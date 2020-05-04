AIBE Question paper 2020: Download Previous Year Question Papers of AIBE 2020

AIBE XV Question Paper 2020: Candidates appearing for the All India Bar Entrance should practice from previous year question papers of AIBE. The conducting body, the Bar Council of India has released the AIBE previous year question papers. As a part of their preparation, candidates should solve previous year question papers of AIBE to gain better insight to the examination. Candidates practising AIBE previous year question papers will have a clear knowledge of the examination pattern, type of questions and the related topic, difficulty level of the examination, etc. Solving AIBE previous year question papers will also help the candidates adjudge as to where do they stand in terms of their preparation. Candidates can find direct links to previous year question papers of AIBE in the article below along with details on the exam pattern, question paper pattern and more.

AIBE XV 2020 - Exam Pattern

Insight into the exam pattern of AIBE XV 2020 will assist the candidates in the preparation for their exam. The Bar Council of India conducts AIBE in an open-book manner. Candidates who are aware of the exam pattern while solving the AIBE previous year question papers will be able to simulate exam day like conditions so as to assess their preparation. Candidates can find details of the AIBE XV 2020 exam pattern in the table below.

AIBE XV Exam Pattern 2020

Particulars Details Examination Mode Offline Type of Examination Open Book AIBE XV Exam Duration 3 hours 30 minutes Type of Questions MCQ Total Number of Questions 100 Total Marks of AIBE XV 100 Marking Scheme 1 mark for each correct answer, No negative marking

AIBE XV Question Paper Pattern 2020

The question paper of AIBE XV will comprise questions from a wide variety of topics. In order to perform better in the examination, candidates must familiarize themselves with the AIBE XV question paper pattern 2020. The question paper pattern of AIBE XV 2020 will provide the candidates with a knowledge of the weightage of each section based upon the number of questions from them. Additionally, candidates can also build their preparation strategy by choosing to focus on the topics according to the AIBE XV question paper pattern 2020. The detailed question paper pattern of AIBE XV 2020 has been provided below.

Section Number of questions Criminal Procedure Code 10 Constitutional Law 10 Code of Civil Procedure 10 Family Law 8 Indian Penal Code 8 Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act 8 Evidence Act 8 Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law 5 Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act 4 Law related to Taxation 4 Labour and Industrial Laws 4 Professional Ethics and Cases of Professional Misconduct under BCI rules 4 Public Interest Litigation 4 Administrative Law 3 Cyber Law 2 Environmental Law 2 Land Acquisition Act 2 Company Law 2 Intellectual Property Laws 2

AIBE Previous Year Question Papers

All law graduates are mandatorily required to pass the All India Bar Examination in order to obtain the certification from the Bar Council of India. As such, candidates are required to prepare for the AIBE XV 2020 extensively. The previous year question papers of AIBE 2020 are of a great help when it comes to preparing for the certification exam. Candidates can have a clear picture of the type of questions they can expect in the Bar Council exam from AIBE previous year question paper. Candidates will also get a glimpse on the style of questions, their difficulty level, pattern of questions from the topics within the allotted weightage from the previous year question papers of AIBE 2020. By solving AIBE previous year question papers along with their preparation candidates will be able to obtain a qualitative assessment of their preparation so far. They will be able to adjudge which sections or topics they are thorough with and which among them requires more of their time by practising from AIBE previous year question papers. Candidates can find direct links to AIBE previous year question papers below.