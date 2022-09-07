JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 (OUT): JK Board Class 12 Result Declared for Kargil Division at jkbose.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 (OUT): JKBOSE Class 12 Result Kargil Division has been declared today - 6th Sept 2022. The latest update coming from the JKBOSE Office has confirmed that the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has formally declared the JK Board Class 12 Results for students of Kargil Division. The Result for JKBOSE Class 12 students from Kargil were declared on Tuesday - 6th Sept and was made available in the form of a digital scorecard online. Students can check JKBOSE 12th Kargil Results online via the board’s official website - jkbose.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check JKBOSE Class 12 Results 2022 online by clicking on the link provided below as well:

Details Required to Check JKBOSE Class 12 Results

In order to make the JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2022 available to the students easily and more conveniently, the Jammu and Kashmir Board has declared and published it online on the website. However, keeping privacy concerns about result data in mind, JKBOSE Results will be available to the students only after input of basic details on the portal. To check or retrieve Jammu and Kashmir Class 12 Results, students will be required to input Exam Roll Number and Registration Number as provided on the hall ticket. In addition to this, students will also be required to input the security captcha code displayed on the screen.

How to check JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2022 online?

Like done previously, he JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 for Higher Secondary Part II students has been declared online and made available via the official website. However, the latest announcement regarding the JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 deals with the announcement of results for only students of Kargil Division. To check their results, students need to visit jkbose.ac.in and click on link for "‘View Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Annual (Private) / Bi-annual-2021-22 (Kargil)". This will take them to a new page with input fields for exam roll number and security captcha. Entering the details and submitting them will produce JKBOSE Class 12 Result Digital Scorecard that can be accessed and downloaded in PDF format. Alternatively, students are also requested to take printout of the JKBOSE 12th Kargil Result scorecard for future reference.

