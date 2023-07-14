Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 14 July 2023: Chance to Apply for 2400+ Various Jobs @NPCIL, Vizag Steel, DME and Others

Govt Jobs 2023 - Latest Sarkari Naukri Notification July 14: Candidates who are looking for government jobs can apply for the more than 2400+ vacancies announced in NPCIL, Vizag Steel, DME and Others. Check application process, pdf, notification and others here.

Govt Jobs 2023 - Latest Sarkari Naukri Notification July 14: Candidates who are looking for government jobs can apply for the more than 2400+ vacancies announced in NPCIL, Vizag Steel, DME and Others. Aspirants can apply for the latest government jobs notification 2023 released for various posts including Graduate & Technician Apprentice,Civil Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Computer Engineer, Sewerage & Sanitation Engineer, Accountant/ Auditor, Tax Assessment & Administrative Officer, Fire Officer and Sanitation Inspector and others.

Candidates can check the notification on this page and based on eligibility criteria they can apply for the respective posts. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for.

Candidates having educational qualifications like 12th Pass/Graduation/10th/Engineering with additional qualifications have a golden chance to get a job in these organizations.

Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.

NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Trade Apprentices Posts

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has invited online applications for the 107 Trade Apprentice posts in various trades including Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic and others. Check Details.





BPCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 138 Apprentice Posts

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is recruiting for 138 Graduate & Technician Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 4, 2023.

Check Details.





HARTRON Recruitment 2023 For System Analyst & Other Posts

Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON) has invited online applications for 133 posts including Sr. System Analyst, System Analyst, Programmer, Junior Programmer and others posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 26, 2023. Check Details.





Vizag Steel Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 250 GAT/TAT Posts

RINL-VSP (Vizag Steel Plant) has invited online applications for the 250 posts of Graduate Apprentice Trainee (GAT), Technician Apprentice Trainee (TAT) and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 31, 2023.

Check Details.

DME Maharashtra Municipal Group C Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1782 Vacancies

Directorate of Municipal Administration Maharashtra (DME Maharashtra) has issued a notification for the recruitment of 1782 posts including Civil Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Computer Engineer, Sewerage & Sanitation Engineer, Accountant/ Auditor, Tax Assessment & Administrative Officer, Fire Officer and Sanitation Inspector at mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in. Check Details.



