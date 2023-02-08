PSEB Admit Card 2023: Class 10th 12th Hall Ticket Soon at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Admit Card 2023: Punjab School Education Board is expected to issue the PSEB Board Exam Admit Card 2023 for 10th and 12th students soon. The Board is scheduled to conduct the Punjab 10th Exams will be conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2023, while the PSEB 12th Exams will be conducted from February 20 to April 20, 2023.

The link for candidates to download the PSEB 10th and 12th Admit Card will be available on the official website of PSEB. School authorities are required to download the Punjab 10th and 12th Admit Cards through the link given. School Authorities must stamp the college seal and the principal's signature on the admit card before issuing them to the students.

Punjab Board Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Card links will be available on the official website - pseb.ac.in. Keep visiting this page to get regular updates on the release of the Punjab Board 10th and 12th Admit Card 2023.

Where to Download Punjab 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023

PSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Card 2023 is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students appearing for the Matric and Sr. Secondary Exams. Schools authorities can download the PSEB 10th, 12th Admit Card through the link given on the official website - pseb.ac.in.

Details mentioned on the PSEB Admit Card 2023

The Punjab Board 12th Admit Card 2023 Exam admit card will contain the following details

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Registration Number

Name of Examination

Subjects and Schedule

Reporting Time

Exam Duration

Exam Centre Name and address

Candidate Photograph and Signature

Important Instructions

PSEB 2023 Exam Day Instructions

Punjab Board students appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams in February-April 2023 are advised to follow the instructions given on the PSEB Admit Card 2023

Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to visit the official website at least an hour before the commencement of the exam

Students are required to carry the class 10, 12 Admit Cards without fail

Any electronic items, mobile phones, watches, or calculators will not be permitted

