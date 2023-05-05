Live

AP 10th Class Result 2023 Live Updates: BSEAP Manabadi SSC Result at bse.ap.gov.in, How to Download Marks Memo

Updated: 05 May, 2023 07:10 PM IST

AP SSC Result 2023 Date and Time Out
Manabadi 10th Result 2023 Time: Check Result @bse.ap.gov.in
AP 10th Result 2023: Know Website to Check AP SSC Result

AP SSC Result 2023: AP 10th Class Result 2023 will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh tomorrow, i.e. May 6, 2023 at 11 AM. The Manabadi AP SSC result can be online on the board’s official website which is bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC result will be declared by the Andhra Pradesh Education Minister,  Botcha Satyanarayana. 

Candidates will be able to download the AP SSC marks Memo duplicate after the result has been declared by the Andhra Pradesh Education Minister tomorrow. Students will require their AP SSC 10th roll number and date of birth to be able to download the AP 10th class result. The AP SSC exam 2023 was held from April 19 and April 26, 2023 at 3,349 exam centres across the state. AP SSC result 2022 was declared on June 6.  Know more details on AP SSC exam result here.

AP SSC Result 2023 Date and Time

LIVE UPDATES

  • 05 May, 2023 07:10 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2023: How to submit AP Class 10th Result Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking

    If the students are not satisfied with the AP SSC 10th Class result, then they can get their SSC answer sheets rechecked. The students will be able to apply for re-evaluation through the AP SSC board website. 

  • 05 May, 2023 07:02 PM IST

    Manabadi 10th Result 2023: Check Last Year AP Class 10th Result Date, Time

    In 2022, AP SSC had released the AP Class 10th Board Result on June 6, 2022 at 12 Noon.

  • 05 May, 2023 06:53 PM IST

    AP SSC Result 2023: Last 5 years AP Class 10th pass percentage

    Candidates can check the last 5 years AP Class 10th pass percentage in the table below. Know AP SSC girls, boys and overall pass percentage of 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018. 

    Year

    Total students

    Girls pass percentage

    Boys pass percentage

    Overall pass percentage

    2022

    6,15,908

    70.07%

    64.02%

    67.26%

    2021

    6,29,981

    100%

    100%

    100%

    2020

    Around 6.3 lakh

    -

    -

    -

    2019

    6,21,649

    95.09%

    94.68%

    94.88%

    2018

    6,13,378

    94.56

    94.41

    94.48

  • 05 May, 2023 06:16 PM IST

    Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023: AP Class 10th result Marks Memo

    After the AP Class 10th Result are announced, the candidates must download the provisional copy. Later on, the students will get the original AP SSC result marks memo from the school authorities. 

  • 05 May, 2023 06:09 PM IST

    AP 10th Class Result 2023: How To Check AP SSC Result via SMS

    Candidates will be able to check the AP SSC result 2023 via SMS through the following steps: 

    Step 1. Open the SMS option on your mobile

    Step 2. If you are a BSNL user, type your Hall Ticket Number to 55352/56300

    Step 3. If you are a Vodafone user, type the message in the format SSC Hall Ticket No and send it to 56300

    Step 4. Now you will receive a text message with your AP SSC Results 2023 along with Marks in every subject

  • 05 May, 2023 05:55 PM IST

    bse.ap.gov.in 10th Result 2023: What is the Passing Marks for AP SSC Result?

    The passing marks for AP SSC result has been increased to 36%. Prior to this, the passing marks was 35%. Candidates must score at least 18 marks in both papers 1 and 2 to make score 36 and pass the AP SSC Result.

  • 05 May, 2023 05:50 PM IST

    Manabadi 10th Result 2023 Time

    The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has officially declared the AP Manabadi 10th result 2023 time which is 11 AM tomorrow @bse.ap.gov.in.

  • 05 May, 2023 05:37 PM IST

    AP SSC Result 2023: More than 6 lakh students awaiting result

    As per the reports, more than 6 lakh students have appeared for AP SSC 2023 exam. All the candidates will be able to check their result on the AP SSC official website. 

  • 05 May, 2023 05:32 PM IST

    AP SSC 10th Result 2023 Official Website to Check 10th Result

    All the students who have appeared for the AP SSC exam 2023, will be able to check the AP SSC Result on the official website which is @bse.ap.gov.in.

  • 05 May, 2023 05:28 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2023 Live Update: Previous year's pass percentage

    In the AP SSC result 2022, the pass percentage was  67.26%. Out of this, the pass percentage for boys was 64.02% while that for girls, it was 70.07%. 

  • 05 May, 2023 05:28 PM IST

    AP SSC Result 2023 Date and Time Out

    The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh has announced the Andhra Pradesh 10th Board Result 2023 date and time @bse.ap.gov.in. The Manabadi AP SSC result will be released on May 6, 2023 at 11 AM.  

