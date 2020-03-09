CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2020: Check Chapter-wise Weightage with Latest Sample Paper

CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper under the ongoing board exams will be conducted on 12th March, 2020. This year board will conduct two papers – Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic. On one side, where the students with basic Maths will solve the easy paper, the paper will be a bit tough for the students with standard Maths. In fact, the level of the standard Maths paper will be the same as used in previous board examinations. So, here the students with standard Maths will be more anxious about their preparations as they have to score good marks in the paper so that they may continue with Mathematics in higher classes as well.

Also Check: Important Tips & Resources to Score more than 90% in CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper

In this article, we are providing the in-depth analysis of the latest CBSE sample paper of Class 10 Standard Maths. With this analysis we are providing here the chapter-wise weightage distribution for the upcoming Maths Exam. This will help students to know the chapters which are important for the exam and need to be prepared carefully.

In CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper 2020, there will be 40 questions divided into four sections – A, B, C and D.

Section A (1-20) – Objective type questions carrying 1 mark each

Section B (21-26) – Short answer type questions (Type I) carrying 2 marks each

Section A (27-34) – Short answer type questions (Type II) carrying 3 marks each

Section A (35-40) – Long answer type questions carrying 4 marks each

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern and Question Paper Format 2020

You can check below the number of questions from each chapter asked in all the four sections:

Chapter Number Section A Section B Section C Section D Total Marks Chapter 1 2 1 1 - 07 Chapter 2 1 - 1 - 04 Chapter 3 1 - 1 1 08 Chapter 4 1 - - - 01 Chapter 5 2 - 1 - 05 Chapter 6 3 1 - 1 09 Chapter 7 3 - 1 - 06 Chapter 8 3 - 1 - 06 Chapter 9 - 1 - 1 06 Chapter 10 1 1 - - 03 Chapter 11 - - - 1 04 Chapter 12 - - 1 - 03 Chapter 13 1 1 - 1 07 Chapter 14 1 - 1 1 08 Chapter 15 1 1 - - 03 Total no. of questions 20 6 8 6 80

According to the weightage mentioned above, we can now pick out the chapter which carry high weightage for the annual board examination.

Important Chapters with High Weightage for CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2020

Chapter 3 - Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables = 8 Marks

Chapter 5 – Arithmetic Progression = 5 Marks

Chapter 6 – Triangles = 9 Marks

Chapter 7 – Coordinate Geometry = 6 Marks

Chapter 8 – Introduction to Trigonometry = 6 Marks

Chapter 9 – Some Applications of Trigonometry = 6 Marks

Chapter 13 – Surface Areas and Volumes = 7 Marks

Chapter 14 – Statistics = 8 Marks

Thus students must focus on these important chapters to prepare them thoroughly so that they may secure high marks in their Maths paper.

Important thing to note here is that this analysis is completely based on the CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper. Board, generally follows the same pattern as of sample papers, in the questions papers of board examinations. So, we can except the questions in the Maths Paper 2020 arranged according to the distribution discussed here.

Also Read:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Last Minute Tips to Score High Marks in Board Exam 2020

CBSE Class 10 Basic & Standard Maths Sample Papers 2020 with Marking Scheme