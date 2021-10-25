Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Top Jobs Closing This Week: Last Chance to Apply for 7800 Posts in SBI, SSC, CAPF, UCIL, WCDC and others

More than 7500 Government Jobs in leading organization across the country are waiting for your apply. Check details for these jobs here.

Created On: Oct 25, 2021 15:32 IST
Top Jobs Closing This Week: More than 7500 Government Jobs in leading organization across the country are waiting for your apply. These Jobs are crucial for you as the submission of application for these posts are closing this week. If you have not applied yet for various 7500 Government Jobs then you have last to apply for these major jobs notified by various Government Organizations including  SBI, SSC, IOCL, DFES Goa,WCDC Bihar,AIIMS and others. 

To keep a track on the top jobs that are closing this week, the list of Top Jobs Closing This Week is presented here by Jagranjosh team for aspirants to keep a check on all the important jobs in case you have missed it. 

If you are looking to job for various posts including Probationary Officer, Nursing Officer and others , then you may have a look at vacancies that are closing this week for its submission of application. 

25 October 2021
SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Notification for 2056 vacancies released at sbi.co.in, Apply Now Direct Link Here

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 469 Apprentice Posts Across India @iocl.com, Check Eligibility

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Recruitment 2021 for 3261 Vacancies: Registration Started @ssc.nic.in, Check Exam Date Here

27 October 2021
MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021 for 533 MO, Specialists, Dental Surgeon and Other Posts, Apply Online @recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

29 October 2021

DFES Goa Recruitment 2021: Apply for 268 Fire Fighter, LDC & Other Posts @dfes.goa.gov.in, Check Eligibility

UCIL Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 242 Apprentice Posts in Jharkhand Region @ucil.gov.in

WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 213 Counselor Posts @wdc.bih.nic.in, Check Eligibility

CUG Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 46 Non-Teaching Posts @cug.ac.in, Check Eligibility

30 October 2021
ILBS Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 234 Professor, Nurse and Other Posts @ilbs.in, Check Application Process

AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2021 through NORCET: Apply Online @aiimsexams.org Till 30 October

