AIBE is an All India Level examination conducted by the Bar Council of India (BCI). AIBE full form is All India Bar Examination, which is held for law graduates who wish to practice law in India. The AIBE 20 (XX) 2026 notification was released in July. Candidates who qualify for the exam will be awarded a Certificate of Practice. Get the latest information on the AIBE 20 exam, such as notification PDF, important dates, syllabus, cutoffs, and other updates.
AIBE 20 Exam 2026
The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced the AIBE 20 notification 2026 on its official website. Candidates can apply online for AIBE 20 exam online from as per the dates specified by the authorities.
The AIBE 20 registration has begin from the first week of September 2026. All the interested and eligible candidates must apply online for AIBE 20 exam. The AIBE 2026 registration form can be filled by all law graduates who have completed either a 3-year LLB or a 5-year LLB. Final-year law students are also eligible to register and appear for the AIBE 20 exam. The exam was conducted on November 30 in offline mode.
AIBE 2026 Exam Highlights
The major highlights for AIBE XX (20) are as follows:
|
AIBE XIX Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
All India Bar Examination (AIBE)
|
Conducting body
|
Bar Council of India (BCI)
|
Type of Exam
|
Law Exam
|
Exam level
|
National
|
Exam frequency
|
Once a year
|
Exam purpose
|
The AIBE is a competitive exam in India to earn the Certificate of Practice (COP)
The COP is mandatory for practising law in India.
|
Mode of exam
|
Pen-and-paper exam
|
Question type
|
The question paper will include 100 objective-type questions.
|
Exam helpdesk
|
Phone: +91 - 6263178414, 6352601288, 9555089314, 9555076241, 9555092448,
Email: bci.helpdesk@cbtexams.in
|
Exam website
|
allindiabarexamination.com/
What is AIBE Exam: Full Form and Details
The AIBE full form is the All India Bar Examination. It is a certification exam that is conducted by the Bar Council of India (BCI) twice a year. The AIBE question paper is based on core subjects of law, such as Constitutional Law, IPC, CrPC, IEA, PIL, Administration, pre-eminent SC judgments, professional ethics, etc. AIBE exam sets the standard for law graduates who are looking to practice law in India.
The candidates who clear the AIBE test are awarded the Certificate of Practice (CoP). Having the CoP make such candidates eligible to practice law in India. For 2026, the BCI is conducting the 19th AIBE exam.
AIBE 20 Important Dates 2026
The AIBE 20 registration began in September 2026. Law graduates will be able to apply online for the exam as per the schedule released by BCI. The exam is usually held in December; hence, it is expected that this year too, a similar trend will follow. Check the following table to know further details on the AIBE 20 exam dates.
|
Particulars
|
Dates (Tentative)
|
AIBE 20 registration date
|
September 29, 2025
|
Payments through online mode for AIBE-XX start from
|
September 29, 2025
|
Online Registration for AIBE-XX closes on
|
October 31, 2025
|
Last Date of Payments through online mode for AIBE-XX
|
November 1, 2025
|
Period of online release of Admit Cards for Candidates
|
November 15, 2025
|
AIBE 20 exam date 2026
|
November 30, 2025
|
Release of AIBE 20 provisional answer key
|
December 03, 2025
|
Final answer key release date
|
Will be notified
AIBE 20 2026 Notification
AIBE 20 (XX) 2026 notification is expected to be released in September 2026. The notification shall have the details regarding exam date, eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus and more. We shall update the latest AIBE 20 notification here once it has been made available.
AIBE 20 Registration 2026
Candidates who are willing to apply online for the AIBE 20 exam can do so by visiting the AIBE website from the date that shall be notified by the officials. Candidates can apply online for the AIBE 20 exam on the official website of the council - allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE VIII application form shall have to be filled in online mode only.
Here is a screenshot of the AIBE 20 apply online page:
AIBE 2026 Application Fee
Candidates filling up the application forms of AIBE XIX (19) have to pay the fee for their respective categories as under. You must take note that the fee has not been changed this year, it remains the same as the previous years.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General/OBC
|
Rs. 3,500 (plus transaction charges)
|
Gen-PWD/ OBC-PWD
|
Rs. 3,500 (plus transaction charges)
|
SC/ST/
|
Rs. 2,500 (plus transaction charges)
|
SC-PWD/ST-PWD categories
|
Rs. 2,500 (plus transaction charges)
|
EWS/ Women
|
Rs. 3,500 (plus transaction charges)
Who can Apply Online for AIBE 20?
The candidates who fulfil the age limit, educational qualification are eligible to apply for AIBE 20. The following table gives the details regarding AIBE eligibility criteria.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Educational Qualification
|
3-year LLB or 5-year integrated LLB degree from an institute recognised by the BCI.
Final year law students with no backlogs are also eligible to apply.
|
Minimum Passing Marks
|
No minimum AIBE passing marks
|
Enrolment Criteria
|
Candidates without an enrolment certificate can also register for AIBE
|
Age Limit
|
No prescribed age limit
AIBE XX (20) Syllabus 2026
The Bar Council of India has prescribed the syllabus for the AIBE exam. The syllabus of AIBE XX (20) 2026 consists of 19 topics/subjects on Law. These subjects are common Law subjects of LLB (5-year LLB and 3-year LLB programmes). Only multiple-choice questions are asked in the exam. Check the AIBE syllabus in the table below.
|
Sl No
|
Topic/Subject
|
No of Questions
|
1
|
Constitutional Law
|
10
|
2
|
I.P.C (Indian Penal Code)
|
8
|
3
|
Cr.P.C (Criminal Procedure Code)
|
10
|
4
|
C.P.C (Code of Civil Procedure)
|
10
|
5
|
Evidence Act
|
8
|
6
|
Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act
|
4
|
7
|
Family Law
|
8
|
8
|
Public Interest Litigation
|
4
|
9
|
Administrative Law
|
3
|
10
|
Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct under BCI rules
|
4
|
11
|
Company Law
|
2
|
12
|
Environmental Law
|
2
|
13
|
Cyber Law
|
2
|
14
|
Labour and Industrial Laws
|
4
|
15
|
Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law
|
5
|
16
|
Law related to Taxation
|
4
|
17
|
Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act
|
8
|
18
|
Land Acquisition Act
|
2
|
19
|
Intellectual Property Laws
|
2
|
|
Total
|
100
AIBE XX (20) Exam Pattern 2026
The AIBE exam is held in offline mode, where 100 objective-type questions are asked. There is no negative marking in the exam. As pr the AIBE exam pattern released by the council, the candidates are allowed to carry Bare Acts without notes. Check the details for the AIBE exam pattern in the table below.
|
AIBE Exam Pattern
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Mode of Examination
|
Offline
|
Type of Examination
|
Certification based
|
Duration of Examination
|
3 hours 30 minutes
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
Total Number of Questions
|
100
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Negative Marking
|
No
AIBE Cut off Marks 2026
AIBE releases the cut-off marks for the General and reserved candidates. The AIBE minimum qualifying marks are as follows:
|
Category
|
Qualifying criteria
|
General/ OBC
|
45% of the total marks
|
SC/ ST
|
40% of the total marks
AIBE 20 Admit Card 2026
Those candidates who apply for the AIBE exam 2026 will be able to download the admit card for the written exam. The admit card download link will be activated few days before the exam date. The Bar Council of India will activate the link to download AIBE Admit Card where candidates will have to log in using their AIBE 20 IDs to access the call letter.
AIBE 20 Result 2026
AIBE 20 Result 2026 shall be published in December 2025 or January 2026 on its website. Along with the AIBE result, the cut-off marks shall also be announced on allindiabarexamination.com. The candidates can visit the AIBE website to know their qualifying status.
