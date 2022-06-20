    JEECUP Admit Card 2022: UP Polytechnic Entrance Exam Admit Cards to be Released Today @jeecup.admissions.nic.in

    JEECUP Admit Card 2022 Today: UP Polytechnic Entrance Test 2022 Admit Cards will be released today - 10th June 2022 for the upcoming state-level polytechnic entrance exam. Download UP Polytechnic Admit Cards 2022 online via the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Get Direct Link Here.

    Updated: Jun 20, 2022 09:01 IST
    JEECUP Admit Card 2022 Today
    JEECUP Admit Card 2022 Today

    JEECUP Admit Card 2022 Today: As per the latest update, the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) Uttar Pradesh or JEECUP Admit Card 2022 will be released today. On 20th June, the JEE Council of Uttar Pradesh will declare the UP Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2022 admit cards for the upcoming entrance exam. Taking into account the ease of downloading the hall tickets and to make sure that students are able to access the same easily, it will be published online on the official portal - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Once released, students will be able to check, access and download the JEECUP 2022 Admit Cards through the direct link placed below as well:

    Download JEECUP Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

    JEECUP Exam 2022 from 27th to 30th June

    The hall tickets being issued today by JEECUP 2022 Council are for the state-level polytechnic entrance exam scheduled to be held this month. The JEECUP 2022 exam will be held from 27th June and will continue 30th June 2022. As per the official notification published on the website, the JEECUP(POLYTECHNIC) 2022 Exam will be held next week in Computer-Based Format for all candidates. The JEECUP 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document without which students will not be granted entry or access to the examination hall to appear for the test. Therefore, students are advised to download UP Polytechinc Result 2022 online at the earliest, and also check the details provided on it.

    How to Download JEECUP 2022 Admit Card online?

    Keeping in mind the convenience factor for the students and to ensure that the JEECUP Admit Cards 2022 are available to the students easily, the council will publish the same online via the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. On the homepage, students will find a link to download UP JEE Admit Card 2022 for Group A, B-K, E1/E2 link(s). Upon clicking on the same, candidates will be taken to a new page with input fields for login details. After logging in, the JEECUP 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded online easily in softcopy / PDF Format. After downloading the admit cards, candidates need to take a printout of the same and verify that all details provided on it are correct. The UP Polytechnic exam admit card will contain important details such as exam city, date, venue etc.

    Also Read: UP Class 12 Result 2022 Toppers: Divyanshi tops with 95.40%;Check UPMSP Class 12 Toppers List 2022 here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification