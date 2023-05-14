CBSE Class 11 Psychology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Deleted CBSE Psychology Syllabus for Class 11: Get here the in-depth elaboration on the deleted Psychology topics from the latest CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus. Download the 2023-24 Psychology syllabus and sample paper for better preparation.

CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: Psychology is the branch of science that study mental processes, cognition and behaviour. This study the behaviour of animals as we all as humans by observing, analysing and experimenting. Mental health, social interactions, emotions, learning, memory, attention, motivation, and perception are the range of topics Psychology encompasses.

The scope of Psychology is diverse and huge and is booming with stress and depression becoming our lifestyle diseases. Some of the major areas under this subject include abnormal psychology, Biological psychology, Clinical psychology, Developmental psychology, Cognitive psychology, Industrial-organisational psychology, Educational psychology, Experimental psychology, and Social psychology. Overall, psychology plays an important role in understanding human behaviour, improving mental health, and enhancing human well-being in various domains. Read more about Psychology and what it involves in the report published by Medical News Today

CBSE (the Central Board of Secondary Education) also have Psychology as one of the academic electives with subject code 037. The syllabus of this subject is to the point with all the required information. CBSE updates the syllabi of all the subjects from time to time. If you have opted for Psychology in your CBSE Class 11 then knowing the updated syllabus should be the priority. This article will help you know the topics dropped from the Psychology syllabus of CBSE Class 11 along with the rationalised content. Continue reading to know more.

 

CBSE Class 11 Psychology Deleted Syllabus 2023-2024



Unit No.

Unit number

Deleted Topics

Added Topics

1

What is Psychology?
  • Themes of Research and Applications
  •  Psychologists at Work 

-

2

Methods of Enquiry in Psychology 

No Change

-

3

The Bases of Human Behaviour

Complete Unit Removed

-

4

Human Development 

No Change

-

5

Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes
  • Visual Sensation  
  • Auditory Sensation 

Functional limitation of sense organs

6

Learning
  • Concept Learning 
  • Transfer of Learning
  • The Learner : Learning Styles
  • Applications of Learning Principles 

-

7

Human Memory
  • Knowledge Representation and Organisation in Memory
  • Memory as a Constructive Process 

-

8

Thinking

Developing Creative Thinking

  • Barriers to Creative Thinking
  • Strategies for Creative Thinking

-

9

Motivation and Emotion
  • Physiological Bases of Emotions 
  • Cognitive Bases of Emotions 
  • Cultural Bases of Emotions

-

 

CBSE Class 11 Psychology List of Rationalised Content 2023-24



Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 1: What is Psychology?

13–15

18–19

Themes of Research and Applications Psychologists at Work

Chapter 3: The Bases of Human Behaviour  

43–63

Full Chapter  

Chapter 5: Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes 

87–93

Sense Modalities (Auditory and Visual Sensation

Chapter 6: Learning

120–121

122–123

125–126

127–128

Concept Learning

Transfer of Learning

The Learner: Learning Styles

Applications of Learning Principles 

Chapter 7: Human Memory

139–142

Knowledge Representation and Organisation in Memory 

Memory as a Constructive Process 

Chapter 8: Thinking

162

Reduction in Strategies for Creative Thinking

Chapter 9: Motivation and Emotion

172–173

175–176

181–182

Reduction in Biological Motives

Reduction in Maslow’sHierarchy of Needs

(Frustration and Conflict

Reduction in Expression of Emotions 

 

