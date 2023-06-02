UP Board Class 11 Civics Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Class 11 Civics Syllabus 2023-24: Civics education plays a vital role in shaping informed, active, and engaged citizens who contribute to the well-being and progress of their communities and society as a whole. By equipping individuals with an understanding of their rights, responsibilities, and the mechanisms of government, civics education empowers them to participate effectively in the democratic process. 

Civics is one of the core subjects in the list of the UP Board Class 11 syllabus. The Uttar Pradesh Board has released a detailed syllabus for all its subjects that elaborates on course content, structure and assessments. Check the UP Board Class 11 Civics syllabus 2023-24 in the section below and download its pdf. The can be seen in English as well as in Hindi.

UP Board Class 11 Civics Course Structure 2023-24

 

Question Types

Type of Questions

No. of Questions

Marks

Total Marks

Multiple Choice Questions

10

1

10

Very short answer type

10

2

20

Short answer type

06

5

30

Long answer type

04

6

24

Very long answer type

02

8

16
 

Total Number of questions: 32

Total: 100



Emphasis On The Nature Of The Questions

Sn. No.

Types of Questions

Numbers

Allocated Percentage

1

Knowledge-Based

40

40%

2

Comprehension

40

40%

3

Application Based

20

20%
 

Total

100

100%



Emphasis on the difficulty level of questions

Sn. No.

Difficulty Level

Marks

Percentage

1

Easy

30

30%

2

Moderate

50

50%

3

Difficult

20

20%
 

Total:

100

100%

 

UP Board Class 11 Civics Syllabus 2023-24 (English)

 

 

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Marks Allotted

 

PART A - INDIAN CONSTITUTION AT WORK

1

1

Constitution: Why and How? 

10

2

Rights in the Indian Constitution 

2

3

Election and Representation

10

4

Executive

3

5

Legislature

10

6

Judiciary

4

7

Federalism

10

8

Local Governments

5

9

Constitution as a Living Document 

10

10

The Philosophy of the Constitution
 

 

Total

50

 

PART B - POLITICAL THEORY

6

1

Political Theory: An Introduction 

12

2

Freedom

7

1

Equality

14

2

Social Justice

8

1

Rights

12

2

Citizenship

9

1

Nationalism

12

2

Secularism
 

 

Total

50

 

TOTAL

100



UP Board Class 11 Civics Syllabus 2023-24 (Hindi)

Download UP Board Class 11 Civics Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

 

