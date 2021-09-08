UPSC NDA 2021 Exam for Female Candidates: Centre Informed SC that Women would be inducted in Armed Forces through National Defence Academy

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Sep 8, 2021 15:36 IST
UPSC NDA 2021 Exam for Female Candidates: Central government has informed the Supreme Court that a decision has been taken to allow the induction of women into the armed forces through National Defence Academy (NDA). The Armed Forces has themselves took this decision after consultation with three Service Chief told by the Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.  

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati appearing for Centre told the Bench that “There is a piece of good news. A decision has been taken at the highest level of forces and government that women will be inducted for Permanent Commission through the National Defence Academy. The decision was taken late evening yesterday,”

Hearing the plea seeking to allow women to take part in the NDA exams, the Supreme Court asked ASG Bhati to put the statement on record through an affidavit and adjourned the matter for two weeks and posted the matter for hearing on September 22. “We are extremely glad to know as ASG submits that armed forces have taken a decision to induct females in NDA and other issues are being examined. They would like to place developments and future plans before us for which time is sought,” it said.

Today, on 8th September, ASG said that the women will be admitted to the NDA and apprised the Bench that the exam was postponed to November 14, 2021. ASG has urged before the apex court that the status quo be maintained with respect to the NDA admissions for the current academic year.

Earlier Supreme Court Passed Interim Order Allowing Women to Appear for UPSC NDA Exams

On 18th August 2021 SC passed an interim order allowing women to appear in the National Defence Academy (NDA) Competitive Exam. The court slammed the policy decision of the Army for not permitting women to appear in the NDA exam and said that it is based on ‘Gender Discrimination. The court said that the present public interest petition raises the issue of violation of Articles 14, 15, 16 and 19 of the Indian Constitution by denying the opportunity to eligible and willing female candidates to join the National Defence Academy. Women candidates should be given a chance to enrol, train and develop themselves in the National Defence Academy into future leaders of the Indian Armed Forces.

The interim order was passed by a division bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy in a writ petition filed by Kush Kalra seeking permission for women candidates to appear for the NDA exam. The plea stated that “the act of the respondents to categorically exclude eligible and willing female candidates from appearing for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination over the years, solely on the ground of sex, is a violation of the Fundamental Right of Equality before the Law and Equal Protection of the law.”

UPSC NDA 2021 Exam Details

UPSC conducts NDA Exam twice every year for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) for male eligible candidates till now. Below are some important dates for NDA 2021 Exam:

Important Dates for UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2021 Exam

UPSC NDA Online Applications Opening & Closing Date

9th June 2021 to 29th June 2021

Withdrawal of Application Form

6th to 12th July 2021 (Till 6:00 PM)

Download of Admit Card of NDA 2021 Exam

Three weeks before the exam

UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2021 Written Exam

14th November  2021

UPSC NDA & NA exam consists of two stages, i.e., written exam and SSB Interview.

