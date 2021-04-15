NTA UGC NET 2021 Admit Card to Release Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Get Direct Link to Download Dec 2020 Exam Admit Card

NTA UGC NET 2021 Admit Card to release soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Admit Cards for UGC NET December 2020 Exam will be soon released by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET 2021 Exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 2nd to 17th May 2021 in 81 subjects at different Exam Centers across India to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only in various Indian Universities/ Colleges/ Institutions recognised by UGC.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam:

UGC NET December 2020 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 2nd February to 9th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM) Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees 10th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM) Correction of Online Application Form 12th to 16th March 2021 (up to 11.50 p.m.) Downloading of Admit Cards To be Released Soon UGC NET Dec 2020 Exam Dates 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May 2021 Date for announcing results To be announced later

Steps to download UGC NET 2021 Admit Card

NTA will issue Admit Card to the candidates subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions. Below is the step-by-step process of downloading the NTA UGC NET 2021 Admit Card:

Step-1: Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the link ‘View Admit Card’,

Step-3: A new window will open where the Registered Candidates are required to sign in..

Step-4: Fill in the Application Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Code.

Step-5: Download the Admit Card and take out the Print Copy of the same for future use.

Candidates need to bring the Admit Card along with passport size photograph affixed on it and one more passport size photograph to be affixed on attendance sheet. So candidates are advised to keep the print copy of their admit cards in good condition and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card before the day of examination.

Helpline Number for queries related to UGC NET 2021 Admit Card

The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and Examination will be displayed separately on NTA & UGC NET websites. NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform them about changes with ample time.

For further clarification, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) & UGC NET at the below numbers and Email IDs:

Phone Numbers 8287471852 8178359845 9650173668 9599676953 8882356803 NTA Telephone Number 0120-6895200 NTA Email ID genadmin@nta.ac.in UGC NET Email ID ugcnet@nta.ac.in Test Practice Centre (TPC) Mock Test tpc@nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has established a Query Redressal System (QRS), an online web-enabled system developed by NTA. QRS is the platform based on web technology which primarily aims to enable submission of queries/grievances by the Registered Candidate(s) of UGC NET 2021 Examination with (24x7) facility for speedy and favourable redressal of the queries/grievances. A Unique Registration Number will be generated for tracking the status of the queries/grievances. The Registered Candidate(s) are advised to use the online facility in the "Candidate Login" for speedy and favorable response.

