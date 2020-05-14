IIM Rohtak IPMAT 2020 Test Centers | List of IPMAT Test Cities

IIM Rohtak has recently announced that the IPMAT 2020 entrance exam will be conducted on 21st May 2020 for admission to the 5-year full time integrated BBA and MBA course. There are a total of 150 seats in the IPM course and applying for this option is one of the best choices because aspirants will get an opportunity to complete both UG level (BBA) and PG level (MBA) course in one shot.

Find out the comprehensive list of IPMAT 2020 test centers shared by IIM Rohtak on its official website for the candidates to choose while filling the online application form. Applicants who are interested in applying for IPMAT exam are advised to carefully read the list of test cities included in the list. It is because the test center is an important consideration while you fill the application form. It helps the candidates ascertain the nearest location for which they can make requisite arrangements to visit on the D-day.

Here is the complete list of IPMAT 2020 test cities for your reference:-

IPMAT 2020 Test Centers

The IIM Rohtak’s IPM Aptitude Test will be organized at the following locations online:-

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam

It should be noted that IIM Rohtak reserves all the rights to change or cancel the test center depending upon the circumstances. Candidates should select the test center carefully, because after you press ‘Submit’ on the online application form, the IPMAT test center cannot be altered later on. Also, remember that once IIM Rohtak has allocated the test center on the IPMAT Admit Card, it shall not be changed by the institute.

Keeping in view the spread of COVID10 pendamic, in case the institute makes changes in the mode of exam, candidates will be informed about the same here.

