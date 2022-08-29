Brain Teaser Puzzle: Find out Odd Snowflake in the picture within 9 seconds

Find Odd One Out among the Snowflakes in 9 seconds: This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the Odd One Out among the Snowflakes in the image.

Only a Genius can spot hidden face of Farmer’s Wife

Find the Odd Snowflake in the picture within 9 seconds

Image Source: Reader’s Digest

Can you spot the Dog Owner in this Optical Illusion?

In the above image, you have to identify the Odd Snowflake from the group of Snowflakes. An alert mind can identify the odd one out within 9 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot the Girl’s face hidden in the Rose?

Hint: Look at the stars and spikes of the Snowflakes.

Only a Genius can spot the face of Young Man’s Lady Friend in this Optical illusion

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out that one Snowflake which is different from the others. There are 10 Snowflakes with a star in the middle and spikes across them. To find the odd Snowflake within 9 seconds you need to look quickly through all the snowflakes.

Only People with High IQ can spot 5 Animals hidden in the tree

Image Source: Reader’s Digest

Optical Illusion for IQ Test - People with High Intelligence can spot Camel’s Rider

The 6th Snowflake is the odd one among the 10 snowflakes. All the other Snowflakes have stars in the center with five points. The odd one has a star in the center with six points.

Can you spot the Doctor’s Patients in this Optical Illusion

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

Can you spot an old woman or a young girl hidden in this Century Old Optical Illusion?