CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2023 Tomorrow: Check Important Resources and Tips for Last Minute Revision

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2023 : The CBSE board exams are close to end and next paper is of Accountancy on 31 March. Check here the important resources and tips for last minute revision of the 2023 CBSE Class 12th Accountancy Exam.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams are almost over now, and one of the most important exams is next: Accountancy, on March 31 2023. Accountancy is a key subject for the commerce stream students and absolutely essential to master for a successful career in banking, accountancy, management, or other commerce fields.

The 2023 CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam is tomorrow, and the time to learn new concepts is over. In these final moments before the exam, students should only focus on practising and revising the topics they already know. Keeping that in mind, we bring you the requisite resources and study material for the CBSE class 12 Accountancy paper. Be sure to go through the following CBSE Class 12 Accountancy important resources and tips for last-minute revision for tomorrow’s exam.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2023 Important Resources and Revision Tips

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy 2023 Sample Papers

The best way to prepare for the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Board Exams is by solving the official sample papers, practice papers and previous year papers. You definitely need to possess the fundamental knowledge of concepts, but sample papers can help you even if you don’t. You learn the difficulty level of the paper and the type of questions asked and can prepare accordingly. You can find the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy papers for practice and last-minute preparation below.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy 2023 Syllabus

It’s essential to know the latest syllabus before sitting for the exams. CBSE has made the official revised syllabus available for the 2023 12th Accountancy exam and the deleted syllabus. You can read them below.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Marks Distribution 2023

Units Marks Part A Accounting for Partnership Firms and Companies Unit 1. Accounting for Partnership Firms 36 Unit 2. Accounting for Companies 24 TOTAL 60 Part B Financial Statement Analysis Unit 3. Analysis of Financial Statements 12 Unit 4. Cash Flow Statement 8 TOTAL 20 Part C Project Work 20 Project work will include: Project File 4 Marks Written Test 12 Marks (One Hour) Viva Voice 4 Marks Or Part B Computerized Accounting Unit 4. Computerized Accounting 20 Part C Practical Work 20 Practical work will include: Practical File 4 Marks Practical Examination 12 Marks (One Hour) Viva Voice 4 Marks TOTAL 100

Presentation and Writing Tips for CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam

The teacher’s mood is ruined by bad handwriting and messy answer sheets. An clear and coherent answer sheet appeals to the examiner and can fetch you good marks even if the content of your answer is half-baked. Here are some presentation tips to keep in mind before the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam.

Write in neat and clean handwriting.

Avoid overwriting and crossing words.

Draw margins on both sides of the answer sheet and a double line after an answers.

Use short paragraphs and use bullet points when writing answers. Begin a new paragraph if you feel too many sentences are written consecutively.

Underline important points of your answers with a pen or pencil.

Clearly mention which answers you’re attempting, and don’t use informal language.

Answer Writing Tips To Keep in Mind

Follow the given word limit for the answers. Writing lengthy answers only wastes time. It doesn’t get you more marks. Attempt the questions in order. 15 minutes are provided to all candidates for reading the exam. Use them to draw up a plan in which to attempt the questions. Be sure to stay relaxed during the exam. Take deep breaths try to calm your mind by closing the eyes when you feel stressed. Make sure to go through your answers once you are finished writing the exam.

