Best Reference Books for Class 12 for Biology, Book Name and Author List

Best Reference Books for Biology Class 12: Biology is a subject that requires a lot of reading about theoretical and practical concepts. Understanding such concepts with any images or diagrams becomes difficult, and thus most of the textbooks for biology are designed to have a vibrant touch to them. Apart from this vibrancy, the knowledge provided in textbooks is equally important. Therefore, students should choose the reference books for biology very carefully.

To help CBSE Class 12 Biology students choose the best reference books for biology, we have provided a few suggestions in this article. You will find the unique features of each textbook, which will help you decide the best book for your CBSE Class 12 Biology Board exams. Check the list below.

Subject

Book Name

Author Name

Publisher Name

Biology

S. Chand's Biology for Class XII

P.S. Verma, B.P. Pandey

S Chand Publishing

Modern's ABC+ of Biology Class-12

Dr. B.B. Arora, and Dr. A.K. Sabharwal

Modern Publishers

NCERT Biology

NCERT

NCERT

S. Chand's Biology for Class XII

S. Chand's Biology for Class XII

Features

  • (Include NCERT Solutions and Exampler exercises)
  • Available in Vol I and Vol. II
  • Follow the revised syllabus
  • Solved examples for better understanding of the topics.
  • Exercises and hints for selected questions
  • Chapter Summary' for quick revision 
  • Chapter Test at the end of each chapter

Language: English

Availability: Online/Offline

 

Modern's ABC+ of Biology Class-12

Modern's ABC+ of Biology Class-12

Features

  • Designed to teach students the basic concepts, methods, and logic of Biology easily.
  • Follow the new CBSE curriculum
  • Objective Type Questions
  • Fill in the Blanks and Very Short Answer Type Questions
  • Solved examples and unsolved problems
  • Division of exercise into Short Answer Type Questions', 'Long Answer Type Questions (l)' and 'Long Answer Type Questions (Il)
  • Includes Case Study based Questions
  • HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skills) questions based on analytical skills.
  • Questions from different boards of the country have also been incorporated.

Language:

English/Hindi

Availability:

Online/Offline

 

NCERT Biology Class 12

NCERT Biology

Features

  • Available in single part
  • Structured Content
  • Clear Explanation
  • Diagrams and Illustrations
  • Real-Life Examples
  • In-text Questions
  • Exemplar Problems
  • Activities and Projects
  • Solutions
  • Practical Experiments
  • Review and Summary
  • Aligned with Curriculum
  • Focus on Critical Thinking

Language: English/Hindi

Availability: Online/Offline

You can easily order these books from Amazon.

 

