NTA UGC NET 2021 Admit Card to Release Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Get Direct Link to Download Dec 2020 Exam Admit Card

Created On: Apr 15, 2021 10:24 IST
NTA UGC NET 2021 Admit Card to release soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Admit Cards for UGC NET December 2020 Exam will be soon released by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET 2021 Exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 2nd to 17th May 2021 in 81 subjects at different Exam Centers across India to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only in various Indian Universities/ Colleges/ Institutions recognised by UGC.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam:

UGC NET December 2020 Exam

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date

2nd February to 9th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM)

Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees

10th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM)

Correction of Online Application Form

12th to 16th March 2021 (up to 11.50 p.m.)

Downloading of Admit Cards

To be Released Soon

UGC NET Dec 2020 Exam Dates

2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and

17 May 2021

Date for announcing results

To be announced later

Steps to download UGC NET 2021 Admit Card

NTA will issue Admit Card to the candidates subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions. Below is the step-by-step process of downloading the NTA UGC NET 2021 Admit Card:

Step-1: Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the link ‘View Admit Card’,

Step-3: A new window will open where the Registered Candidates are required to sign in..

Step-4: Fill in the Application Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Code.

Step-5: Download the Admit Card and take out the Print Copy of the same for future use.

Candidates need to bring the Admit Card along with passport size photograph affixed on it and one more passport size photograph to be affixed on attendance sheet. So candidates are advised to keep the print copy of their admit cards in good condition and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card before the day of examination.

Helpline Number for queries related to UGC NET 2021 Admit Card

The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and Examination will be displayed separately on NTA & UGC NET websites. NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform them about changes with ample time.

 For further clarification, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) & UGC NET at the below numbers and Email IDs:

Phone Numbers

8287471852

8178359845

9650173668

9599676953

8882356803

NTA Telephone Number

0120-6895200

NTA Email ID

genadmin@nta.ac.in

UGC NET Email ID

ugcnet@nta.ac.in

Test Practice Centre (TPC)

Mock Test

tpc@nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has established a Query Redressal System (QRS), an online web-enabled system developed by NTA. QRS is the platform based on web technology which primarily aims to enable submission of queries/grievances by the Registered Candidate(s) of UGC NET 2021 Examination with (24x7) facility for speedy and favourable redressal of the queries/grievances. A Unique Registration Number will be generated for tracking the status of the queries/grievances. The Registered Candidate(s) are advised to use the online facility in the "Candidate Login" for speedy and favorable response.

FAQ

Will there be any negative marking in UGC NET 2021 Exam

No there will be no negative marking

Which is the official website for NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam?

Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

What is the Schedule of UGC NET 2021 (Dec 2020) Exam?

UGC NET 2021 Exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 2nd to 17th May 2021 in 81 subjects.
