UGC NET 2023 Registration Ending This Week @ugcnet.nta.ac.in: Check Documents Required To Apply Online

UGC NET 2023 Registration Ending This Week @ugcnet.nta.ac.in: The National Testing Agency is conducting the UGC NET December 2023 exam registrations at its official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in and will end on October 28, 2023. NTA conducts UGC NET Exams to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges. Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam:
Latest News: UGC NET 2023 Fellowship Rates Revised for JRF and SRF
|
UGC NET December 2023 Important Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
UGC NET December 2023 Online Application Dates
|
September 30 to October 28, 2023 (upto 05:00 PM)
|
Last date for submission of Examination fee (through
|
October 29, 2023 (upto 11:50 PM)
|
UGC NET December 2023 Application Correction Date
|
October 30 to 31, 2023 (upto 11:50 PM)
|
Announcement of City of Exam Centre
|
Last week of November 2023
|
UGC NET December 2023 Admit Card Release Date
|
First week of December 2023
|
UGC NET December 2023 Exam Date
|
UGC NET December 2023 Answer Key
|
January 2024 (Tentative)
|
UGC NET December 2023 Result Date
|
January 10, 2024
UGC NET 2023 December 2023 Registration: Documents Required to Apply Online
Candidates are advised to keep the following information ready before beginning the process of filling out the online application form for the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam:
|
S.No.
|
Document/Information required for filling out the UGC NET APPLICATION FORM
|
1
|
Copy of Board/ University Certificate for Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth
|
2
|
Type of Identification – Bank A/c passbook with photograph/ Passport Number/ Ration Card/ Aadhaar Card Number/ Voter ID Card Number/ Other Govt ID
|
3
|
Qualifying Degree Certificate or last semester marks sheet
|
4
|
Your Mailing Address as well as Permanent Address with PIN code
|
5
|
Four cities for Centres of your choice - Check Exam Centre List
|
6
|
Code of NET Subject
|
7
|
Code of subject at Post Graduation Level
|
8
|
Code of Post-Graduation Course
|
10
|
Category Certificate
|
11
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate, if applicable
|
12
|
Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate, if applicable
|
13
|
the e-mail address and Mobile Number of the candidate
|
14
|
Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format only of the candidate’s Photograph (10 kb to 200 kb) and Signature (4 kb to 30 kb)
UGC NET December 2023 Registration: List of STATES/ UNION TERRITORIES and Their Codes
Here is the list of States and Union Territories where the exam centres will be allocated to the registered candidates:
|
Name of State/UT (In Alphabetical order)
|
Code
|
ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS
|
01
|
ANDHRA PRADESH
|
02
|
ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|
03
|
ASSAM
|
04
|
BIHAR
|
05
|
CHANDIGARH
|
06
|
CHHATTISGARH
|
07
|
DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI
|
08
|
DAMAN & DIU
|
09
|
DELHI/NEW DELHI
|
10
|
GOA
|
11
|
GUJARAT
|
12
|
HARYANA
|
13
|
HIMACHAL PRADESH
|
14
|
JAMMU & KASHMIR
|
15
|
JHARKHAND
|
16
|
KARNATAKA
|
17
|
KERALA
|
18
|
LADAKH
|
19
|
LAKSHADWEEP
|
20
|
MADHYA PRADESH
|
21
|
MAHARASHTRA
|
22
|
MANIPUR
|
23
|
MEGHALAYA
|
24
|
MIZORAM
|
25
|
NAGALAND
|
26
|
ODISHA
|
27
|
PUDUCHERRY
|
28
|
PUNJAB
|
29
|
RAJASTHAN
|
30
|
SIKKIM
|
31
|
TAMIL NADU
|
32
|
TELANGANA
|
33
|
TRIPURA
|
34
|
UTTAR PRADESH
|
35
|
UTTARAKHAND
|
36
|
WEST BENGAL
|
37
Recent News: UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria 2023 Revised, Ph.D. Not Mandatory, NET/SET/SLET Minimum Qualification
Candidates can check important study material and information related to the UGC NET December 2023 exam from the links given below: