

