UGC NET 2023 Registration Ending This Week @ugcnet.nta.ac.in: Check Documents Required To Apply Online

UGC NET 2023 Registration Ending This Week @ugcnet.nta.ac.in: The National Testing Agency is conducting the UGC NET December 2023 exam registrations at its official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in and will end on October 28, 2023. NTA conducts UGC NET Exams to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges. Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam:

UGC NET December 2023 Important Dates

Events

Dates

UGC NET December 2023 Online Application Dates

September 30 to October 28, 2023 (upto 05:00 PM)

Last date for submission of Examination fee (through
CreditCard/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI

October 29, 2023  (upto 11:50 PM)

UGC NET December 2023 Application Correction Date

October 30 to 31, 2023 (upto 11:50 PM)

Announcement of City of Exam Centre

Last week of November 2023

UGC NET December 2023 Admit Card Release Date

First week of December 2023

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Date

December 6 to 22, 2023

UGC NET December 2023 Answer Key

January 2024 (Tentative)

UGC NET December 2023 Result Date

January 10, 2024
UGC NET 2023 December 2023 Registration: Documents Required to Apply Online

Candidates are advised to keep the following information ready before beginning the process of filling out the online application form for the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam:

S.No.

Document/Information required for filling out the UGC NET APPLICATION FORM

1

Copy of Board/ University Certificate for Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth

2

Type of Identification – Bank A/c passbook with photograph/ Passport Number/ Ration Card/ Aadhaar Card Number/ Voter ID Card Number/ Other Govt ID

3

Qualifying Degree Certificate or last semester marks sheet

4

Your Mailing Address as well as Permanent Address with PIN code

5

Four cities for Centres of your choice  - Check Exam Centre List

6

Code of NET Subject 

7

Code of subject at Post Graduation Level 

8

Code of Post-Graduation Course

10

Category Certificate

11

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate, if applicable

12

Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate, if applicable

13

the e-mail address and Mobile Number of the candidate

14

Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format only of the candidate’s Photograph (10 kb to 200 kb) and Signature (4 kb to 30 kb)
UGC NET December 2023 Registration: List of STATES/ UNION TERRITORIES and Their Codes

Here is the list of States and Union Territories where the exam centres will be allocated to the registered candidates:

Name of State/UT (In Alphabetical order)

Code

ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS

01

ANDHRA PRADESH

02

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

03

ASSAM

04

BIHAR

05

CHANDIGARH

06

CHHATTISGARH

07

DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI

08

DAMAN & DIU

09

DELHI/NEW DELHI

10

GOA

11

GUJARAT

12

HARYANA

13

HIMACHAL PRADESH

14

JAMMU & KASHMIR

15

JHARKHAND

16

KARNATAKA

17

KERALA

18

LADAKH

19

LAKSHADWEEP

20

MADHYA PRADESH

21

MAHARASHTRA

22

MANIPUR

23

MEGHALAYA

24

MIZORAM

25

NAGALAND

26

ODISHA

27

PUDUCHERRY

28

PUNJAB

29

RAJASTHAN

30

SIKKIM

31

TAMIL NADU

32

TELANGANA

33

TRIPURA

34

UTTAR PRADESH

35

UTTARAKHAND

36

WEST BENGAL

37

Candidates can check important study material and information related to the UGC NET December 2023 exam from the links given below:

UGC NET 2023 Exam Preparation Study Material

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

Download UGC NET 2023 Exam Memory-Based Question Paper with Answer Keys PDF

PRACTICE UGC NET 2023 Mock Test

Get UGC NET 2023 Free Study Material

Check Preparation Strategy for NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam

Check How to Use National Test Abhyas for UGC NET Exam Preparation

Check NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam Study Plan

FAQ

Q1. What is the UGC NET December 2023 Registration Last Date?

The UGC NET December 2023 exam registration is being held till October 28, 2023.

Q2. Which is the Official Website to apply online for the UGC NET December 2023 exam?

Candidates can apply online for the UGC NET December 2023 exam at the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Q3. What documents are required to complete the UGC NET Registration 2023?

The documents required to complete the UGC NET Registration 2023 are scanned copies of photographs, signatures, etc. in the prescribed format.
Next