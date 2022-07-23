Brain Teaser Puzzle: Can you find the Odd One Out among the Pandas in 10 secs?

Can you find the Odd One Out among the Pandas? This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the Odd One Out among the Pandas in the image.

Can you find the Odd One Out among the Pandas in 10 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to identify Odd One Out among the Pandas. An active mind can solve this riddle within 10 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the facial expression of the Pandas.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out that one panda which is different from others. There are 7 rows and 10 columns filled with cute little Pandas. To find the odd panda within 10 seconds you need to look quickly through all rows and columns.

Image Source: Bright Side

The odd Panda is in 5th Row and 9th Column. All the other pandas have closed mouths. The odd one has an open mouth.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

