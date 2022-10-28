CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Update: New Centres Added for Candidates

CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Update: Know the names of the new exam centers added to the CTET 2022 examination. Check out the new center list, category-wise application fee, and other details.

CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Update
CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Update

CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Update: Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CTET 2022 official notification. Candidates who are going to write this year’s CTET exam can check out the information to know about the important dates and exam centres. As per the notification, the candidates can fill out the application form from October 31, 2022. 

Now, reports suggest that the exam centres for CTET 2022 have been increased. Earlier, the candidates were allowed to take up exams in only four centres i.e. Madurai, Chennai, Tiruchi or Trichy and Coimbatore. However, this year the board has allowed increasing the number of exam centres at these places.

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Registration

CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) is a national-level entrance test conducted for those willing to commence their career as a teacher at the primary and elementary levels. Candidates who successfully qualify for the examination become eligible to get the CTET e-certificate. This certificate makes one eligible to work as a teacher for the government or private schools. 

Check CTET Certificate & Marksheet 2022 New Update

The e-certificate as received by the candidate holds validity for a period of one year. Candidates can fill out the CTET application form on the official website, ctet.nic.in until November 25, 2022. The board shall be notifying the CTET 2022 dates soon on the official website.

CTET 2022 Important Dates

The following table consists of the important dates corresponding to the CTET 2022 events.

Events

CTET 2022 Dates

CTET 2022 Notification Releases

October 20, 2022

CTET Online Application Commences

October 31, 2022

Last Date to Apply For CTET 2022 

November 24, 2022

Last Date of CTET Fee Submission

November 25, 2022

CTET 2022 Exam date

December 2022 to January 2023

CTET 2022 New Centers

As per reports, the board has decided to bring up new exam centres at the existing four centers in the South. The names of these new CTET exam centres are Nagercoil (Kanyakumari), Namakkal, Salem, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Kanchipuram, Thoothukudi, Viluppuram, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Tirupur and Vellore. 

Also, the candidates will be required to choose four exam centers from the existing list. The board has clearly mentioned that allotment of center shall be on a first come and first serve basis. Once an exam center is assigned the candidates will not be allowed to place a request for re-allotment. The final address and the venue shall be mentioned on the CTET admit card once the same is released. 

Recent Stories

Check CTET 2022 Result & Scorecard Download Link

Check CTET 2022 Result Analysis

CTET 2022 Certificate To be Issued by CBSE in DigiLocker App

Check CTET 2022 Exam Certificate Validity Period

Check CTET 2022 Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks

Check CTET 2022 Marks Normalization Method

CTET 2022 Application Fee

The board has notified the application fee admissible to their category and papers opted by them. This application fee is going to be payable in online mode on the basis of category and the number of papers opted by them. The following table consists of the paper-wise application fee in the section below.

Category

CTET 2022 Application Fee (One Paper)

CTET 2022 Application Fee (Two Papers)

General/OBC

1,000

1,200

SC/ST/PWDB

500

600

CTET Study Material

Download CTET January 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Download CTET December 2019 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Download CTET July 2019 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

CTET 2022 Important Child Development and Pedagogy Preparation Tips

CTET 2022 Mock Test Link & Practice Centre List

FAQ

Q1: How many exam centres have been added to the CTET 2022 exam?

As per the official notification, this time more exam centres have been allotted to the existing four centres, Madurai, Chennai, Tiruchi and Coimbatore. Candidates can choose at least four exam centres in preference order.

Q2: What happens if a candidate’s CTET 2022 application form is found to be having incorrect details?

If a candidate’s CTET 2022 application form is found to be having incorrect details then, in that case, his form can be rejected by the agency.

Q3: What is the prescribed application fee for the CTET 2022 application form?

The prescribed application fee for the CTET 2022 application form 2022 is going to be INR 1000 for the unreserved and INR 500 for the reserved category candidates.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next