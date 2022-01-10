CTET 2022 Postponed Exam on 21st Jan: CBSE Released Admit Card @ctet.nic.in, 16th & 17th Dec 2021 Canceled Paper Rescheduled

CTET 2022 Postponed Exam on 21 st Jan: CBSE has rescheduled the CTET Exam canceled on 16 th & 17 th Dec 2021 to 21 st January 2022. Candidates can download Admit Card from the website - ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2022 Postponed Exam on 21st Jan: CBSE is currently holding the online exam for the 15th Edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test. CTET 2022-21 Exam is being conducted in two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th) from 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022. The examinations of shift 2 (Paper 2) of 16th Dec 2021 and both the shifts of Paper 1 & 2 scheduled to be held on 17th Dec 2021 were postponed due to technical issues. CBSE has rescheduled the cancelled papers and released the admit cards at the official website.

Let’s look at the postponed exam dates of Central Teacher Eligibility Test Dec 2021 Exam:

CTET 2022 Postponed Exam Dates of 16th & 17th Dec 2021 Cancelled Papers

CBSE has rescheduled the 16th Dec 2021 (Paper-2) & 17th Dec 2021 (Paper-1 & 2) Cancelled Papers on 21st January 2022. These examinations could not be completed due to unexpected technical requirements. Candidates can download the admit cards for 21st Jan 2022 Exam on its Official website - ctet.nic.in.

Highlights of CTET 2022-21 Exam

- CTET Dec 2021 Exam is being held in Online Mode for the first time across different cities.

- It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with an affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Direct Link to Download CTET 2021 Admit Card

- Each question will carry an equal 1 mark in Paper-1 & Paper-2.

- 150 questions will be asked in 150 minutes to complete the test (Paper-1 & Paper-2 Each).

- There is no negative marking for the wrong answers.

- CTET is qualifying in nature. CTET is an eligibility test only. Qualifying in the CTET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

- There are five subjects and no sectional cut-off in this exam.

- Candidates are also required to carry these things with them - A face mask, Hand sanitizer (small bottle), transparent water bottle was allowed.

CTET 2021 Answer Key

The Question Papers, Marked Responses of each candidate, and the Provisional Answer Keys for CTET Paper-1 & Paper-2 will be displayed by CBSE on the official website.

CTET 2021 Result

CBSE will declare the CTET 2021 Exam Results by 15th February 2022 (Tentatively) at its official website - ctet.nic.in

CTET 2021 Certificate Validity

In a recent announcement made by CBSE, the CTET score is now valid for a lifetime.