Study at Home
Search

UGC NET 2020 Exam 29th Sep Date Sheet: Check UGC NET Subjects 2020 Exam Schedule, NTA Admit Card Link, Syllabus (Download PDF), Previous Year Papers & Mock Tests with Answer Keys

UGC NET 2020 Exam 29th Sep Date Sheet: Check UGC NET 2020 Exam Schedule, NTA admit card link, exam pattern & syllabus, previous year papers and mock test of UGC NET Subjects whose exam is going to be held on 29th September 2020.

Sep 24, 2020 20:12 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
UGC NET 2020 Exam 29th Sep Date Sheet: Check UGC NET Subjects 2020 Exam Schedule, NTA Admit Card Link, Syllabus (Download PDF), Previous Year Papers & Mock Tests with Answer Keys
UGC NET 2020 Exam 29th Sep Date Sheet: Check UGC NET Subjects 2020 Exam Schedule, NTA Admit Card Link, Syllabus (Download PDF), Previous Year Papers & Mock Tests with Answer Keys

UGC NET 2020 Exam 29th September Date Sheet: NTA will conduct UGC NET June 2020 Exam on 29th September 2020 for 7 UGC NET Subjects in online mode across different exam centres. NTA has already started conducting UGC NET 2020 Exams from 24th September 2020. Candidates can check the exam analysis, difficulty level of the exam, good attempts and memory-based questions from the links given below:

In this article, we are going to share the exam schedule, admit card link, exam pattern & syllabus, previous year papers, and mock test of subjects whose exam is going to be held on 29th September 2020.

Check UGC NET June 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

UGC NET Exam Schedule for 29th September 2020

Let’s look at the schedule of UGC NET subjects whose exam will be conducted on 29th September 2020:

Date & Time

Subject Code

Subject  Name

29th Sep 2020

9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

58

Law

Syllabus

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

47

Physical Education

Download Paper with Answer

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

29th Sep 2020

3.00-6.00 PM

89

Environmental Sciences

Syllabus

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

DOWNLOAD PDF

65

Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

73

Sanskrit traditional subjects (including) Jyotisha/ Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama

DOWNLOAD PDF

95

Santali

DOWNLOAD PDF

74

Women Studies

Download Paper with Answers

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Get NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Schedule

Download UGC NET Admit Card for Subjects whose exam is going to be held on 29th September 2020

Direct Link to Download UGC NET 2020 Admit Card

Step-1: Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card’,

Step-3: A new window will open where the Registered Candidates are required to sign in.

Step-4: Fill in the Application Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Code.

Step-5: Download the Admit Card and take out the Print Copy of the same for future use.

Exam Pattern & Syllabus of UGC NET Subjects whose exam is going to be held on 29th September 2020

UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode in 81 subjects to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. It will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single session (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both the papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.

Check Detailed Syllabus of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern

Session

Paper

Number of Questions (All are compulsory)

Marks

Duration

Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2)

I

50

100

3 Hours

II

100

200

Total

 

150

300

Note:

  • Paper-I will cover 50 Objective Type Questions (Multiple choice, Matching type, True/False, Assertion-Reasoning type) carrying 100 marks.
  • Each section gets equal weightage: 5 questions and 10 marks from each section, i.e., 2 marks for each correct answer.
  • There is no negative marking in the exam.

Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate consisting of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each:

Check UGC NET June 2020 Preparation Strategy

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Paper-II Exam Pattern

Paper-II

Type of Questions

No. of Questions

Mark for 1 Question

Total Marks

Selected Subject

Objective Multiple Choice Questions

100

2

200

Previous Year Papers & Mock Test of UGC NET Subjects whose exam is going to be held on 29th September 2020

For issues and queries further clarification, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) & UGC NET at the below numbers and Email IDs:

Phone Numbers

8287471852

8178359845

9650173668

9599676953

8882356803

NTA Telephone Number

0120-6895200

NTA Email ID

genadmin@nta.ac.in

UGC NET Email ID

ugcnet@nta.ac.in

Test Practice Centre (TPC)

Mock Test

tpc@nta.ac.in

Also Read:

UGC NET 2020 Exam Calendar

NTA UGC NET June 2020 FAQs

NTA UGC NET June 2020 ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Check list of 935 UGC Recognized Universities whose Master’s Degree will be valid

Top 21 UGC NET Subjects

UGC NET 2020 & CSIR NET 2020 Revised Guidelines for OBC Candidates

UGC NET 2020 & CSIR NET 2020 Revised Guidelines for SC Candidates

Check UGC NET DEC 2019 Result Analysis and Cutoff

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

Education Expo

Want Career Guidance after Class 10th? Join Now!

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material