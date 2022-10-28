CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Update: New Centres Added for Candidates

CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Update: Know the names of the new exam centers added to the CTET 2022 examination. Check out the new center list, category-wise application fee, and other details.

CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Update: Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CTET 2022 official notification. Candidates who are going to write this year’s CTET exam can check out the information to know about the important dates and exam centres. As per the notification, the candidates can fill out the application form from October 31, 2022.

Now, reports suggest that the exam centres for CTET 2022 have been increased. Earlier, the candidates were allowed to take up exams in only four centres i.e. Madurai, Chennai, Tiruchi or Trichy and Coimbatore. However, this year the board has allowed increasing the number of exam centres at these places.

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Registration

CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) is a national-level entrance test conducted for those willing to commence their career as a teacher at the primary and elementary levels. Candidates who successfully qualify for the examination become eligible to get the CTET e-certificate. This certificate makes one eligible to work as a teacher for the government or private schools.

Check CTET Certificate & Marksheet 2022 New Update

The e-certificate as received by the candidate holds validity for a period of one year. Candidates can fill out the CTET application form on the official website, ctet.nic.in until November 25, 2022. The board shall be notifying the CTET 2022 dates soon on the official website.

CTET 2022 Important Dates

The following table consists of the important dates corresponding to the CTET 2022 events.

Events CTET 2022 Dates CTET 2022 Notification Releases October 20, 2022 CTET Online Application Commences October 31, 2022 Last Date to Apply For CTET 2022 November 24, 2022 Last Date of CTET Fee Submission November 25, 2022 CTET 2022 Exam date December 2022 to January 2023

CTET 2022 New Centers

As per reports, the board has decided to bring up new exam centres at the existing four centers in the South. The names of these new CTET exam centres are Nagercoil (Kanyakumari), Namakkal, Salem, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Kanchipuram, Thoothukudi, Viluppuram, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Tirupur and Vellore.

Also, the candidates will be required to choose four exam centers from the existing list. The board has clearly mentioned that allotment of center shall be on a first come and first serve basis. Once an exam center is assigned the candidates will not be allowed to place a request for re-allotment. The final address and the venue shall be mentioned on the CTET admit card once the same is released.

CTET 2022 Application Fee

The board has notified the application fee admissible to their category and papers opted by them. This application fee is going to be payable in online mode on the basis of category and the number of papers opted by them. The following table consists of the paper-wise application fee in the section below.