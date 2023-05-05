AP 10th Class Result 2023 Live Updates: BSEAP Manabadi SSC Result at bse.ap.gov.in, How to Download Marks Memo

HIGHLIGHTS AP SSC Result 2023 Date and Time Out Manabadi 10th Result 2023 Time: Check Result @bse.ap.gov.in AP 10th Result 2023: Know Website to Check AP SSC Result

AP SSC Result 2023: AP 10th Class Result 2023 will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh tomorrow, i.e. May 6, 2023 at 11 AM. The Manabadi AP SSC result can be online on the board’s official website which is bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC result will be declared by the Andhra Pradesh Education Minister, Botcha Satyanarayana.

Candidates will be able to download the AP SSC marks Memo duplicate after the result has been declared by the Andhra Pradesh Education Minister tomorrow. Students will require their AP SSC 10th roll number and date of birth to be able to download the AP 10th class result. The AP SSC exam 2023 was held from April 19 and April 26, 2023 at 3,349 exam centres across the state. AP SSC result 2022 was declared on June 6. Know more details on AP SSC exam result here.

Also Check:

AP SSC Result 2023 Date and Time

AP Class 10th Result Jagran Josh

Keep refreshing this page to stay updated with the AP SSC Result 2023.