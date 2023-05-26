CBSE Class 11 English Core DELETED Syllabus 2023-24

Note: The combined word limit for both the passages will be 600-750.

2. One unseen case-based factual passage with verbal/visual inputs like statistical data, charts etc. to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference and evaluation.

1. One unseen passage to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference and vocabulary. The passage may be factual, descriptive or literary.

Factual passages, e.g., illustrations, description, reports / Discursive passages involving opinion, e.g., argumentative, persuasive/Literary passages e.g. extracts from fiction, biography, autobiography, travelogue, etc. In the case of a poem, the text may be shorter than the prescribed word limit.

The passages as given above could be of any one of the following types:

3. An unseen poem of 28-35 lines to test comprehension, interpretation and inference.

2. The passage of 350-400 words in length will be used to test comprehension, interpretation and inference.

1. The passage of 550-600 words in length will be used for note-making and summarizing.

The range of the two passages including a poem or a stanza, should be 900-1000 words as per the following details:

There shall be two unseen passages (including poems) with a variety of questions like Objective Type Questions, Short Answer Questions and Multiple Choice Questions, including 04 marks for vocabulary such as word formation and inferring meaning.

9. Long Writing Task: Debate based on visual/verbal inputs in 120-150 words, thematically related to contemporary, topical issues. One out of the two given questions to be answered. (5 Marks: Format: 1 / Content: 2 / Expression: 2)

8. Long Writing task: Speech in 120-150 words based on verbal/visual cues related to contemporary / age-appropriate topic. One out of the two given questions to be answered. (5 Marks: Format: 1 / Content: 2 / Expression: 2)

7. Short writing task –Poster up to 50 words. One out of the two given questions to be answered.(3 marks: Format: 1 / Content: 1 / Expression: 1)

6. Short writing task – Classified Advertisements, up to 50 words. One out of the two given questions to be answered (3 Marks: Format: 1 / Content: 1 / Expression: 1)

(Total seven questions to be done out of the eight given).

Different grammatical structures in meaningful contexts will be tested. Item types will include gap filling, sentence re-ordering, dialogue completion and sentence transformation. The grammar syllabus will include determiners, tenses, clauses, modals and Change of Voice. These grammar areas will be tested through 6 objective type questions on the following:

3. Very Long Answer Question: Composition in the form of article/speech/report writing or a narrative- 8 Marks

(d) letter to the school or college authorities, regarding admissions, school issues, requirements/suitability of courses, etc.

(c) application for a job with a bio-data or résumé

(b) letters to the editor (giving suggestions/opinions on an issue)

(a) business or official letters (for making enquiries, registering complaints, asking for and giving information, placing orders and sending replies)

It would cover all types of letters. Letter types may include:

LITERATURE Questions from the prescribed texts to test comprehension at different levels, like literal, inferential and evaluative will be asked. 1. Two Objective Type Questions out of three - Based on an extract from poetry to test reference to context comprehension and appreciation. – (1x2=2 Marks) 2. Five Short Answer Questions out of six (3 questions should be from Hornbill) - Based on prose, poetry and plays from both the texts. (2x5=10 marks)) 3. One Long Answer Question out of two from Hornbill (to be answered in 120-150 words) Based on prescribed texts to test global comprehension and extrapolation beyond the texts. (6 marks) 4. One Long Answer Questions out of two from Snapshots (to be answered in 120-150 words) -Based on theme, plot, incidents or events to test global comprehension and extrapolation beyond the texts. (6 marks) 5. One Long Answer Question out of two from Hornbill (to be answered in 120-150 words)-Based on understanding appreciation, analysis and interpretation of the characters/events/episodes/incidents.(6 marks)