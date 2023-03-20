CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Tomorrow: Check Last Minute Tips & Important Resources for High Score

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2023 Last Minute Tips: Check important tips and resources for class 10 Maths to help you in quick and effective revision before the CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam. Get important questions, deleted syllabus, sample papers, practice papers & more.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2023 Tips & Resources: For the CBSE Class 10 students who are going to write their Maths Exam tomorrow, March 21, 2023, we have provided here the most important tips and resources that are going to help you revise Mathematics quickly and effectively before exam. With the Mathematics exam, class 10 students of CBSE Board are going to write their last paper for the CBSE Board Exams 2023. Students would not like to leave any room for mistakes during the final preparations for their Maths paper. The tips shared by CBSE toppers and experts are sure to help you with your last minute preparations and boost your confidence for the exam.

Check important tips and resources for CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam below to score maximum marks:

Check chapter-wise weightage to revise important chapters

According to CBSE marking scheme, the unit-wise weightage for CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2023 is as follows:

Unit Marks I. Number systems (Real Numbers) 06 II. Algebra (Polynomials, Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables, Quadratic Equations, Arithmetic Progressions) 20 III. Coordinate Geometry (Coordinate Geometry) 06 IV. Geometry (Triangles, Circles) 15 V. Trigonometry (Introduction to Trigonometry, Some Applications of Trigonometry) 12 VI. Mensuration (Area Related to Circles, Surface Areas and Volumes) 10 VII. Statistics & Probability (Statistics, Probability) 11 Total 80

Practice several questions from the chapters carrying high weightage. Take the help of the CBSE Class 10 Maths Important Questions for Board Exam 2023 for quick revision of important chapters in a bid to gain highest scores in exam.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Marking Scheme for Board Exam 2023

CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus for Board Exam 2023

Solve questions of different formats

CBSE Class 10 Maths question paper for board exam 2023 will have questions of different formats to test the competency skills of students. There will be questions of multiple choice type, case study based, and assertion & reasoning type. To avoid chaos in the examination hall requires hand-on practice that can be done with the help of practice questions, sample papers and previous years’ papers. Solve as many questions as possible to pass the exam with flying colours.

Go through the CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper Pattern 2023

CBSE Class 10 Maths question paper in board exam 2023 will have 38 questions for 80 marks. Time allowed to complete the paper will be for 3 hours. The paper will be divided into 5 sections.

Section A will have 18 MCQs and 2 Assertion Reason questions of 1 mark each.

Section B will have5 very short answer questions carrying 2 marks each.

Section C will have6 short answer questions carrying 3 marks each.

Section D will have4 long answer questions carrying 5 marks each.

Section E will have3 case based questions of 4 marks each. It will have subparts of the values of 1, 1 and 2 marks each respectively.

All questions will be compulsory. However, an internal choice will be there in 2 questions of 5 marks, 2 questions of 3 marks and 2 Questions of 2 marks. An internal choice will also be provided in the 2 marks questions of Section E

CBSE Class 1 0 Maths (Standard) Sample Paper for Biard Exam 2023

CBSE Class 1 0 Maths (Basic) Sample Paper for Biard Exam 2023

Solve previous year question papers

In CBSE board exam, questions from old papers are often repeated. Therefore, it is essential to solve at least past 4-5 years’ question papers if you really want to give an edge to your preparations for the maths exam. Solve question papers with timer so that you ca also learn time management skills.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Previous Years' Question Papers

List down all important formulas for repeated revision

This is the most essential task for the Maths exam preparations. You will be able to solve all questions in the exam without a stop if you have all Maths formulas on your tips. This is possible only if you have revised all formulas and theorems quite well before the exam. We have collated all important class 10 formulas and theorems for you that can be very helpful for the last minute revision in a short time, helping you prepare well for the exam the next day.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Important Formulas for Quick Revision

Identify weak areas and practise to improve them

Solve various question papers, sample papers and practice questions to assess your preparedness and find out the areas you lack in. To improve these, read the NCERT books for concept clarity and then solve questions based on the specific concepts. This will definitely help you come across your weakness and boost your confidence level.

NCERT Book for Class 10 Maths (Rationalised

Important things to consider while writing the exam:

Read all questions carefully in 15 minutes allotted to read the question paper.

Start with the MCQs section and then attempt the sections you find easy.

While attempting the assertion and reasoning questions, read both statements separately and then think out how both are related to each other.

In case study, read the given paragraph first and then read the questions.

Do not spend more than enough time on a question.

Try to solve all questions in a step-wise manner.

Keep your answers neat, well spaced and readable.

Revise all answers in last to undo errors if any.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2023: Check Top 7 Exam Writing and Time Management Tips for Full Marks