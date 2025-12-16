The Bar Council of India (BCI) is responsible for declaring the AIBE 19 result. The AIBE 19 result 2024 is expected to be released anytime soon on the official website. Along with the result, the final answer key will also be published, incorporating any changes based on candidates' objections. Once available, candidates can check their results online at allindiabarexamination.com. Alternatively, a direct link shall also be made available here on this page as well.
AIBE 20 Result 2025
The Bar Council of India (BCI) shall be releasing the AIBE 20 result anytime soon on its official website. However, no official announcement has been made with regard to the AIBE 20 Result Date. The Result PDF will be released on the official website for the exam held on November 30, 2025. Candidates will have to use their AIBE 20 Login to access the AIBE 20 Result.
The AIBE 20 result/scorecard will have the details of the candidate's qualifying status, roll number, etc. The AIBE 20 answer key provisional was released on 4th December. Thus, the result is expected to be declared soon. A direct link to check the result shall also be made available on this page. Get the latest updates on AIBE result, cut off, etc, on this page here.
Law exam graduates willing to practice law anywhere in India are required to clear the All India Bar Council Examination. Upon qualifying AIBE 2025 exam, candidates will be awarded a Certificate of Practice (CoP), making them eligible to practice law. Candidates can find complete information about the AIBE result 2025 in the post below.
AIBE 20 Result 2025 PDF
The AIBE 20 Results 2025 will be released anytime soon. The result will be available in PDF format on the AIBE official website.
AIBE 20 Result 2025 Download Link
Candidates can check their AIBE Result 2025 from the direct link that will be updated below once it is released officially. The following login information is required to view the AIBE 20 Result:
- Roll number, number plate number or phone number
- Date of birth
|AIBE 20 Result 2025 Download Link
|To be updated
AIBE Result 2025-26 Release Date
The BCI is responsible for announcing the important dates of the AIBE result 2025-26 on its official website. Last year, the AIBE 18 results were announced pretty late. The exam was held on 22 December 2024, for which the result was released on 26th March 2025. However, it is not yet known about the AIBE 20 result date. We shall update the table once we know about the dates.
|
AIBE 20 Exam Events
|
Dates
|
AIBE 20 Exam Date
|
30 November 2025
|
AIBE Answer Key Release Date
|
4 December 2025
|
AIBE 18 Cut Off 2025
|
To be updated
AIBE 20 Result 2025: Certificate of Practice
The candidates will get to know if they will receive the Certificate of Practice on the AIBE result page itself. The authorities will mention the qualifying status, and for those who will get a PASS on qualifying AIBE, the instructions to get COP from the state bar council will also be shared.
The exam authority will also release the list of state bar councils where COP is available for qualified candidates, along with the process to obtain the physical copy of AIBE COP. All those will qualify for AIBE will receive COP from their state bar councils on submitting proof of qualification and documents as required.
How to Download AIBE 20 Result 2025?
Candidates who have appeared in the AIBE 18 exam will be required to download their AIBE 2025 result from the official website once it is released by the BCI. To check and download their AIBE result 2025, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.
- Visit the official website of AIBE 2025
- Click on AIBE result 2025 under notifications
- Log in with your registration ID and password
- Your AIBE result 2025 will open on the screen
- Check and download your result of AIBE 2025 for future reference
Details that are Mentioned on the AIBE 2025 Result
The result of AIBE 2025, released online, will include the following details of the candidate
- Photograph and signature
- Roll number
- Enrollment number
- AIBE Qualifying status
- Cut Off
AIBE 20 Result 2025 Date and Time
The AIBE Result 20 is expected to be announced anytime soon. The details regarding the date and time have not been announced. The Bar Council of India is likely to publish the AIBE 20 final answer key along with the results.
How are AIBE Result 2025 Passing Marks Calculated?
The AIBE result 2025 is declared on the basis of the number of the final answer key that was declared by the Bar Council of India. According to the final answer key, a total of 7 questions out of 100 questions were withdrawn. Hence, the AIBE cut-off has been calculated based on 93 marks instead of 100 marks. Other than this, many responses from each set have also been changed. These changes were made due to the objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer key of the AIBE 19 exam.
AIBE 18 Cut Off 2025 (Last Year)
The AIBE cut off 2025-24 for General and OBC candidates was calculated out of 93 marks since 7 questions have been dropped. Thus, the cut off marks is 45 per cent of 93 marks, i.e. 42 marks. On the other hand, for the SC, ST or disabled category students, the passing mark is calculated as 40 per cent of 93 marks, which is 37 marks. Check the table below to know more details:
|Category of candidates
|
Cut Off Marks
(Out of 93 marks)
|General
|42
|OBC
|42
|SC
|37
|ST
|37
|Disabled
|37
AIBE 20 Merit List 2025
The AIBE 20 merit list 2025 will be published by the Bar Council of India (BCI) after the results have been announced. AIBE 20 Result 2025-25 will not have any sectional or overall scores for the AIBE examination. Candidates who will qualify in the AIBE 20 exam will be issued the Certificate of Practice. The AIBE 20 cut-off 2025 has been decided by the Board. As per the official notice, the candidates from the General/OBC category have to obtain a minimum of 45% marks, while those from SC/ST categories need to get at least 35% marks out of the total marks.
AIBE 20 Result Marks Normalisation
In order to ensure transparency in the examination system, the Bar Council of India will use the normalisation of marks to declare the AIBE result. The BCI shall normalise the raw score obtained by the candidates in the exam. Hence, the candidate's scorecard will have the raw score as well as the normalised score in the scorecard.
AIBE Cut Off 2025
The Bar Council of India has specified the criteria for qualification in the AIBE 2025 result. According to the AIBE 2025 qualifying criteria, a candidate is required to obtain 45% marks, i.e. 45 out of 100, to be considered as qualified in the AIBE result 2025. Candidates scoring below it will be required to attempt the exam again. Check the table below.
|
Category
|
Qualifying criteria
|
General/ OBC
|
45% of the total marks
|
SC/ ST
|
40% of the total marks
What is after the AIBE 2025 Result?
Candidates who will meet the qualifying criteria in the AIBE result 2025 will be awarded a Certificate of Practice by the Bar Council of India. The CoP is a must-have for law graduates to practise law in India. All the law exam graduates who are willing to practice law in Idna appear for the AIBE exam.
As per the rules set by the BCI, candidates completing law graduation after 2009-10 are mandatorily required to pass AIBE and obtain their CoP. The Bar Council of India will send the CoP via post to candidates qualifying according to the AIBE 2025 result soon after the declaration of the result. In case any candidate does not receive the CoP, s/he can contact the authorities and raise their concern regarding the same. Such candidates, in the meantime, can use their online-generated AIBE result 2025 as a provisional certificate to practise law.
AIBE 20 Result 2025 Helpdesk
Candidates can connect at the following for COP-related concerns or general assistance with the AIBE 20 result.
|Particulars
|Details
|Email
|bci.helpdesk@smartexams.in
|Address
|Bar Council of India, 21 Rouse Avenue Institutional Area ITO, Near Bal Bhawan, New Delhi – 110002
|Contact Numbers
|6263178414, 6352601288, 9555089314, 9555076241, 9555092448, 01149225022, 01149225023, 01149225017
