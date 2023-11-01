UGC NET Dec 2023 Application Correction Window Opens @ugcnet.nta.ac.in: Last Chance to Edit NTA NET Form

UGC NET Dec 2023 Application Correction Window Opens @ugcnet.nta.ac.in: The UGC NET Application Correction process for the December 2023 exam has begun today, i.e., November 1, 2023. Check the step-by-step process for the UGC NET Dec 2023 application correction and know how to make changes in the application form.

UGC NET Application Correction Process 2023: The National Testing Agency has begun the UGC NET application correction process immediately after the last date of the UGC NET December 2023 registration process. The last date to submit the UGC NET application form was October 31, 2023. As per the latest notice, the UGC NET application correction window link has been activated from November 1 to 3, 2023.

If any candidate makes any error in the UGC NET application form, they can rectify the details in the online form on or before the last date prescribed by the NTA. Thus, all the registered candidates for the UGC NET Dec 2023 exam are advised to go to the official website and verify the details. In this article, we have shared complete details of the UGC NET application correction process 2023, along with eligibility and contact details for rectification purposes.

UGC NET Application Correction Process 2023: Overview

UGC NET exam is conducted twice every year (June and December) to determine the eligibility of eligible candidates for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor’ in the Indian Universities and Colleges. The UGC NET application correction window link has been activated since November 1, 2023. Here are the major highlights of the UGC NET December 203 application correction process shared below for the ease of the aspirants:

UGC NET Application Correction Process 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 Level National Frequency Twice a Year Exam Mode Online Fee Payable General/Unreserved: Rs. 1150/- Gen-EWS/ OBC-NCL: Rs. 600/- Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Person with Disability (PwD)/Third gender: Rs. 325/- Official Website ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET Application Correction Process 2023: Important Dates

The UGC NET application correction window link will be active from November 1 to 3, 2023. Here are the important dates for the UGC NET Application correction process 2023 shared below:

UGC NET Application Correction Process 2023 Important Dates Events Dates Last Date of Online Submission of UGC NET Application Form October 31, 2023 Last Date to Submit Exam Fees October 31, 2023 Starting Date of UGC NET Application Correction Process 2023 November 1, 2023 UGC NET Application Correction Process 2023 Last Date November 3, 2023 (11:59 PM)

How to Apply for UGC NET Application Correction Process 2023

Candidates can follow the steps discussed below to make rectification in the filled UGC NET online application form without any hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official UGC NET website, i.e. ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the “ugcnet.ntaonline.in” link.

Step 3: In the next step, log in with the credentials like application number, password, and security pin.

Step 4: Hit the “Correction in application form” link.

Step 5: Go through the instructions and tick the agreement box.

Step 6: Rectify the required details in the online fees and pay the additional fees.

Step 7: Click on the “Save” button to submit the UGC NET December 2023 application form successfully.

UGC NET Application Correction Process 2023: Changes Allowed

Candidates can correct/modify/edit any details in the UGC NET application process online, excluding the details shared below.

For candidates who have verified Aadhaar No change permitted in the mobile number, email address, permanent address & correspondence address

No change permitted in the candidate’s name, date of birth, and gender

No change is permitted in the photograph

Change is permitted either in the father’s name or mother’s name (anyone only) For candidates who have not used the Aadhaar for modification No change permitted in the mobile number, email address, permanent address & correspondence address

No change is permitted in the photograph

Change is allowed either in the candidate’s name, father’s name, or mother’s name (anyone only)

UGC NET Application Correction Process 2023: Contact Details

In case any registered candidates face any difficulty in applying for UGC NET December 2023, they may contact 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. With this, candidates are also advised to check the official website of the NTA for further clarification related to the UGC NET December 2023 exam.