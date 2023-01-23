CBSE Class 10 Political Science Chapter wise Important Questions and Answers for Board exam 2023

CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Questions: Check these chapter wise important questions and answers from unit three Democratic Politics -II of CBSE 10th class Social Science curriculum 2022-23. Get the answers to all these important questions as well and score well in CBSE Class 10 Social Science board exam 2023.

CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Questions: In this article, we are going to cover important questions from the third unit of CBSE Class 10 Social Science. These questions are given along with their answers. The questions and answers have been provided in a chapter wise format.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science has four units. Here, the third unit Democratic Politics -II is dedicated to Political Science. The other units in CBSE Class 10 Social Science syllabus are: India and the Contemporary World -II, Contemporary India - II, Democratic Politics -II and Understanding Economic Development.

Check the course structure of the CBSE Class 10 SST Course below:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Course Structure

No Units Marks 1 India and the Contemporary World -II 20 2 Contemporary India - II 20 3 Democratic Politics -II 20 4 Understanding Economic Development 20

Unit 3 Democratic Politics -II has a total of five chapters in the. The five chapters in Unit 3 Democratic Politics II are Power Sharing, Federalism, Gender, Religion, Caste, Political Parties and Outcomes of Democracy.

As mentioned in the table above, CBSE Class 10 Social Science Unit 3 will have a weightage of 20 marks in the Social Science board exam. Candidates can check the complete CBSE Class 10 Social Science or only its Political Science portion at CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2022-2023.

In this article, the questions and answers presented for each chapter have been carefully compiled by subject experts. Special care has been taken to make sure that all topics to be evaluated in the Social Science board exam 2023 is covered. Since the syllabus has undergone rationalization, these important questions and answers are only chosen from the topics that are included in the current syllabus to be evaluated and not from the deleted portions.

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Social Science DELETED Syllabus 2022-2023

Class 10th Social Science board exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on March 15, 2023. Therefore, all exam candidates must practise these questions and answers to revise and score well in the board exams.

RELATED: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers for 2022-23: ALL Chapters

ALSO VISIT: