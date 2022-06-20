JEECUP Admit Card 2022: UP Polytechnic Entrance Exam Admit Cards to be Released Today @jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Admit Card 2022 Today: As per the latest update, the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) Uttar Pradesh or JEECUP Admit Card 2022 will be released today. On 20th June, the JEE Council of Uttar Pradesh will declare the UP Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2022 admit cards for the upcoming entrance exam. Taking into account the ease of downloading the hall tickets and to make sure that students are able to access the same easily, it will be published online on the official portal - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Once released, students will be able to check, access and download the JEECUP 2022 Admit Cards through the direct link placed below as well:

JEECUP Exam 2022 from 27th to 30th June

The hall tickets being issued today by JEECUP 2022 Council are for the state-level polytechnic entrance exam scheduled to be held this month. The JEECUP 2022 exam will be held from 27th June and will continue 30th June 2022. As per the official notification published on the website, the JEECUP(POLYTECHNIC) 2022 Exam will be held next week in Computer-Based Format for all candidates. The JEECUP 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document without which students will not be granted entry or access to the examination hall to appear for the test. Therefore, students are advised to download UP Polytechinc Result 2022 online at the earliest, and also check the details provided on it.

How to Download JEECUP 2022 Admit Card online?

Keeping in mind the convenience factor for the students and to ensure that the JEECUP Admit Cards 2022 are available to the students easily, the council will publish the same online via the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. On the homepage, students will find a link to download UP JEE Admit Card 2022 for Group A, B-K, E1/E2 link(s). Upon clicking on the same, candidates will be taken to a new page with input fields for login details. After logging in, the JEECUP 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded online easily in softcopy / PDF Format. After downloading the admit cards, candidates need to take a printout of the same and verify that all details provided on it are correct. The UP Polytechnic exam admit card will contain important details such as exam city, date, venue etc.

