Optical Illusion Personality Test: Face you see first reveals what you fear most in Love

Optical Illusion Personality Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or a drawing or a picture that has different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are sometimes also helpful in testing helpful as our innermost desires and things we don’t usually reveal about ourselves. These are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your personality traits. Many optical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of our personality and our deepest desires based on what we see. One such fine illustration can be seen in an old optical illusion painting created by artist Oleg Shupliak.

Can you spot the Doctor’s Patients in this Optical Illusion

The above image is an optical illusion created by artist Oleg Shupliak that provides insights into your personality, including your most secretly hidden fears when it comes to falling in love and being in long-term relationships. Oleg Shupliak is a renowned artist known for combining multiple faces and people within his artwork in his collection of hidden paintings. Oleg Shupliak’s optical illusions will compel you to stare at them for a long time, not because of how brilliantly they are created, but because of what each illusion contains. Concealed within the beautiful surroundings of nature, hides a picture of a face.

What do you see first in this Optical Illusion?

This optical illusion is kind of a personality test that reveals your most secretly hidden fears when it comes to falling in love and being in long-term relationships. The faces that you can see in this optical illusion are:

The man’s face The woman with the book The man with the hood The woman in the distance The houses The musical instrument

Each of these can reveal information about your approach toward love.

1. The Man’s Face - Fear of Unknown

If the first thing you saw in this optical illusion is the man’s face, then it means that your biggest fear when it comes to love is the unknown. Your Tango states that “It's easy to be afraid of the things that we don't know. It makes a certain amount of sense that love, with all its unknown variables, would send a chill down your spine. Is there anything scarier than making yourself vulnerable to another person with no idea how that vulnerability will be received?”

It further suggests that “This is a fear you must face if making a strong connection is something that matters to you. We all fear the unknown, but if we don't face it we lose our opportunities to truly experience everything life has to offer.”

2. The Woman with the Book - Fear of Losing Yourself in Another Person

If the first image you spotted in this optical illusion was of the woman with the book, then this means your biggest fear when it comes to love is losing yourself to another person. Your Tango claims “You love the idea of falling in love, of making a connection with a person you feel totally understands your heart. But you're also scared of this because when you fall, you fall madly and deeply. In the past, you have felt lost in relationships and lost in the person you love, and you don't want that to happen again.”

It further adds that “Take comfort in the knowledge that this is something many people fear because many of us have experienced it! Luckily, as we grow and mature and move from one relationship to the next, we learn things and we grow. With maturity comes a stronger sense of self, and that's pretty hard to lose. Plus, a person worthy of your love will want to see you shine, not hide in their shadow.”

3. The Man with the Hood - Fear of Showing Someone Your Dark Side

If you saw the face of a man with the hood first in this optical illusion image, then it means your biggest fear when it comes to love is showing someone your dark side. Your Tango explains that “Everyone thinks of you as being sweet and loving and funny and kind, and that's because you are all of those things. However, it can be draining for you to maintain that positive appearance at all times, and you need solo time to decompress before you can go back out into the world and interact with people again. You fear that in a relationship, there will be no hiding all the parts of yourself that you just don't like.”

It further claims that “Bad news: you're right. When you form a healthy relationship with another person, one that you want to really go the distance, you can't hide who you are. Sure, the person you love is going to see your not-so-sweet side, but if the person you love is worth their salt, they are going to see your dark side and love and accept it as part of you, the person they can't get enough of!”

4. The Woman in the Distance - Fear of Not Finding the Love

If the first thing you saw in this image is the woman in the distance, then this means your biggest fear when it comes to love is that you'll never find it at all. Your Tango explains that “You feel loneliness like a knife, and your failed relationships have left you feeling that while love might be real, it might not be real for you, or at least, it might not be in your future. It's incredibly easy to get yourself into this headspace, particularly given all that you've experienced.”

It further adds that “The truth of the matter is that if you want love, you shall have love. Approach the world with an open and loving heart and good things will follow. Try to avoid getting jaded and retreating inside of yourself. You're awesome, but you know you'd be much happier with someone who loves you and who you can love in return.”

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, what did you see first in this optical illusion?