UGC NET 2023 Registration Ending This Week @ugcnet.nta.ac.in: Check Documents Required To Apply Online

UGC NET 2023 Registration Ending This Week @ugcnet.nta.ac.in: Get the list of documents and information that the candidates must keep ready with themselves before applying for the UGC NET December 2023 Exam.

UGC NET 2023 Registration Ending This Week @ugcnet.nta.ac.in: The National Testing Agency is conducting the UGC NET December 2023 exam registrations at its official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in and will end on October 28, 2023. NTA conducts UGC NET Exams to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges. Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam:

UGC NET December 2023 Important Dates Events Dates UGC NET December 2023 Online Application Dates September 30 to October 28, 2023 (upto 05:00 PM) Last date for submission of Examination fee (through

CreditCard/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI October 29, 2023 (upto 11:50 PM) UGC NET December 2023 Application Correction Date October 30 to 31, 2023 (upto 11:50 PM) Announcement of City of Exam Centre Last week of November 2023 UGC NET December 2023 Admit Card Release Date First week of December 2023 UGC NET December 2023 Exam Date December 6 to 22, 2023 UGC NET December 2023 Answer Key January 2024 (Tentative) UGC NET December 2023 Result Date January 10, 2024

UGC NET 2023 December 2023 Registration: Documents Required to Apply Online

Candidates are advised to keep the following information ready before beginning the process of filling out the online application form for the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam:

S.No. Document/Information required for filling out the UGC NET APPLICATION FORM 1 Copy of Board/ University Certificate for Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth 2 Type of Identification – Bank A/c passbook with photograph/ Passport Number/ Ration Card/ Aadhaar Card Number/ Voter ID Card Number/ Other Govt ID 3 Qualifying Degree Certificate or last semester marks sheet 4 Your Mailing Address as well as Permanent Address with PIN code 5 Four cities for Centres of your choice - Check Exam Centre List 6 Code of NET Subject 7 Code of subject at Post Graduation Level 8 Code of Post-Graduation Course 10 Category Certificate 11 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate, if applicable 12 Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate, if applicable 13 the e-mail address and Mobile Number of the candidate 14 Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format only of the candidate’s Photograph (10 kb to 200 kb) and Signature (4 kb to 30 kb)

UGC NET December 2023 Registration: List of STATES/ UNION TERRITORIES and Their Codes

Here is the list of States and Union Territories where the exam centres will be allocated to the registered candidates:

Name of State/UT (In Alphabetical order) Code ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS 01 ANDHRA PRADESH 02 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 03 ASSAM 04 BIHAR 05 CHANDIGARH 06 CHHATTISGARH 07 DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI 08 DAMAN & DIU 09 DELHI/NEW DELHI 10 GOA 11 GUJARAT 12 HARYANA 13 HIMACHAL PRADESH 14 JAMMU & KASHMIR 15 JHARKHAND 16 KARNATAKA 17 KERALA 18 LADAKH 19 LAKSHADWEEP 20 MADHYA PRADESH 21 MAHARASHTRA 22 MANIPUR 23 MEGHALAYA 24 MIZORAM 25 NAGALAND 26 ODISHA 27 PUDUCHERRY 28 PUNJAB 29 RAJASTHAN 30 SIKKIM 31 TAMIL NADU 32 TELANGANA 33 TRIPURA 34 UTTAR PRADESH 35 UTTARAKHAND 36 WEST BENGAL 37

