UP Board Class 11 Civics Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Class 11 Civics Syllabus 2023-24: Civics education plays a vital role in shaping informed, active, and engaged citizens who contribute to the well-being and progress of their communities and society as a whole. By equipping individuals with an understanding of their rights, responsibilities, and the mechanisms of government, civics education empowers them to participate effectively in the democratic process.

Civics is one of the core subjects in the list of the UP Board Class 11 syllabus. The Uttar Pradesh Board has released a detailed syllabus for all its subjects that elaborates on course content, structure and assessments. Check the UP Board Class 11 Civics syllabus 2023-24 in the section below and download its pdf. The can be seen in English as well as in Hindi.

UP Board Class 11 Civics Course Structure 2023-24

Question Types Type of Questions No. of Questions Marks Total Marks Multiple Choice Questions 10 1 10 Very short answer type 10 2 20 Short answer type 06 5 30 Long answer type 04 6 24 Very long answer type 02 8 16 Total Number of questions: 32 Total: 100







Emphasis On The Nature Of The Questions Sn. No. Types of Questions Numbers Allocated Percentage 1 Knowledge-Based 40 40% 2 Comprehension 40 40% 3 Application Based 20 20% Total 100 100%







Emphasis on the difficulty level of questions Sn. No. Difficulty Level Marks Percentage 1 Easy 30 30% 2 Moderate 50 50% 3 Difficult 20 20% Total: 100 100%

UP Board Class 11 Civics Syllabus 2023-24 (English)

Chapter No. Chapter Name Marks Allotted PART A - INDIAN CONSTITUTION AT WORK 1 1 Constitution: Why and How? 10 2 Rights in the Indian Constitution 2 3 Election and Representation 10 4 Executive 3 5 Legislature 10 6 Judiciary 4 7 Federalism 10 8 Local Governments 5 9 Constitution as a Living Document 10 10 The Philosophy of the Constitution Total 50 PART B - POLITICAL THEORY 6 1 Political Theory: An Introduction 12 2 Freedom 7 1 Equality 14 2 Social Justice 8 1 Rights 12 2 Citizenship 9 1 Nationalism 12 2 Secularism Total 50 TOTAL 100







UP Board Class 11 Civics Syllabus 2023-24 (Hindi)

