Best Reference Books for Class 12 for Biology, Book Name and Author List

Best Reference Books for Biology Class 12: Biology is a subject that requires a lot of reading about theoretical and practical concepts. Understanding such concepts with any images or diagrams becomes difficult, and thus most of the textbooks for biology are designed to have a vibrant touch to them. Apart from this vibrancy, the knowledge provided in textbooks is equally important. Therefore, students should choose the reference books for biology very carefully.
Read: Best Reference Books for Class 12 Science
To help CBSE Class 12 Biology students choose the best reference books for biology, we have provided a few suggestions in this article. You will find the unique features of each textbook, which will help you decide the best book for your CBSE Class 12 Biology Board exams. Check the list below.
Best Reference Books for Class 12 Biology
|
Subject
|
Book Name
|
Author Name
|
Publisher Name
|
Biology
|
S. Chand's Biology for Class XII
|
P.S. Verma, B.P. Pandey
|
S Chand Publishing
|
Modern's ABC+ of Biology Class-12
|
Dr. B.B. Arora, and Dr. A.K. Sabharwal
|
Modern Publishers
|
NCERT Biology
|
NCERT
|
NCERT
S. Chand's Biology for Class XII
|
S. Chand's Biology for Class XII
|
Features
|
Language: English
|
Availability: Online/Offline
Modern's ABC+ of Biology Class-12
|
Modern's ABC+ of Biology Class-12
|
Features
|
Language:
English/Hindi
|
Availability:
Online/Offline
NCERT Biology Class 12
|
Features
|
Language: English/Hindi
|
Availability: Online/Offline
You can easily order these books from Amazon.
Also Read: