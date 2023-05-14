CBSE Class 11 Psychology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: Psychology is the branch of science that study mental processes, cognition and behaviour. This study the behaviour of animals as we all as humans by observing, analysing and experimenting. Mental health, social interactions, emotions, learning, memory, attention, motivation, and perception are the range of topics Psychology encompasses.
The scope of Psychology is diverse and huge and is booming with stress and depression becoming our lifestyle diseases. Some of the major areas under this subject include abnormal psychology, Biological psychology, Clinical psychology, Developmental psychology, Cognitive psychology, Industrial-organisational psychology, Educational psychology, Experimental psychology, and Social psychology. Overall, psychology plays an important role in understanding human behaviour, improving mental health, and enhancing human well-being in various domains. Read more about Psychology and what it involves in the report published by Medical News Today.
CBSE (the Central Board of Secondary Education) also have Psychology as one of the academic electives with subject code 037. The syllabus of this subject is to the point with all the required information. CBSE updates the syllabi of all the subjects from time to time. If you have opted for Psychology in your CBSE Class 11 then knowing the updated syllabus should be the priority. This article will help you know the topics dropped from the Psychology syllabus of CBSE Class 11 along with the rationalised content. Continue reading to know more.
CBSE Class 11 Psychology Deleted Syllabus 2023-2024
|
Unit No.
|
Unit number
|
Deleted Topics
|
Added Topics
|
1
|
What is Psychology?
|
|
-
|
2
|
Methods of Enquiry in Psychology
|
No Change
|
-
|
3
|
The Bases of Human Behaviour
|
Complete Unit Removed
|
-
|
4
|
Human Development
|
No Change
|
-
|
5
|
Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes
|
|
Functional limitation of sense organs
|
6
|
Learning
|
|
-
|
7
|
Human Memory
|
|
-
|
8
|
Thinking
|
Developing Creative Thinking
|
-
|
9
|
Motivation and Emotion
|
|
-
CBSE Class 11 Psychology List of Rationalised Content 2023-24
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 1: What is Psychology?
|
13–15
18–19
|
Themes of Research and Applications Psychologists at Work
|
Chapter 3: The Bases of Human Behaviour
|
43–63
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 5: Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes
|
87–93
|
Sense Modalities (Auditory and Visual Sensation
|
Chapter 6: Learning
|
120–121
122–123
125–126
127–128
|
Concept Learning
Transfer of Learning
The Learner: Learning Styles
Applications of Learning Principles
|
Chapter 7: Human Memory
|
139–142
|
Knowledge Representation and Organisation in Memory
Memory as a Constructive Process
|
Chapter 8: Thinking
|
162
|
Reduction in Strategies for Creative Thinking
|
Chapter 9: Motivation and Emotion
|
172–173
175–176
181–182
|
Reduction in Biological Motives
Reduction in Maslow’sHierarchy of Needs
(Frustration and Conflict
Reduction in Expression of Emotions
