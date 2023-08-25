Best Reference Books for Class 12 for Biology, Book Name and Author List

Biology Reference Books for Class 12th: Check the list of the top science reference books for Class 12 Biology here to improve your conceptual understanding and score 100% in the Biology board exam.

Best Reference Books for Biology Class 12: Biology is a subject that requires a lot of reading about theoretical and practical concepts. Understanding such concepts with any images or diagrams becomes difficult, and thus most of the textbooks for biology are designed to have a vibrant touch to them. Apart from this vibrancy, the knowledge provided in textbooks is equally important. Therefore, students should choose the reference books for biology very carefully.

To help CBSE Class 12 Biology students choose the best reference books for biology, we have provided a few suggestions in this article. You will find the unique features of each textbook, which will help you decide the best book for your CBSE Class 12 Biology Board exams. Check the list below.

Best Reference Books for Class 12 Biology

Subject Book Name Author Name Publisher Name Biology S. Chand's Biology for Class XII P.S. Verma, B.P. Pandey S Chand Publishing Modern's ABC+ of Biology Class-12 Dr. B.B. Arora, and Dr. A.K. Sabharwal Modern Publishers NCERT Biology NCERT NCERT

S. Chand's Biology for Class XII

S. Chand's Biology for Class XII Features (Include NCERT Solutions and Exampler exercises)

Available in Vol I and Vol. II

Follow the revised syllabus

Solved examples for better understanding of the topics.

Exercises and hints for selected questions

Chapter Summary' for quick revision

Chapter Test at the end of each chapter Language: English Availability: Online/Offline

Modern's ABC+ of Biology Class-12

Modern's ABC+ of Biology Class-12 Features Designed to teach students the basic concepts, methods, and logic of Biology easily.

Follow the new CBSE curriculum

Objective Type Questions

Fill in the Blanks and Very Short Answer Type Questions

Solved examples and unsolved problems

Division of exercise into Short Answer Type Questions', 'Long Answer Type Questions (l)' and 'Long Answer Type Questions (Il)

Includes Case Study based Questions

HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skills) questions based on analytical skills.

Questions from different boards of the country have also been incorporated. Language: English/Hindi Availability: Online/Offline

NCERT Biology Class 12

NCERT Biology Features Available in single part

Structured Content

Clear Explanation

Diagrams and Illustrations

Real-Life Examples

In-text Questions

Exemplar Problems

Activities and Projects

Solutions

Practical Experiments

Review and Summary

Aligned with Curriculum

Focus on Critical Thinking Language: English/Hindi Availability: Online/Offline

