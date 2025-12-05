The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the AIBE 19 cut off 2024 along with the result. Candiates who have appeared for the AIBE 19 exam on 22nd December can go through the new AIBE cutoff marks. Check the qualifying marks here for AIBE exam for SC, ST, OBC and General candidates.
AIBE 19 Cutoff 2024
The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the AIBE 19 cut off marks after the declaration of results. The AIBE 19 result is expected to be released in January/February 2025. As per the official notice released by the BCI, the cut off marks has been revised by the officials for General, SC, ST and OCS candidates.
The AIBE 19 exam was held on 22nd December 2024 for which the answer key was officially released on 29th December 2024. Candidates who will qualify the AIBE 19 exam will be issued the Certificate of Practice which will be deemed as a proof of qualifying for the bar examination. Candidates can check more details about AIBE cutoff 2024 including schedule, minimum qualifying criteria, factors affecting cutoff marks, previous year cutoff marks, and other details below.
What is new AIBE 19 Cutoff 2024?
The BCI announced that candidates who manage to score marks equal to or more than the AIBE cutoff 2024 will be considered qualified in the AIBE 19 exam. The AIBE 19 cutoff has been revised for the general, SC, ST, OBC categories of candidates.
Prior to this, the AIBE Cutoff used to be 38 per cent for the general category. However, from AIBE 18 onwards, the AIBE cutoff for the general category will be 45 per cent. Certain relaxations have been given to OBC, SC and ST candidates. AIBE cut-off marks are the minimum marks (or percentage) that candidates need to obtain in their category to clear the certification exam.
AIBE XIX (19) Cut Off 2024: Category-wise
The candidates who intend to practice law in India need to qualify the Bar examination held by the AIBE (All India Bar Examination). For this, the candidates need to score the required qualifying marks. The General category candidates must score at least 40%, while SC and ST candidates need to score 35%. If a candidate doesn't pass the exam, then the exam can be re-attempted any number of times.
The following table displays the AIBE 19 cut off marks for each category of candidates.
|
Category
|
Minimum Passing Marks
|
AIBE Qualifying Marks 2024
|
General
|
45%
|
42
|
OBC
|
45%
|
42
|
SC/ST
|
40%
|
37
AIBE Previous Year Cut Off Marks
The candidates can check the AIBE previous year cut off marks below. We have shared the AIBE 18, AIBE 17, AIBE 16, AIBE 15 cut off marks for General, SC, ST, and OBC candidates.
AIBE 18 Cutoff 2023: Category-wise
Candidates can check AIBE 18 Cutoff for 2023 below:
|
Category
|
Cutoff Marks
|
General/OBC
|
42
|
SC/ST
|
37
AIBE 17 Cutoff 2023: Category-wise
Candidates can check AIBE 17 Cutoff marks for 2023 below:
|
Category
|
Cutoff Marks
|
General/OBC
|
39 marks out of 98
|
ST/SC
|
34 marks out of 98
AIBE 16 Cutoff 2022: Category-wise
Candidates can check AIBE 16 cut off for 2022 below:
|
Category
|
Cutoff Marks
|
General/OBC
|
39 marks out of 98
|
SC/ST
|
34 marks out of 98
AIBE 15 Cutoff 2021: Category-wise
Candidates can check AIBE 15 Cut-off for 2021 below:
|
Category
|
Cutoff Marks
|
General/OBC
|
38 marks
|
SC/ST
|
33 marks
