Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

UGC NET 2021 Exam Postponed (Dec 2020 Cycle): NTA Released Official Notification

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Postponed (Dec 2020 Cycle): NTA has notified that UGC NET 2021 (Dec 2020) Exam has been postponed officially due to COVID-19 Pandemic. Revised dates will be announced at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Created On: Apr 20, 2021 17:28 IST
UGC NET 2021 Exam Postponed (Dec 2020 Cycle): NTA Released Official Notification
UGC NET 2021 Exam Postponed (Dec 2020 Cycle): NTA Released Official Notification

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Postponed (Dec 2020 Cycle): UGC NET December 2020 Exam which was scheduled to be held between 2nd to 17th May 2021 has been postponed now due to COVID-19 Pandemic. Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokriyal, announced that “Keeping in mind the safety & well-being of candidates and exam functionaries during #covid19outbreak, I have advised  @DG_NTA  to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams.”

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

The revised dates of the UGC NET December 2020 Cycle (May 2021) Examination will be announced later and at least 15 days before the examination. For any further clarification, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) & UGC NET at the below numbers and Email IDs:

NTA Telephone Number

011-40759000

NTA Email ID

genadmin@nta.ac.in

UGC NET Email ID

ugcnet@nta.ac.in

Test Practice Centre (TPC)

Mock Test

tpc@nta.ac.in

Check latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus of NTA UGC NET June 2021 Exam

UGC NET 2021 Exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in 81 subjects at different Exam Centers across India to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only in various Indian Universities/ Colleges/ Institutions recognised by UGC.

Check UGC NET June 2021 Exam Updates

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam:

UGC NET December 2020 Exam

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date

2nd February to 9th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM)

Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees

10th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM)

Correction of Online Application Form

12th to 16th March 2021 (up to 11.50 p.m.)

Downloading of Admit Cards

To be Released Soon

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates

Postponed Dates to be announced at least 15 days before the exam

Date for announcing results

To be announced later

Check How to Clear UGC NET 2021 Exam without Coaching?

The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and Examination will be displayed separately on NTA & UGC NET websites. NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time.

Click here to know the Preparation Strategy for NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam

Candidates can check important information related to NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam from the links given below:

Also Read:

PRACTICE UGC NET 2021 Mock Test

Check Frequently Asked Questions for NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam

Check How to Use National Test Abhyas for UGC NET Exam Preparation

Check Eligibility Criteria for NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam 30 Days Study Plan

UGC NET & CSIR NET 2021 Revised Guidelines for OBC Candidates

UGC NET & CSIR NET 2021 Revised Guidelines for SC Candidates

Check UGC NET June 2020 Result Analysis

FAQ

Where will the new dates for UGC NET 2021 (Dec 2020) Exam be released?

At its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

When will the new schedule of UGC NET 2021 Exam (Dec 2020 Cycle) be released?

At least 15 Days before the new exam dates
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

9 + 2 =
Post

Comments