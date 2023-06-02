UP Board Class 11 Civics Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Class 11 Civics Syllabus 2023-24: Civics education plays a vital role in shaping informed, active, and engaged citizens who contribute to the well-being and progress of their communities and society as a whole. By equipping individuals with an understanding of their rights, responsibilities, and the mechanisms of government, civics education empowers them to participate effectively in the democratic process.
Civics is one of the core subjects in the list of the UP Board Class 11 syllabus. The Uttar Pradesh Board has released a detailed syllabus for all its subjects that elaborates on course content, structure and assessments. Check the UP Board Class 11 Civics syllabus 2023-24 in the section below and download its pdf. The can be seen in English as well as in Hindi.
UP Board Class 11 Civics Course Structure 2023-24
|
Question Types
|
Type of Questions
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Total Marks
|
Multiple Choice Questions
|
10
|
1
|
10
|
Very short answer type
|
10
|
2
|
20
|
Short answer type
|
06
|
5
|
30
|
Long answer type
|
04
|
6
|
24
|
Very long answer type
|
02
|
8
|
16
|
Total Number of questions: 32
|
Total: 100
|
Emphasis On The Nature Of The Questions
|
Sn. No.
|
Types of Questions
|
Numbers
|
Allocated Percentage
|
1
|
Knowledge-Based
|
40
|
40%
|
2
|
Comprehension
|
40
|
40%
|
3
|
Application Based
|
20
|
20%
|
Total
|
100
|
100%
|
Emphasis on the difficulty level of questions
|
Sn. No.
|
Difficulty Level
|
Marks
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Easy
|
30
|
30%
|
2
|
Moderate
|
50
|
50%
|
3
|
Difficult
|
20
|
20%
|
Total:
|
100
|
100%
UP Board Class 11 Civics Syllabus 2023-24 (English)
|
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Marks Allotted
|
|
PART A - INDIAN CONSTITUTION AT WORK
|
1
|
1
|
Constitution: Why and How?
|
10
|
2
|
Rights in the Indian Constitution
|
2
|
3
|
Election and Representation
|
10
|
4
|
Executive
|
3
|
5
|
Legislature
|
10
|
6
|
Judiciary
|
4
|
7
|
Federalism
|
10
|
8
|
Local Governments
|
5
|
9
|
Constitution as a Living Document
|
10
|
10
|
The Philosophy of the Constitution
|
|
Total
|
50
|
|
PART B - POLITICAL THEORY
|
6
|
1
|
Political Theory: An Introduction
|
12
|
2
|
Freedom
|
7
|
1
|
Equality
|
14
|
2
|
Social Justice
|
8
|
1
|
Rights
|
12
|
2
|
Citizenship
|
9
|
1
|
Nationalism
|
12
|
2
|
Secularism
|
|
Total
|
50
|
|
TOTAL
|
100
UP Board Class 11 Civics Syllabus 2023-24 (Hindi)
|Download UP Board Class 11 Civics Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
Related: