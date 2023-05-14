CBSE Class 11 Psychology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Deleted CBSE Psychology Syllabus for Class 11 : Get here the in-depth elaboration on the deleted Psychology topics from the latest CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus. Download the 2023-24 Psychology syllabus and sample paper for better preparation.

CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: Psychology is the branch of science that study mental processes, cognition and behaviour. This study the behaviour of animals as we all as humans by observing, analysing and experimenting. Mental health, social interactions, emotions, learning, memory, attention, motivation, and perception are the range of topics Psychology encompasses.

The scope of Psychology is diverse and huge and is booming with stress and depression becoming our lifestyle diseases. Some of the major areas under this subject include abnormal psychology, Biological psychology, Clinical psychology, Developmental psychology, Cognitive psychology, Industrial-organisational psychology, Educational psychology, Experimental psychology, and Social psychology. Overall, psychology plays an important role in understanding human behaviour, improving mental health, and enhancing human well-being in various domains. Read more about Psychology and what it involves in the report published by Medical News Today.

CBSE (the Central Board of Secondary Education) also have Psychology as one of the academic electives with subject code 037. The syllabus of this subject is to the point with all the required information. CBSE updates the syllabi of all the subjects from time to time. If you have opted for Psychology in your CBSE Class 11 then knowing the updated syllabus should be the priority. This article will help you know the topics dropped from the Psychology syllabus of CBSE Class 11 along with the rationalised content. Continue reading to know more.

Unit No. Unit number Deleted Topics Added Topics 1 What is Psychology? Themes of Research and Applications

Psychologists at Work - 2 Methods of Enquiry in Psychology No Change - 3 The Bases of Human Behaviour Complete Unit Removed - 4 Human Development No Change - 5 Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes Visual Sensation

Auditory Sensation Functional limitation of sense organs 6 Learning Concept Learning

Transfer of Learning

The Learner : Learning Styles

Applications of Learning Principles - 7 Human Memory Knowledge Representation and Organisation in Memory

Memory as a Constructive Process - 8 Thinking Developing Creative Thinking Barriers to Creative Thinking

Strategies for Creative Thinking - 9 Motivation and Emotion Physiological Bases of Emotions

Cognitive Bases of Emotions

Cultural Bases of Emotions -

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Chapter 1: What is Psychology? 13–15 18–19 Themes of Research and Applications Psychologists at Work Chapter 3: The Bases of Human Behaviour 43–63 Full Chapter Chapter 5: Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes 87–93 Sense Modalities (Auditory and Visual Sensation Chapter 6: Learning 120–121 122–123 125–126 127–128 Concept Learning Transfer of Learning The Learner: Learning Styles Applications of Learning Principles Chapter 7: Human Memory 139–142 Knowledge Representation and Organisation in Memory Memory as a Constructive Process Chapter 8: Thinking 162 Reduction in Strategies for Creative Thinking Chapter 9: Motivation and Emotion 172–173 175–176 181–182 Reduction in Biological Motives Reduction in Maslow’sHierarchy of Needs (Frustration and Conflict Reduction in Expression of Emotions

