CBSE Class 10 Answer Key 2023 (All Subjects) - Check Answers by Experts

CBSE Answer Key Class 10 2023: CBSE Class 10 Answer Key helps to check the correct answers to the questions asked in CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023. Check answer keys of all subjects by the subject matter experts.

CBSE Answer Key 2023 Class 10: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) successfully conducted the Class 10 Board Exam 2023 from 15th February to 21st March 2023. Now, all the class 10 students are eagerly waiting for the results to be announced. CBSE Result 2023 for Class 10 is expected to be announced by the end of May. Before that students can estimate their marks in CBSE Class 10th by referring to the subject-wise answer keys presented by Jagran Josh. We have provided the answer keys for all major subjects of class 10 for which the CBSE conducted the Board Exam 2023.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023

Around 21 lakh students had registered for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 out of which the number of female candidates was 9 lakh and the male candidates were 12 lakh. The exams for all papers were conducted in the morning shift between 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. All students are awaiting their CBSE Class 10 Result 2023. Once the results are out, students will be able to check their pass/fail status by visiting the result-dedicated website of the board, results.cbse.nic.in. Apart from this, the CBSE Results 2023 will also be available via SMS, IVRS, DigiLocker, and UMANG APP.

CBSE Class 10 Answer Key 2023 Subject-Wise Download Links

The CBSE Class 10 Answer Keys 2023 of all major subjects have been prepared by the subject experts after careful analysis of the CBSE Class 10 Question Papers 2023 and CBSE marking scheme. Students can check the subject-wise answer keys from the links provided below to calculate their estimated scores in the CBSE Class 10 Results 2023.

CBSE Class 10 Answer Key 2023 (Official)

CBSE may release the answer keys for all subjects of class 10 later on in the academic session to help students understand the answer writing skills and know the correct answers. Students will be able to download the PDF copies of answers keys once released, by following the step-wise guide mentioned below.

Steps to download CBSE Class 10 Answer Key 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, cbseacademic.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘CBSE Class 10 answer key’ link.

Step 3: Click on the subject-wise links to check the respective answer key.

Step 4: The CBSE Answer Key 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the CBSE Class 10 Answer Key 2023.

Also Check: