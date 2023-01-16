Assam TET Exam Cancelled For Next Two Years: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu Informed

Assam TET Exam Cancelled For Next Two Years: Assam government has canceled the Assam TET exam for primary and upper primary teachers for the next two years. Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, informed that CTET-qualified candidates shall be considered for the vacant positions in government schools.

Assam TET Exam Cancelled For Next Two Years: Briefing a press conference on Wednesday, the State Education Minister of Assam, Ranoj Pegu announced that Assam TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) has been cancelled for the next two years. Currently, the state has a sufficient number of TET-qualified students citing which the state government was compelled to this decision said the minister.

“Assam TET exam will not be held for lower primary (LP) or upper primary (UP) for the next two years. The vacancies can be filled by the candidates who have already cleared the TET exam,” Pegu said.

However, this does not means that there will be no teacher recruitment in the state. The vacancies shall be filled with those who have already qualified for the Assam TET exam added the minister. The State Education Minister further went on to say that now CTET scores shall also be accepted to fill the vacant positions in government schools. He also advised the Assam DElEd-qualified students to attempt the CTET examination for the next two years instead of preparing for the Assam TET.

The announcement by the minister did not go well with the Assam TET aspirants. The student body requested the government to reconsider its decision as it will be an injustice to those who have been preparing for the exam for a long time.

Recently during a state’s parliament session, the minister quoted, that around 2,900 primary schools in Assam are being managed by a single teacher. Also, out of the 15,161, at least 8.207 are three-teacher schools. This data is only for primary schools and does not comprise higher secondary schools.

About ASSAM TET Exam

The Assam Department of Elementary Education releases the official notifications for Assam TET Exam on its official website - www.ssa.assam.gov.in. Candidates who wants to join the teaching profession in Assam fills the application form for the Assam TET examination. The Assam TET examination is held for lower primary and upper primary teacher level.

ASSAM TET Exam comprises of two papers, paper 1 is for lower primary teachers of classes 1 to 5, and paper 2 is for upper primary teachers of classes 6 to 8. Assam TET examination is conducted through 27 districts of Assam as NCTE. The Assam TET certificate is valid for the lifetime.

In the following two years, candidates who passed the Assam DElEd test can take the CTET exam instead of the Assam TET. Sol let's take a look at the CTET Eligibility Criteria:

CBSE CTET 2022 Age Limit

The officials have not specified the age limit for the candidates willing to participate in the CTET Exam. However, candidates whose age is 17 years or above can fill out the application form.

CBSE CTET 2022 Educational Qualification

The CBSE CTET Educational Qualification criteria are shared below for the reference of the candidates:

CBSE CTET Educational Qualification for Classes I-V: Primary Stage

The CBSE CTET Educational Qualification for primary teachers are as follows:

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2- a year Diploma in Elementary Education

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and 2- a year Diploma in Elementary Education

OR

Senior Secondary (or it's equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed).

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2- a year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)

Or

Post Graduation with a minimum of 55% marks and three years integrated B.ED-M.ED.

CBSE CTET Educational Qualification for Classes VI-VIII: Elementary Stage

The CBSE CTET Educational Qualifications for elementary teachers are as follows:

Graduation and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed).

OR

Graduation with at least 45% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE

OR

Senior Secondary (or it's equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4- year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed).

OR

Senior Secondary (or it's equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4- year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed.

OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and passing or appearing in 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education)

Or

Post Graduation with a minimum of 55% marks and three years integrated B.ED-M.ED.

There are no restrictions on the number of times a candidate wants to attempt the CBSE CTET exam.