CBSE Class 12 Urdu (Core & Elective) sample question paper & Marking Scheme 2024: Download pdf

CBSE Urdu Class 12 Sample Paper Questions (2023-24): Download the sample papers, marking scheme, and other important resources for Class 12 CBSE Urdu.

 

Download CBSE Class 12 Urdu (Core & Elective) Sample Question Paper 2024 PDF
Download CBSE Class 12 Urdu (Core & Elective) Sample Question Paper 2024 PDF

Class 12 CBSE Urdu Exam 2024: In the academic session 2023-24 CBSE has released the latest sample papers for almost all the subjects, along with their marking schemes. Students can take the benefit and download the papers. It is understandable that you haven’t properly started the syllabus thus solving the sample papers is not possible. But, right now these CBSE 2023-24 sample question papers are provided to help you understand the question pattern and mark distribution. Urdu is one of the language subjects that some of the CBSE Class 12 students study either as their core or elective subjects. For both, CBSE has released the sample question papers. This article elaborates on the sample paper of Urdu core (303) and Urdu elective (003). You may download the pdf both, attached to this post.

 

CBSE Class 12 Urdu Core Sample Paper 2023-24

 

Subject code: 303

Time: 3 Hours

Maximum Marks: 80

 

Section A

Get the complete sample question paper from the link below:

Download CBSE Class 12 Urdu (Core) Sample paper 2023-24 PDF

 

Get the solution manual for the above sample question paper in the link below:

CBSE Class 12 Urdu (Core) Marking Scheme 2023-24 PDF

 

CBSE Class 12 Urdu Elective Sample Paper 2023-24

 

Subject code: 003

Time: 3 Hours

Maximum Marks: 80

Section A

Get the complete sample question paper from the link below:

Download CBSE Class 12 Urdu (Elective) Sample paper 2023-24 PDF

 

Get the solution manual for the above sample question paper in the link below:

CBSE Class 12 Urdu (Elective) Marking Scheme 2023-24 PDF

 

