CSIR UGC NET E-Certificate Released @ecertificate.nta.ac.in: Get Direct Link to Download June 2021 Certificate, Check Documents to be sent by Qualified Candidates

CSIR UGC NET E-Certificate 2021 Released @ecertificate.nta.ac.in: NTA has released the CSIR UGC NET June 2021 E-certificate at its official website - ecertificate.nta.ac.in. The CSIR NET E-Certificates for candidates who have qualified for Assistance Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam is available now.

In this article, we are going to provide step-by-step process of downloading E-certificate from the NTA’s official website:

How to download CSIR UGC NET June 2021 E-certificate & JRF Award Letter?

Step-1: Go to the official website of NTA CSIR UGC NET, i.e., ecertificate.nta.ac.in.

Step-2: Candidates need to click on the link “E-certificate - Joint CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2021”

Step-3: A new page will open where candidate need to login after selecting the “Institution” and Captcha Code

Note: For Joint CSIR-UGC candidate please select Joint CSIR-CSIR UGC NET from the dropdown list

Step-3: A new page will open where Candidate can download the E-certificate using Application Number (12 digit number) or Roll Number (Alphanumeric Number) of CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam and Date of Birth as shown in the image given below:

Step-4: Download the E-certificate

Step-5: Save & Print the copy of E-certificate for your perusal.

Qualified Candidates need to send these Documents to Download CSIR UGC NET June 2021 E-certificate:

Qualified candidates whose roll numbers are listed in part – 1 of result (CSIR JRF/LS AND JRF ONLY) are requested to send self attested photocopies of the following documents:

Marks Statement (SCORE CARD) with rank and result which is available on website csirnet.nta.nic.in Xth class certificate (issued by respective board) as a proof of date of birth. Degree/provisional certificate of qualifying exam/M.Sc or equivalent degree Final mark sheet with the required percentage of marks CGPA/SGPA/OGPA/CPI etc conversion formula of their respective University/Institute or certificate from concerned University/Institute clearly stating the percentage of marks in the qualifying degree

Bifurcation of marks/period in case of dual degree SC/ST CERTIFICATE, if applicable. Latest OBC Caste Certificate (Non-creamy layer) as per format given in NCBC website. (www.ncbc.nic.in). (Which is also in given in Appendix- 1 of the Information Bulletin of the Joint CSIR UGC JRF NET Exam June 2021) if applicable. PwD candidates should submit certificates as per Govt. of India rules. EWS category certificate (Income and Asset Certificate) issued by the appropriate competent authority, for the financial Year 2020-2021 or 2021-22 as per the format given in Appendix-V of the Information Bulletin of the Joint CSIR-UGC JRF NET Exam June 2021. Candidates who have applied under Result Awaited (RA) category (M.Sc or equivalent) should submit the required documents only after completion of their requisite qualification.

Candidates are required to send the above mentioned documents through e-mail only to certificate@csirhrdg.res.in.

The qualified candidates whose documents upon verification are found to be in order can download their E-Certificate from website - csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Qualified candidates whose roll numbers are listed in part II and part III of the result may Contact UGC/NTA for e-certificate.

National Testing Agency helps the University Grant Commission (UGC) in the online conduct of the NET Examination and declaration of results. It has also recently started issuing e-certificated of qualified candidates on the behalf of UGC. E-certificates to qualified candidates are issued by UGC-NET Bureau.